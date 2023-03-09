What is the difference between co-regulation and self-regulation?

The Virtual Pediatric OT

When children display too much energy for the situation they can be referred to as "unregulated". But how do people become "regulated"?

Self-regulation and co-regulation are two different types of calming techniques that are seen in both adults and children.

We will discuss the differences between these two types of regulation and how they can affect a child’s ability to calm down and stay in control.

Photo byThe Virtual Pediatric OT

Pediatric occupational therapists can help with regulation when children display signs of sensory processing disorder. In these cases, the goal is to provide sensory input to either calm or excite the nervous system to maintain an optimal state of arousal.

What is co-regulation?

Co-regulation is a type of regulation where two or more people work together to achieve a calm state. This can be done through physical touch, eye contact, vocalizations, and movement. For example, if a parent or caregiver is holding the child and looking into their eyes, the child may feel calmer and more regulated.

What are the benefits of co-regulation for children?

There are many benefits of co-regulation for children. One benefit is that it can help children learn how to self-regulate later in life. When children witness adults regulating their emotions and feelings, they can learn how to do it themselves. Another benefit is that co-regulation can provide a sense of safety for children. When children feel safe and secure, they are more likely to feel calm and regulated.

Why is co-regulation important?

Co-regulation is important because it can help a child to feel safe and secure. It can also help the child to learn how to self-regulate their own emotions and behaviors.

When a person is calm and regulated they can learn, play independently, and socialize. They are less prone to meltdowns and tantrums.

What is self-regulation?

Self-regulation is when the individual regulates their own behavior. This can be done through different techniques such as deep breathing, visualization, and positive self-talk.

They can also use sensory techniques such as deep pressure (weighted objects for example), oral input (such as gum), proprioceptive input, or vestibular (swinging). Many children and adults achieve this sensory calming inputs through sports.

What are the benefits of self-regulation for children?

There are many benefits of self-regulation for children. One benefit is that it can help children learn how to cope with difficult emotions. When children are able to regulate their emotions, they can learn how to better deal with stressful situations. Another benefit is that self-regulation can help children develop a sense of control over their emotions. When children feel like they have control, they are more likely to feel calm and regulated.

As with younger children who require co-regulation strategies, they will also be better able to learn, work independently and socialize when they are in a calm regulated state.

What is the difference between co-regulation and self-regulation?

The main difference between co-regulation and self-regulation is that co-regulation requires two or more people to achieve a calm state, while self-regulation is when the individual regulates their own behavior. Co-regulation can be beneficial for children because it can help them learn how to self-regulate later in life. Self-regulation can also be beneficial for children because it can help them develop a sense of control over their emotions.

Co-regulation is when two or more people work together to achieve a calm regulated state, while self-regulation is when the individual regulates their own behavior. Being regulated means a person displays the proper emotions and energy levels for the situation.

When children use adult-dependent activities to main the optimal state of arousal this is called co-regulation. Usually, these activities are provided by the parent or teacher, but they can also be supplied by another adult.

Self-regulation is more independent. The person or child will pick their own activities to maintain their optimal state of arousal. Usually, the children are older, 3rd grade +.

What is co-regulation in parenting?

Co-regulation in parenting is where the parents are in tune with what causes a child to become unregulated. Parents will then use calming strategies either preventatively or during an emotional escalation to work with the child to help them become more regulated.

What causes regulation difficulties in children?

There are many potential causes of regulation difficulties in children. One cause is if the child has experienced trauma or neglect. Trauma can cause disruptions in the nervous system which can make it difficult for children to regulate their emotions. Another potential cause is if the child has a medical condition such as ADHD, autism, or anxiety. These conditions can make it difficult for a child to calm down and keep their emotions steady.

Another thing that can cause difficulties is if the child does not have a strong foundation of co-regulation. If a child does not have adults in their life who can help them regulate their emotions, they may struggle to do it on their own. 

Sensory processing disorder can also cause regulation difficulties in children. For example, displays a child has tactile defensiveness, they may overreact to touch causing regulation difficulties.

Photo byThe Virtual Pediatric OT

What are some interventions for regulation difficulties in children?

There are many different regulation strategies that can be used to help children with regulation difficulties.

One intervention is sensory integration therapy or sensory strategies. This therapy uses different activities to help the child develop their ability to process and respond to sensory information.

Another intervention is neurofeedback. This intervention uses EEG technology to help the child learn how to control their brain activity.

What are some tips for parents of children with regulation difficulties?

There are many things that parents can do to help their children with regulation difficulties. One thing that parents can do is to provide a safe and supportive environment for their children. This can help the child feel more comfortable and safe which can make it easier for them to regulate their emotions. Another thing that parents can do is to help the child develop a daily routine. This can help the child feel more regulated and in control.

Another thing that parents can do is to help the child develop a daily routine. This can help the child feel more regulated and in control. Additionally, parents can seek out interventions such as sensory integration therapy or neurofeedback to help

Another strategy is to model regulation skills for the child. This can help the child learn how to self-regulate their emotions by observing someone else do it. Additionally, parents can provide positive reinforcement for the child when they display qualities such as patience or emotional control.

Finally, parents can help the child develop coping mechanisms for times when they are feeling overwhelmed or out of control. These coping mechanisms can help the child learn how to deal with their emotions in a healthy way.

Do you have a child who goes from 0 to 100 in 10 seconds? What strategies do you use to help them calm down and focus? Chances are, you’ve tried different forms of co-regulation.

Co-regulation is the process of working together to achieve a goal. In the case of children, it usually refers to parents and children working together to regulate emotions or behavior. For young children, co-regulation is an important step in developing self-regulation skills.

As they get older, they will need to rely less on others to help them stay calm and focused. Self-regulation is the ability to control one’s own thoughts, emotions, and behaviors. It allows people to respond rather than react in difficult situations.

We hope this article has helped clarify the difference between co-regulation and self-regulation. Each has its time and place depending on the child’s age and development stage.

Pediatric Occupational Therapist

