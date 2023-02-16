What’s the difference between occupational therapy and physical therapy?

What are the differences between occupational therapy and physical therapy? Let’s explore the differences.

Occupational therapy and physical therapy are often confused. In many healthcare settings, they work on similar skills, but from different perspectives. Both professions require a strong academic background. OT requires a master’s degree and physical therapy requires a doctorate degree. Both occupational therapy assistants and physical therapy assistants require associate degrees.

What is the definition of occupational therapy?

Occupational therapy (OT) is a therapy that works on improving an individual’s ability to participate in everyday occupations. Occupations vary based on age. A child can have the occupations of school, play, sleep, etc. While an adult has occupations such as the daily life activities of dressing, cooking, bathing, and eating. Therapists work on the underlying motor, cognitive function, strength, etc that affect their ability to participate in these activities.

Occupational therapists often work with people who have difficulty performing daily tasks, such as brushing their teeth or getting dressed. They may also work with patients who have suffered a stroke or other neurological conditions.

What is the definition of physical therapy?

Physical therapy (PT) is a therapy that works from a mostly neuromuscular standpoint and aims to rehabilitate or habilitate an individual to function, move, and live better. They work on strength, mobility, and coordination.

Physical therapists often help people regain movement and strength after an injury or surgery. They may also work with patients who have conditions like cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, or arthritis.

Physical therapy is called physiotherapy in many countries.

What are the differences between occupational therapy and physical therapy?

Let’s take a closer look at the differences in both adult PT versus OT and also OT versus PT with children.

Physical therapy (PT) focuses more on mobility and ambulation (walking). PT tends to use more physical methods such as massage, heat treatment, and exercise than occupational therapy (OT). These methods are also called physical modalities.

Since Occupational therapists focus on occupations, these often involve hand skills. Thus many hand therapists are OTs and OTs in the schools are often referred to as handwriting specialists.

In many settings, OTs use activities to work on increasing function, while physical therapists use exercise to increase function.

What are the differences between pediatric occupational therapy and pediatric physical therapy?

Occupational therapists work on fine motor skills, hand-eye coordination, sensory processing disorders, and more. Physical therapists focus a lot of their time working with gross motor skills such as walking or running. Occupational therapists also help children who have difficulty in school due to learning disabilities or other issues that may affect them academically.

What is pediatric physical therapy?

Pediatric therapists often help children with developmental disabilities or neurological conditions, such as cerebral palsy. They work on mobility and motor functions such as walking, crawling, throwing a ball, and using stairs.

What is pediatric occupational therapy?

Pediatric occupational therapists typically work with children who are having a difficult time with daily tasks. These activities can be eating, self-feeding, picking up small objects, sensory processing disorder, and more.

Both occupational therapy and physical therapy can be helpful for people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and developmental delays.

