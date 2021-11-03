Chicago, IL

Family Missing from Chicago, Illinois: The Disappearance of the Thompson Family

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

43-year old Lydia Thompson and her 40-year old husband Everett had two boys, 8-year old Andrew and 11-year old Everett, Jr. They raised their family in the 8100 block of Rhodes Avenue in Chicago and the couple owned EAT, a restaurant in Park Manor. Lydia’s father had passed and left the home to Lydia and her siblings. Each one owned one-third of the property. Lydia had a brother named Kenneth White who had just been released from prison due to a rape conviction. Kenneth came to live at the house, which everyone was unhappy about. Everett’s family felt Kenneth was a “freeloader” and about four months after he moved in, Lydia called 911 saying he threatened to kill her with an ax. The police came, but no arrest was made.

According to the Chicago Police Department, It was July 5, 1996, when Everett was working at EAT and received a frantic call from Lydia. She begged him to come home right away because Kenneth had chased her around the house with an ax and she had locked herself in the bathroom. Everett, who was on another call with his father, told his dad about the situation, hung up, and raced home.

Two hours later, Kenneth pulled up to EAT driving the company van Everett used. He told the manager that Everett had just gotten arrested due to a car accident. Before he left, the manager noticed blood on Kenneth’s white tennis shoes.

After twelve days of being unable to contact the family, Everett’s father asked the police to complete a welfare check on July 17th. When the police arrived, Kenneth was there alone and said the family went to visit Philadelphia where Everett’s parents lived. The family van was gone, there were no signs of foul play and the police believed his story.

The next few weeks, Kenneth continued to make up various stories about where the family was. They went to Hawaii, Minnesota, Pennsylvania. He just kept making up lies.

When Everett’s family traveled to Chicago in late July to find their loved ones, they went to the restaurant with authorities. The manager advised them of the story Kenneth told about the car accident and the blood on his shoes. Authorities investigated and found there had never been an accident.

After pressure from the family, investigators discover Kenneth had forged Lydia’s signature on several documents including documents to sell their home! Before the house sale, an inspector came and discovered one toilet and bathtub had recently been painted red and the kitchen floor pulled out. These renovations were done after the police visit on July 3rd. By the time the police discovered the house had been sold illegally, the new owners had already gutted the home for their renovations!!!

Kenneth still wasn’t arrested. He moved to a trailer in Gary, Indiana, and in July 1997, the FBI conducted a search finding a bloodstained boy’s sock and a bloodstained pair of men's tennis shoes.

According to court records, in November of 1997, he was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender. He was released but arrested again in December of 1997 for forging Lydia’s signature on a $13,000 check.

Kenneth White hung himself in his jail cell on Christmas Day 1997. He did not leave a note.

The Thompson Family has never been located.

