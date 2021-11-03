The Disappearance of New Jersey's Telethia Good

Telethia Good The Charley Project

Telethia Good was adopted by her parents in Newark, New Jersey when she was an infant.

When she was 2-years old, her family moved to Baltimore, Maryland. By 1978, her parents were divorced and 7-year old Telethia lived with her mother in the 1500 block of Montpelier Street.

She still visited her father every other weekend and stayed with him the last two weeks of every summer. The first-grader enjoyed school and playing with her friends. The young girl never gave her parents any problems. Telethia was described as a happy child, well-behaved little girl.

Telethia had just learned she was adopted at an early age.

On September 10, 1978, Telethia’s mother left her at her aunt’s house a few blocks from their home while she attended a church service nearby. Telethia went outside to play with the neighborhood children.

She was last seen playing with some children near her aunt’s home.

When her mother returned to pick her up, they were unable to find Telethia.

Her mother reported her missing at 10:00 pm that evening.

Telethia has never been seen again.

In 1988, Latonya Wallace was found raped, stabbed, and strangled. The suspect in her case was known to frequent Montpelier Street, the same street Telethia lived on and vanished from. When he was asked about Telethia, he first said he knew her, and then recanted his story. He is now deceased and was never charged in either girl’s case.

Telethia was 3’4” and weighed 60 pounds when she vanished.

Please contact the Baltimore Police Department at 443-984-7395 with any information.