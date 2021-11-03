The Disturbing Disappearance of 18-Year-Old Trinia Williams

Trinia Williams Ohio Attorney General

This is the story of the disappearance of Trinia Williams, told to me by her only child, her daughter Precious Williams.

In 1992, 18-year old Trinia Williams was an honors student at South High School in Columbus, Ohio. She transitioned from Whetstone High School after her family moved to the south side of Columbus. Trinia loved to play basketball and played for both schools. Her talents earned her a scholarship to college, and she was looking forward to starting school.

She had a beautiful 4-month-old baby girl named Precious, who she spoiled and adored. On top of maintaining excellent grades, being a responsible mother, and being a talented athlete, Trinia also worked a job at Taco Bell to support her daughter, Precious.

Her father, Stevie, was incarcerated and had never seen or met his 4-month-old daughter.

During this time, Trinia was roommates with the mother of her brother’s children, a woman named Tracy. They shared an apartment in Columbus, Ohio. Trinia had told her mother, Martha Beasley, she was moving back home due to trust issues with Tracy. Trinia said Tracy had begun opening her mail and even read her diary. She reportedly told her mother Tracy was talking with Stevie from jail on the phone. Trinia told her mom she felt uncomfortable and she was going to move back home.

One day, Trinia got a call from a man named Michael Brown. Michael said he was a friend of Stevie’s from prison. They were incarcerated together, and Michael was released. He told Trinia Stevie wanted to see them and asked Michael to bring her and Precious to the prison for a visit. He told Trinia that Stevie requested that he pick up Trinia and Precious the next day and bring them to the prison.

On September 16, 1992, Michael Brown picked Trinia and Precious up from her mother’s house.

When Michael showed up at Ms. Beasley’s home, Tracy was there. After Trinia and Precious left with him, Tracy reportedly told Precious's aunt, “she should not have left with that man.”

On September 17, 1992, Michael returned to Ms. Beasley's home with Precious, but without Trinia. He told Trinia's mother that Trinia asked him to watch Precious while she walked to a payphone. Michael Brown told her Trinia never returned, so he brought Precious back.

Trinia's mother knew she would never leave Precious and reported her daughter missing.

An investigation revealed that Stevie and Michael had been lovers in prison. Authorities discovered that before returning Precious to her grandmother, Michael had paraded her to friends and family on the west side of Columbus. He told people that Precious was he and Stevie’s daughter. The investigation revealed that Michael was jealous of Trinia and Precious, and he had previously threatened to harm Trinia.

Precious has asked her father, Stevie, who is now out of prison, multiple times about her mother.

He continues to state he does not know anything about Trinia's disappearance.

Michael Brown, the authorities' only suspect in Trinia's disappearance, was never arrested.

He has now died.

The same year of his death, the basement of a home he resided in was dug up.

There was no evidence located, and Trinia has never been found.

Precious is now a protective, loving mother of her children. Her mother missed birthdays, graduations, proms, births, and more.

Trinia, Precious, her grandmother, and their family deserve closure to this case.

Trinia is 5’11"- 6’1” weighing 130-180 pounds. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing blue denim shorts and a Chicago Cubs baseball cap.

If you have any information on the location of Trinia Williams, please contact the Columbus Police Department at 614-645-4545.