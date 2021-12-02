The Man Who Doesn't Know His Name

Unidentified Male - "Shannon Night" - Chicago Illinois The Doe Network

On February 26, 2007, the Chicago Police Department discovered a man suffering from a stroke.

The officers took the man to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, Illinois.

The man could not remember who he was.

Before being brought to the hospital, he was living at the Salvation Army Homeless Shelter in Chicago.

The unidentified man has a history of arrest with the Chicago Police Department.

He was known to use several aliases, so his arrest record has led to dead ends.

He was known to use the names "Veno", "Sanane", and "Sanae".

He used the last names "Night" and "Knight".

He was also known to use the name "Shannon Hate".

He is now referred to as "Shannon Night", according to 2 CBS Chicago.

The soft-spoken man believes his birthday is November 2 or November 21, 1976.

He thinks he has a son and a wife.

"Shannon" keeps a handmade card that may be from his son.

The unidentified man records notes daily in a red folder that he keeps with him.

He is a black male, 5"7" and weighs 240 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes, and he has a round dark mole on his left eyebrow.

The unidentified man has a keloid scar on his anterior chest and a scar on his forehead.

He claims claimed this occurred from falling off a bus bench when he was around age 6-years old.

If you have any information on the identity of "Shannon Night", please contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-745-5620 or 312-746-6000.

This information is from the Doe Network.

"Shannon Night" Doe Network page:

http://www.doenetwork.org/cases/1221umil.html