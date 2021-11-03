Bartlett, TN

Tennessee Doctor Vanishes After Grizzlies Game

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Dr. Cheryl Pearson

Dr. Cheryl Lamont Pearson is a well-loved pediatric doctor from missing from Shelby County, Tennessee since January 5, 2002.

According to NBC News, on the evening of January 4, 2002, Cheryl attended a Grizzlies Basketball game at the Pyramid in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cheryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cheryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cheryl and her car were gone.

Her family was unable to locate or contact her and reported Cheryl missing.

Police checked Cheryl’s phone records and discovered a call she received at 1:58 am on January 5, 2002, from a payphone. Although a short call, it was answered. They also realized her pager and mobile phone were left in the house. Cheryl was on call and would keep them with her. Investigators found there were no surveillance videos to see who used the payphone and there were no fingerprints on the payphone. When investigators searched her home, they discovered her diabetic medication and supplies and nothing missing in the home. There were no signs of a break-in or foul play.

On January 7, 2002, Cheryl’s vehicle, a 2001 blue Audi was located abandoned at Quail Ridge apartment complex, which is about a mile from Cheryl’s home. In the car, authorities found $140, her Grizzlies game tickets, her medical bag, and two sets of car keys. The car had been wiped clean of fingerprints, even Cheryl's.

Cheryl’s sister was the beneficiary of Cheryl’s $150,000 life insurance policy. In 2009, Cheryl was declared legally dead. The police discovered her sister’s husband, Chuck Hildreth, had a criminal record, including robbery charges. Authorities investigated if he could have been responsible, but there was no evidence linking him to Cheryl's disappearance.

Dr. Cheryl Pearson has never been found.

Dr. Pearson was 5'6"-5'7" and weighed 160 pounds when she vanished.

Per ABC24 News, a $41,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.

Please contact the Bartlett Police Department at 901-385-5558 with any information.

Dr. Cheryl Pearson

