Exploring the Range of Products You Can Publish on KDP for Passive Income

Three years ago I published my first book on Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing. Publishing in Amazon KDP is a great way to build passive income. This is one of the amazing ways for therapists to make money as a side hustle.

There are many steps to publish books on KDP. But KDP is NOT just for books! We are going to explore all the items that you can create and publish on KDP.

What can be published on Amazon KDP?

KDP, or Kindle Direct Publishing, is a self-publishing platform owned by Amazon that allows authors and publishers to publish their books and sell them as e-books on Amazon’s Kindle store.

Here are some types of books or products that can be sold on KDP:

E-books: This is the most common type of product sold on KDP. You can publish any type of book, including fiction, non-fiction, poetry, academic, or children’s books, as an e-book on the Kindle store. Paperback books: KDP also allows you to create and sell paperback books on Amazon. You can upload a manuscript in a supported format, customize the cover design, and make it available for sale on the Amazon website. Audio books: KDP also offers the option to create and sell audiobooks. Authors can either record the audiobook themselves or hire a professional narrator to do so. Audio books can be sold on Audible, an audiobook platform owned by Amazon. Box sets: KDP also allows you to bundle multiple books into a single package and sell them as a box set. This is a great option if you have a series of books or multiple titles that are related. Calendars and planners: KDP also offers the option to create and sell calendars and planners. You can upload your design, choose the paper type, and set the price. Journals and workbooks: You can also create and sell journals, workbooks, and other types of interactive books on KDP.

We are going to dive deeper into several of these categories.

E-books

E-books, or electronic books, are digital versions of printed books that can be read on various devices such as e-readers, tablets, and smartphones. E-books have become increasingly popular over the years due to their convenience and accessibility. KDP offers authors and publishers the option to sell their e-books on the Amazon Kindle store.

The types of e-books that can be sold on KDP include a wide range of genres such as fiction, non-fiction, poetry, academic, or children’s books. Fiction books can include romance, mystery, science fiction, fantasy, and more. Non-fiction books can include memoirs, self-help, history, biographies, and other informative books.

Paperback books

Paperback books are printed books with a soft cover and are a popular format for readers. KDP offers authors and publishers the option to sell their paperback books on the Amazon marketplace.

The types of paperback books that can be sold on KDP include a variety of genres, such as fiction, non-fiction, children’s books, and poetry. Fiction books can include romance, mystery, science fiction, fantasy, and more. Non-fiction books can include memoirs, self-help, history, biographies, and other informative books.

Calendars and planners

Calendars and planners are useful tools for organizing and managing your time. They are available in a variety of formats and designs to cater to different preferences and needs. KDP offers authors and publishers the option to sell their calendars and planners on the Amazon marketplace.

The types of calendars and planners that can be sold on KDP include a wide range of designs and formats such as daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly planners. They can be customized with different themes, colors, and designs to cater to various interests and preferences. For example, you can create a planner for fitness enthusiasts, students, or entrepreneurs.

Journals and workbooks

Journals and workbooks are popular tools for personal and professional development. They provide a space for reflection, goal-setting, and tracking progress. KDP offers authors and publishers the option to sell their journals and workbooks on the Amazon marketplace.

Journals are blank books with lined or unlined pages that are designed for writing and reflection. They can be used for various purposes such as gratitude journaling, self-reflection, and creative writing. Workbooks, on the other hand, are books that contain exercises and prompts to guide the user through a specific topic or process such as personal finance, time management, or goal-setting.

By utilizing the tools and resources provided by KDP, authors and publishers can create and sell high-quality journals and workbooks that can help their customers achieve their personal and professional goals.

Print on Demand

Kindle offers the option to sell books, workbooks, journals, calendars, and any items that are sold in print format, as print on demand. This means you upload your item (which can be a slightly modified version of your ebook) and Amazon will print the item when it sells. No need to purchase and story any inventory!

How Much Content goes into my Amazon KDP Product?

Amazon KDP books can have low, medium, and high KDP content. Low KDP content refers to books or other products that have very little or no content. They can be planners, blank journals, or workbooks. Medium KDP content are shorter books or stories. They will usually have under 100 pages.

High KDP content is of the highest quality, both in terms of writing and presentation. The content is well-written and well-edited, with no errors or inconsistencies. The formatting and design are professional and visually appealing, and the cover design is eye-catching and relevant to the content of the book or product. High KDP content is likely to receive positive reviews and high sales, as it provides readers with a positive experience and meets their expectations. These are the traditional ebooks and printed books.

Final Thoughts about Publishing on KDP

In conclusion, KDP is a powerful platform for self-publishing that offers authors and publishers the opportunity to sell a variety of products to a global audience. From e-books and paperback books to calendars, planners, journals, and workbooks, KDP provides a range of options for creators to share their work with the world.

Self-publishing with KDP offers many benefits, including low upfront costs, access to a large audience, and flexibility in content and design. However, it also requires a commitment to producing high-quality work that meets the standards of the publishing industry.

If you are considering self-publishing with KDP, take the time to research your market, create a high-quality product, and utilize the resources and tools provided by KDP to reach your target audience. With dedication and hard work, self-publishing with KDP can be a rewarding experience that allows you to share your creativity and passion with the world.