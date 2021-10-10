National Bullying Prevention Month: What To Do If You Are Being Bullied.

October is National Bullying Prevention Month, a time to focus and raise awareness on bullying. Bullying is an aggressive behavior in which a person is permanently and often exposed to negative actions by another person or a group, who deliberately want to hurt, humiliate or ridicule them.

Since this is not a one-time incident that will not be repeated, friendly quarrel, quarrel or disagreement, case or accidental unintentional infliction of pain, friendly hanging, violent resolution of a conflict between friends with the same force- there is no reason for you to ever put up with bullying.

What to do if you are being bullied.

There are two important things to remember if you are being bullied:

It’s not your fault.

You are not alone.

When possible, ignore the bully.

Try to stay calm. Don't show your feelings. In some cases when you don't react or respond to your bully, they will move on. Bullies want a reaction to their teasing and meanness, so don’t give them that pleasure. And if they continue to make you feel bad, try some of the following things.

Tell them to stop.

Sometimes just simple words can fix a complicated situation. Just tell them that you are tired from all that nonsense and ask them to stop. In the end we are all humans and we have the ability to communicate.

Be with your friend and other people.

Two are definitely better than one if you’re trying to avoid being bullied. You will also feel safer with other people that are good to you. And if you want to be alone, just try to identify people who can offer you safety.

Ask for help.

Think about who you can ask for help, starting with your family, friends, and teachers. Surrounding yourself with positive people who know the real you can help a lot. Keep a journal and write down how you’re being bullied, who is doing it and when it happens. Save bullying messages, pictures, or copies of conversations. If this becomes a major issue, report it to the police. If you can prove it to them, they will help you too.

Stand tall face your bully.

If you’re feeling really brave, you might be able to tell the person or people who are bullying you to end it. Here is a short list of comebacks that you can say:

I’m sorry, could you repeat that?

Whatever.

Yay, you finally said something funny!

I don’t remember ordering a glass of your opinion.

Aww, are you having a bad day?

How long did it take you to come up with that one?

Remember, bullies are not invincible. They are only as powerful as we allow them to be.

