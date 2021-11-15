Little Boy Lost: The Disappearance of Ke'Shaun Vanderhorst

Ke'Shaun Vanderhorst The Charley Project

The following is the incredible disappearance of Ke'Shaun Vanderhorst, as reported by the Doe Network and The Charley Project.

Tina Vanderhorst was a drug-addicted, alcoholic mother of seven children by 1995.

Four of her children died in the 1980s.

Her eight-month-old son, Terrance, died in 1980, her three-month-old daughter, Catrina, in 1983, and her ten-month-old son, Kenneth, in 1985.

The death of each child was determined to be either SIDS or pneumonia.

In 1988, her crack-addicted baby girl was born premature, weighed only one pound at birth, and died four weeks after she was born.

Tina had two more sons born in 1986 and 1987 who she never had custody of.

One of her sons, Ke'Shaun, was born in 1993 in prison. He was in foster care after his birth, while Tina was in jail.

Ke'Shaun and was given back to her in November of 1994 upon her release.

In January of 1995, a DHS social worker started regular visits to their home. The worker noted that there was no evidence of drug use, and Tina was a good mother.

In August of 1995, DHS closed their case as they saw no reason or evidence to keep the case open.

Ke’Shaun vanished the very next month, September 25, 1995.

When relatives questioned Ke’Shaun’s whereabouts, Tina told them DHS had taken him. Her family did not believe her story and Tina’s sister reported Ke’Shaun missing on October 13, 1995.

Investigators searched Tina’s apartment in the 1400 block of 17th Street. It was rat-infested, cluttered, filthy, and uninhabitable for a child. Tina told the investigators that DHS had her son.

When they checked, Ke’Shaun was nowhere in the system.

She was then arrested for a parole violation, corrupting the morals of a minor and endangering the welfare of a child.

Tina then told everyone that she sold Ke’Shaun to a woman named Virginia Graham. She said Virginia, who she did not know, showed up at her apartment one day. Virginia heard Tina needed help caring for Ke’Shaun and offered to take him for $500. She said she took the money, gave Virginia her son, and spent the cash on crack cocaine.

She gave authorities a sketch, description, and a description of the car with a partial license plate. Tina said Virginia was married, lived in Philadelphia, had two children of her own.

She said Virginia also brought a white car seat with her for Ke’Shaun.

Virginia Graham was ever located or identified.

Then Tina changed her story.

She told authorities she was high and left him at the fruit stand on Cecil B Moore Avenue and does not know what happened after that.

In November 1996, Tina was sentenced to 2 ½ to 7 years for child endangerment in connection to Ke’Shaun’s disappearance.

After her hearing, Tina went back to her story about Virginia Graham and said that was the REAL truth. She said that she was high, drunk, and thought Virginia Graham was a DHS worker.

After Ke’Shaun’s case, authorities investigated the deaths of Tina’s other children, but no charges have ever been filed against her.

Tina Vanderhorst The Charley Project

In October 2016, Tina stabbed a Germantown, Pennsylvania man 77 times in his apartment and set him on fire. She was charged with murder, robbery, arson, and more.

She was acquitted at trial in September of 2017.

Ke’Shaun has never been found.

Ke'Shaun Vanderhorst was 2'0" and weighed 29 pounds when he vanished.

Please contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-3335 with any information.