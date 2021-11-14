16-Year Old Sister & 14-Year Old Brother Disappear From Georgia. What Happened to the Bennett Siblings?

Monica Bennett The Charley Project

This story is about 16-year old Monica & 14-year old Michael Bennett, as reported by The Charley Project, the Doe Network, and The Brunswick News.

Brunswick, Georgia

Deborah George and Robert L. George originally had an affair while Robert was still married.

Deborah, who was already a mother to Monica, later Deborah gave birth to a son, Michael, with Robert.

Michael was born while Robert was still married.

Even though his first wife accepted Michael into their family, Robert eventually divorced her and married Deborah. Deborah and Robert had four more daughters together, and Robert also has other children with his first wife.

In early 1989, Monica reported to her school counselor that her stepfather, Robert, had been sexually assaulting her.

Monica said she was afraid to return home. The counselor contacted the police, who contacted Deborah.

Deborah defended Robert.

She told everyone that Monica was lying, that she made the story up because she did not want to live at home anymore.

One of the last things I remember was Monica telling me she had to tell me something important," Shelia Wigfall, Monica's sister, told The Brunswick News. "She told me she didn't want to go home."

Years earlier, Deborah walked in on Robert sexually abusing her 13-year old sister.

She chose to stay with Robert after the incident.

Another daughter even told Deborah that Robert tried to sneak into her bedroom one night. Michael, who did not believe any of the allegations, then walked in on his father molesting his sister and witnessed the horrific incident, according to The Charley Project.

Finally, after Michael told Deborah what he saw, she separated from Robert. Robert got an apartment in Brunswick, and Michael moved in with Robert’s first wife.

Monica moved in with her biological father, and Deborah and her other children stayed together.

Eventually, Robert decided to move back to Alabama. He packed up his apartment.

He had everything except some items and his bedding boxed up. He decided to get Monica and Michael to help him.

On June 21, 1989, Robert went to the home of his former wife and picked up Michael.

Witnesses said Michael was crying and did not want to go with his father. Michael then went to the home of Monica's father and picked her up.

Monica and Michael had an aunt who lived across the courtyard from Robert in the same apartment complex. That evening, the kids went to her house, had some food, and she walked them out of her place around 8:30 pm.

She said Robert then came over and asked her to help him beg Deborah to take him back.

The aunt called Deborah on a payphone for Robert.

Robert talked to Deborah on the phone.

Their aunt said the kids walked up a hill and walked out of sight while Michael was on the phone with Deborah.

They have never been seen or heard from again.

Robert gave a few different versions of this story. First, he said they were walking up the hill, he then said they ran out of his apartment, and then that they left the apartment while he ran errands.

A few days after that, his car vanished.

No one knows what happened to the vehicle.

A few weeks later, Deborah went back to him, packed their kids up, and moved by bus to Alabama with Robert.

Deborah's daughter, Shelia Wigfall, chose to stay and live with her biological father.

"I get chills just standing here," Shelia told The Brunswick News, looking toward the blue door of apartment No. 36, where her siblings were last seen.

Deborah and Robert continue to say that Monica and Michael ran away.

In 2005, Monica & Michael Bennett’s case was re-classified from Endangered Runaway to Endangered Missing.

Monica Bennett was 5'5" and weighed 130 pounds when she vanished.

Michael Bennett was 5'7" and weighed 125 pounds when he vanished.

Please contact the Glynn County Police Department at 912-267-5700 with any information.