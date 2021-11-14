Detroit Grandmother Vanished. Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Vanished.

Carlita Yvette Gentry Lohmeier The Charley Project

56-year old Carlita Yvette Gentry Lohmeier was a widow living in Detroit, Michigan.

Carlita was a mother to adult children whom she loved dearly.

On November 20, 2009, Carlita was at her home on Marlowe Street with her mother, Joyce Hunter. She told her mom she needed to grab a few things from the neighborhood store nearby, according to The Charley Project.

Carlita left her identification at home and walked to the local store at the corner of Hubbell and Fenkell, according to True Crime Files.

The store was located two blocks from Carlita's house.

She never returned.

"Momma, I'll be right back in a few minutes. I'm just goin' up to Hubble and Fenkell to the store," her mother told WXYZ News.

Ingrid, the younger sister of Carlita, used to drive through the neighborhood daily, searching for her sister.

"I used to do it every day. Every day I would do it - every day," she told WXYZ News.

Then eight years later, Ingrid found herself driving those same streets in search of another missing relative.

Her niece, Carlita's granddaughter, vanished on May 30, 2017.

26-year old Mia Patterson was reported missing by her family.

At the time, Mia was living on Plymouth and Mendota at her brother's home, reported WXYZ.

Mia's mom, Dawn Patterson, told WXYZ, "she said, "I'll be back."

The family never saw Mia again.

On April 10, 2018, the body of Mia Patterson was found in the 14000 block of Ward Street on the west side of Detroit.

Her remains were identified through DNA months later.

The murder of Mia Patterson remains unsolved.

Authorities do not believe the two cases are related.

Carlita is still missing.

Carlita Yvette Gentry Lohmeier was 5'4" and weighed 107 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5200.