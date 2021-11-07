A Day at the Beach: Mother & Baby Girl Vanished. Keir & Chloe Johnson

Chloe Johnson Parent Security

34-year-old Keir Johnson told her mother that she and her 8-month old daughter, Chloe, would be going to Buckroe Beach for the day.

Keir had taken a week off from work and the two planned to meet up with one of Keir's friends.

The friend waited, but Keir and Chloe never showed up at the beach.

Keir and Chloe never returned home.

When they were unable to reach her, Keir’s family reported her and Baby Chloe missing.

About two weeks later, authorities located her car, a 2013 Kia Optima, at a trailer park in Newport News, Virginia around 20 miles from Buckroe Beach.

“The only thing I will say is I want my sister back,” Teir Pettway said at a press conference last year. “I was born with my sister, I was created with my sister, and I want my sister with me. I want my niece back with me, ” reported WTKR3.

Keir and Chloe Johnson 13 News Now

According to the Newport News Police Department, they logged over 5,000 hours on this case and are working with federal investigators to locate Keir and Chloe.

"We were very concerned from the beginning about this situation," Hampton Police Chief Terry Sult told CBS News. "Kier is a very responsible young lady who works and has very close family ties."

Chief Sult told CBS he believes both mother and child are in danger.

The Newport News Police Foundation put up a $25,000 reward in the hope that someone will come forward with information.

Smithfield Foods added $10,000 to the reward last January.

Chloe was 2'5" and weighed 20 pounds when she vanished.

Keir was 4'11" and weighed 140 pounds when she vanished.

Please call 1-888-LOCK U-UP or 757-727-6505 with any information.