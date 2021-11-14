Brunswick, GA

16-Year Old Sister & 14-Year Old Brother Disappear From Georgia. What Happened to the Bennett Siblings?

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04u4xq_0cvqzKSd00
Monica BennettThe Charley Project

This story is about 16-year old Monica & 14-year old Michael Bennett, as reported by The Charley Project, the Doe Network, and The Brunswick News.

Brunswick, Georgia

Deborah George and Robert L. George originally had an affair while Robert was still married.

Deborah, who was already a mother to Monica, later Deborah gave birth to a son, Michael, with Robert.

Michael was born while Robert was still married.

Even though his first wife accepted Michael into their family, Robert eventually divorced her and married Deborah. Deborah and Robert had four more daughters together, and Robert also has other children with his first wife.

In early 1989, Monica reported to her school counselor that her stepfather, Robert, had been sexually assaulting her.

Monica said she was afraid to return home. The counselor contacted the police, who contacted Deborah.

Deborah defended Robert.

She told everyone that Monica was lying, that she made the story up because she did not want to live at home anymore.

One of the last things I remember was Monica telling me she had to tell me something important," Shelia Wigfall, Monica's sister, told The Brunswick News. "She told me she didn't want to go home."

Years earlier, Deborah walked in on Robert sexually abusing her 13-year old sister.

She chose to stay with Robert after the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48NrOo_0cvqzKSd00
Monica Bennett Age ProgressionThe Charley Project

Another daughter even told Deborah that Robert tried to sneak into her bedroom one night. Michael, who did not believe any of the allegations, then walked in on his father molesting his sister and witnessed the horrific incident, according to The Charley Project.

Finally, after Michael told Deborah what he saw, she separated from Robert. Robert got an apartment in Brunswick, and Michael moved in with Robert’s first wife.

Monica moved in with her biological father, and Deborah and her other children stayed together.

Eventually, Robert decided to move back to Alabama. He packed up his apartment.

He had everything except some items and his bedding boxed up. He decided to get Monica and Michael to help him.

On June 21, 1989, Robert went to the home of his former wife and picked up Michael.

Witnesses said Michael was crying and did not want to go with his father. Michael then went to the home of Monica's father and picked her up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l8Keg_0cvqzKSd00
Michael BennettThe Charley Project

Monica and Michael had an aunt who lived across the courtyard from Robert in the same apartment complex. That evening, the kids went to her house, had some food, and she walked them out of her place around 8:30 pm.

She said Robert then came over and asked her to help him beg Deborah to take him back.

The aunt called Deborah on a payphone for Robert.

Robert talked to Deborah on the phone.

Their aunt said the kids walked up a hill and walked out of sight while Michael was on the phone with Deborah.

They have never been seen or heard from again.

Robert gave a few different versions of this story. First, he said they were walking up the hill, he then said they ran out of his apartment, and then that they left the apartment while he ran errands.

A few days after that, his car vanished.

No one knows what happened to the vehicle.

A few weeks later, Deborah went back to him, packed their kids up, and moved by bus to Alabama with Robert.

Deborah's daughter, Shelia Wigfall, chose to stay and live with her biological father.

"I get chills just standing here," Shelia told The Brunswick News, looking toward the blue door of apartment No. 36, where her siblings were last seen.

Deborah and Robert continue to say that Monica and Michael ran away.

In 2005, Monica & Michael Bennett’s case was re-classified from Endangered Runaway to Endangered Missing.

Monica Bennett was 5'5" and weighed 130 pounds when she vanished.

Michael Bennett was 5'7" and weighed 125 pounds when he vanished.

Please contact the Glynn County Police Department at 912-267-5700 with any information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26fVcW_0cvqzKSd00
Michael Bennett Age ProgressionThe Charley Project

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 48

Published by

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities.

Columbus, OH
4351 followers

More from The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Ohio State

Ambitious Ohio Mother Brutally Murdered In Front of Her 2-Year Old Son: The Unsolved Murder of Alicia Jackson

When Alicia Jackson started high school, she and her family moved from Kentucky to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Even though Alicia didn't know anyone, she had no trouble making friends, her father, Kevin Jackson, told Dateline NBC.

Read full story
13 comments
Columbus, OH

Mother of Four Abducted Outside Her Home. Where Is Shaniece Briggs?

26-year old Shaniece Briggs was a mother of four children living in Columbus, Ohio. According to a 2014 report by WBNS, on June 19, 2013, her stepfather stopped at Shaniece's East Long Street apartment to pick his daughter up around 1:00 am.

Read full story
6 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta's Missing: Where is Dymashal Cullins and Marcie Peterson?

Dymashal Cullins and Marcie Peterson are two missing women from Georgia with many similarities. Both women were in the real estate industry, both had five children, both vanished two months apart, and both were married but dating another man.

Read full story
7 comments
Boston, MA

Clayton & Hooker: Two Unidentified Boys Found Murdered Together in 1988

This information is from Namus and the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children. On October 6, 1988, someone discovered the bodies of two young black men in Dorchester, Massachusetts.

Read full story
5 comments
Sacramento, CA

Abducted in Broad Day Light. It Took Five Days to Report Her Missing

This is the story of Latisha Hayes McCarter, as reported by The Charley Project and the Doe Network. Latisha was a typical 15-year old living in Oakland, California with her family.

Read full story
7 comments
Rochester, NY

Mother and Daughter Vanish With Friend: What Happened To Sasha & Selah Davis and Jarib Bennett?

Sasha Davis, Selah Davis and Jarib BennettBlack and Missing. According to The Charley Project, 30-year old Sasha Davis lived in the Bronx, New York with her two daughters. Sasha told her family that she and her 3-month old daughter, Selah, planned to travel to Rochester, New York.

Read full story
3 comments
Woodville, MS

Stolen Before Their Eyes: The Vanishing of LaMoine Allen & Kreneice Jones

Lamoine Allen and Kreneice Jones vanished in 1992. According to reports, there are various accounts of their disappearances. According to the L'Observateur and the Doe Network, on May 10, 1992, 2-year old LaMoine Allen & 3-year-old, Kreneice Jones traveled from Edgard, Louisiana to Woodville, Mississippi with their families.

Read full story
1 comments
Fort Myers, FL

He Kidnapped Her, She Vanished, He Was Never Charged.

Verna Mae Richardson was a loving mother to ten children living in Fort Myers, Florida. She was dating a man named Alexander Smith, but she ended the relationship with him in mid-1990. Verna did this because she wanted to reconcile with her husband.

Read full story
1 comments
Unadilla, GA

8-Year Girl Old Vanished Before Football Game. Where is Shy'Kemmia Pate?

Little 8-year-old Shy’Kemmia was lovingly called Shy Shy by family and friends. Shy Shy was described as an outgoing, sweet girl living on Crumpler Avenue in Unadilla, Georgia.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

A Mother and Daughter: The Murder of Nicole and Disappearance of Arianna Fitts.

The FBI is offering a $100,000 Reward in the Murder of Nicole Fitts & the Disappearance of Arianna Fitts. 32-year old Nicole Fitts was a single mother to a 2 ½ -year old little girl, Arianna Fitts. Nicole struggled financially and spent time in homeless shelters. When she stayed in a shelter, she sent Arianna to stay with her father in Southern California.

Read full story
1 comments
Camden, MS

She Vanished. Then Her Family Moved Away & Ended Contact with the Police. Where is Myra Lewis?

On March 1, 2014, Ericka Ledger left her home between 10:30 am to 11:00 am on Mount Pilgrim Road in Camden, Mississippi. Her two daughters were in the front yard playing, and Ericka told the girls to go inside with her father, Gregory Lewis.

Read full story
26 comments
Phoenix, AZ

The Walk: What Happened To Myron Traylor?

The following is the story of the disappearance of Myron Traylor, who disappeared from Phoenix, Arizona in 1988, as reported by the Arizona Republic, AZ Central, and The Charley Project.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Trafficked At 16-Years Old. Where Is Sabah Nasheed Karriem-Conner?

16-year old Sabah Nasheed Karriem-Conner vanished from Atlanta, Georgia. On July 17, 2000, she reportedly left home to go job hunting. Sabah has never heard from again. Sabah, according to The Charley Project, was working as a teen prostitute.

Read full story
2 comments
Detroit, MI

They Were Released From Detroit Hospitals. Then They Vanished.

The following persons vanished after being released from Detroit hospitals. On August 13, 2015, 32-year old Kiela Elleana Gray arrived in Detroit, Michigan from Kansas City, Missouri.

Read full story
45 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Brothers Vanish Together

This is the case of Dion Akemon and William Roland, as reported by The Charley Project and Fox 19 Now. 32-year old Dion "Bay Bay" Akemon came from Memphis, Tennessee to Cincinnati to visit his half -brother 22-year old William "Pooh" Roland on September 25, 2005, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Read full story
22 comments
Missouri State

Missing in Missouri: Where is Kelly Allen?

20-year old Kelly Allen was a nursing student living in Berkeley, Missouri. On March 7, 2017, Kelly decided to stay at a friend's house for a few days. Her friend lived in the 8600 block of Frost Avenue in Berkeley, according to the Doe Network.

Read full story
4 comments
Birmingham, AL

He Asked Her To Braid His Daughter's Hair. Then She Disappeared.

Kierra Stubbs was a 23-year old mother of two living in Birmingham, Alabama. Kierra owned a vehicle that needed brake repair and met an older man at her job who said he could complete the repairs for her.

Read full story
17 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Little Boy Lost: The Disappearance of Ke'Shaun Vanderhorst

The following is the incredible disappearance of Ke'Shaun Vanderhorst, as reported by the Doe Network and The Charley Project. Tina Vanderhorst was a drug-addicted, alcoholic mother of seven children by 1995.

Read full story
18 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Grandmother Vanished. Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Vanished.

56-year old Carlita Yvette Gentry Lohmeier was a widow living in Detroit, Michigan. Carlita was a mother to adult children whom she loved dearly. On November 20, 2009, Carlita was at her home on Marlowe Street with her mother, Joyce Hunter. She told her mom she needed to grab a few things from the neighborhood store nearby, according to The Charley Project.

Read full story
9 comments
Bartow, FL

Their 11-Month Old Daughter is Missing and They Both Claim the Other Has Her: Where is Ta'Niyah Leonard?

Miranda Jones and Michael Lewis of Bartow, Florida had a daughter together, Ta’Niyah Leonard. This is their story, according to the Charley Project, the Doe Network, and The Ledger.

Read full story
35 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy