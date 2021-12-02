She Wanted to Marry Him. He Was Already Married. The Sapphire Wiggins Case

Sapphire Wiggins The Charley Project

Sapphire Wiggins dreamed of becoming a police officer and later wanted a career in acting, reports The Charley Project.

The New Jersey resident was the mother of a six-year-old son and was described as outgoing and personable by her family.

23-year old Sapphire Wiggins was dating 50-year old Kevin Shelton, a Bridgeton native.

According to The Press of Atlantic City, Kevin was a tile setter for Tile SettersUnion No. 7.

According to The Charley Project, the couple reportedly dated for six months before Sapphire was stating she wanted to marry Kevin.

According to her Facebook page, there were several pictures of her and Kevin posted.

According to one post, in a comment, she says he’s “the man I’m going to marry.”

“We have an unbreakable bond, I love him and he loves me and that’s all that matters,” she wrote on one picture of the two together in June, reports The Press of Atlantic City. “he treats me like the woman I am I couldn’t possibly ask for anything more I love you Kevin!!!!”

Kevin Shelton The Charley Project

Kevin Shelton had been married for 30 years to his wife, Nancy, with who he shared a son and a daughter.

The family lived in their home on Lakeview Drive in Runnemede, New Jersey, reports The Press of Atlantic City.

On October 15, 2014, Sapphire left her vehicle at her home on New York Avenue.

She spoke with her sister by phone in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Sapphire has never been seen or heard from again.

According to The Charley Project, authorities discovered the route Kevin Shelton traveled.

On October 17, 2014, his 2002 blue Porsche 911 traveled the Atlantic City Expressway to Exit 12 in Hamilton Township.

He then traveled to Bridgeton and Hopewell Township in Cumberland County.

Afterward, he drove to Elk Township in Gloucester County and then returned to Atlantic City.

On October 18, 2014, Kevin called his son, reports The Charley Project.

He told his son "things got out of hand" and he was "in trouble."

He reportedly also told his son he would be going to prison for ten to fifteen years.

Kevin Shelton then hung himself in their family home on Lakeview Drive.

He left a suicide note, expressing his love for his wife and his children. He also asked God to have mercy on him.

He never mentioned Sapphire Wiggins.

Police searched Kevin's 2002 Porsche and found blood belonging to him and Sapphire.

Sapphire Wiggins was 5'1" and weighed 110 pounds when she disappeared.

Please contact the Atlantic City Police Department with any information at 609-347-5767.