The Dinosaurs of The United States

Mesozoic (252-66 million years ago) means 'middle life' and this is the time of the dinosaurs. This era includes the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous Periods, names that may be familiar to you. The period was also known as the age of reptiles or the age of dinosaurs. North America has a rich dinosaur fossil record with great diversity of dinosaurs. It is notable as being the most fertile single source of dinosaur fossils in the world.

If you are interested in finding out just few of the dinosaurs in USA, you might enjoy this article.

Apatosaurus

Apatosaurus is a genus of herbivorous sauropod dinosaur that lived in North America during the Late Jurassic period. It is considered to be one of the largest land animals of all time, weighed roughly 45 tons and measured up to 23 meters (about 75 feet) long, including its long neck and tail.

Brachylophosaurus

Brachylophosaurus was a mid-sized member of the hadrosaurid family of dinosaurs. It is notable for its bony crest, which forms a horizontally flat, paddle-like plate over the top of the rear skull. It is believed that they reached an adult length of at least 9 meters (30 ft.), maximum length at 11 meters (36 ft.) resulting in weight of 7 metric tons (7.7 short tons).

Hagryphus

Hagryphus is an oviraptorosaurian theropod dinosaur from the Upper Cretaceous Period of what is now Utah. It is known from only a left hand, fragmentary metatarsals and pedal phalanges (part of a foot), so this reconstruction is based on these and Chirostenotes, a very similar dinosaur.

Stegosaurus

Stegosaurus, (genus Stegosaurus), one of the various plated dinosaurs (Stegosauria) of the Late Jurassic Period (159 million to 144 million years ago) recognizable by its spiked tail and series of large triangular bony plates along the back. Very few Stegosaurus fossils have ever been found. They are much rarer than Tyrannosaurus rex and many other well-known dinosaurs. The skeleton is approximately 150 million years old and made up of 300 individual bones.

Nedoceratops

Nedoceratops is a controversial genus of ceratopsid dinosaur from the Late Cretaceous period Lance Formation of North America. It is known only from a single skull discovered in Wyoming. Scientists believe that they were long around 7 meters and 180cm tall. Its status is the subject of ongoing debate among paleontologists: some authors consider Nedoceratops a valid, distinct taxon, while others consider it to be an unusual specimen of Triceratops.

What do you think about dinosaurs? Was the asteroid the only reason for their death?

