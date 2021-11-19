Mother of Four Abducted Outside Her Home. Where Is Shaniece Briggs?

Shaniece Briggs Black and Missing

26-year old Shaniece Briggs was a mother of four children living in Columbus, Ohio.

According to a 2014 report by WBNS, on June 19, 2013, her stepfather stopped at Shaniece's East Long Street apartment to pick his daughter up around 1:00 am.

Sometime shortly afterward, Shaniece walked out of the back door of her apartment while her children were sleeping.

It was sometime shortly after 1:00 am, and Shaniece took her wallet and cell phone.

She left her keys and purse behind.

According to The Charley Project, Shaniece left her back door unlocked.

These actions lead authorities to believe she just stepped outside briefly and expected to return right back into her apartment.

Shaniece's stepfather was the last person to see her on June 19, 2013.

Shaniece Briggs Websleuths

According to True Crime Crystals, Shaniece's boyfriend arrived at her house sometime afterward.

He found her four children (ages 6, 5, 2, and 1) home alone.

This behavior was uncharacteristic of Shaniece.

He then called her mother, Melissa Williams.

Her family was worried and unable to locate Shaniece.

Her family stated Shaniece was a good mother and would never leave her children.

Her mother reported Shaniece missing on June 22, 2013, reports WBNS News.

A neighbor reported seeing her pushed into the back of a black car in front of her home, reports The Charley Project.

In 2019, ABC 6 News reported the neighbor said the vehicle was in the rear of her home.

Authorities consider her disappearance an abduction and suspect foul play in her case.

What happened to Shaniece Briggs?

Shaniece was 5'3" and weighed 129 pounds when she vanished.

She was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a pink and grey shirt.

If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Shaniece Briggs, please contact the Columbus Police Department at 614-645-4545.