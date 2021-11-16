Trafficked At 16-Years Old. Where Is Sabah Nasheed Karriem-Conner?

Sabah Nasheed Karriem-Conner Namus

16-year old Sabah Nasheed Karriem-Conner vanished from Atlanta, Georgia.

On July 17, 2000, she reportedly left home to go job hunting.

Sabah has never heard from again.

Sabah, according to The Charley Project, was working as a teen prostitute.

When Sabah vanished, a 36-year old man named Michael "Hollywood" Davis was reportedly pimping Sabah out.

Sabah had a tattoo that read, "Ms. Hollywood", on her right shoulder.

This tattoo branded Sabah as "his" property, reports The Charley Project.

After her disappearance, Michael Davis was arrested on charges unrelated to her case.

Davis was later arrested in an Atlanta hotel room after authorities discovered him with an underage girl.

The young girl had also been reported as a runaway by her family.

Michael Davis was arrested and charged.

The State of Georgis convicted Michael "Hollywood" Davis of trafficking.

According to The Charley Project, Sabah's family moved from Georgia, but remain hopeful Sabah will be found.

Sabah Nasheed Karriem-Conner was 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighed 125 pounds when she vanished.

She had brown hair and brown eyes. Sabah had a tattoo with “Ms. Hollywood” on her right shoulder.

She has two gold bottom teeth and her tongue is pierced.

Sabah wore wear wigs and used the aliases “Ameria Davis” or “Amirea Davis.”

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, a blue tank top with a flower design, blue denim shorts, and white K-Swiss sneakers.

Link to Namus for Sabah Nasheed Karriem-Conner MP# 6254:

https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/6254?nav

Please contact East Point Police Department 404-761-2177 with any information.