His Mother Shot His Father. Then He Vanished. Where Is Matthew Carrington?

Matthew Carrington Namus

Andre Richards and April Carrington were having issues in their relationship.

In 2013, following a domestic dispute, Andre filed for custody of their 3-year old son, Matthew Carrington.

The Anne Arundel County Circuit Court granted sole custody to Andre Richards on November 11, 2014.

Andre retired from the US Army, lived in Severn, Maryland with Matthew, according to AL.com.

April took Matthew and moved out of state to Alabama.

Matthew was officially reported missing on February 23, 2017.

In early 2017, Andre Richards traveled from New York to Birmingham, Alabama, to look for his son.

According to AL.com, Andre found April near the Fountain Heights recreation center.

This was in the 1100 block of 15th Avenue North.

He tried to talk to her and confronted April about Matthew's location.

April pulled out a gun and shot into Andre's vehicle.

Andre was wounded in the leg.

April fled the scene, but later voluntarily went to Birmingham Police, reports AL.com.

On February 22, 2017, April was charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, according to court documents.

She was charged for interference with custody in Maryland.

According to the FBI, there were confirmed sightings of Matthew in Alabama in October 2017 and in Florida, December 2017.

FBI spokesman Paul Daymond said, "The fact that he hasn't been seen since then is certainly concerning,'' reports AL.com.

In 2017, the FBI released photos of a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander believed to be related to the disappearance of Matthew.

Authorities believe Matthew is with suspects they consider armed and dangerous.

Namus list the last date of contact for Matthew as October 1, 2016.

Matthew has never been located.

Namus MP#60789

https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/60789?nav

If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Matthew Carrington please contact the Birmingham FBI at 205-326-6166 or Anne Arundel County Police Department - Headquarters at (410) 222-8960.