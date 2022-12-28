Early Intervention Developmental Services

Early intervention is a service that provides support and therapy for children who may be struggling with developmental delays. In most states, the program and services are from birth until a child’s 3rd birthday.

Therapy services can help improve your child’s development, motor abilities, communication skills, learning abilities, and social skills. If you are concerned about your child’s development consult your pediatrician or another healthcare provider. You can also self-refer for an early intervention evaluation.

In this post, we will answer some frequently asked questions about early intervention including: What is early intervention? How do I know if my child is developmentally delayed? What is early intervention therapy?

What is Early Intervention?

Early intervention is a free service that provides support and treatment for children ages birth to their 3rd birthday.

Early intervention is a program run by each state. Every state calls the program by a different name such as Early on, Early Steps, First Steps, and Birth to Three. They also run the program differently. Even within different parts of the state, the program can be interpreted differently. But they are all part of IDEA Part C.

For parents new to the system figuring out if their child is really getting the amount of therapy they need to develop to the best of their ability can be very difficult.

What is EI Therapy?

Early intervention therapy is a treatment that helps children with developmental delays catch up in their development. This may include speech and language therapy, physical therapy or occupational therapy. The goal of early intervention therapy is to help your child reach their fullest potential and be as independent as possible. With the right support, many children who receive early intervention services go on to lead normal, healthy lives.

What is IDEA Part C?

IDEA Part C is a federal program that provides grants to states to help them provide early intervention services to infants and toddlers with disabilities and their families. The program is designed to help states provide services to children from birth to age three who have developmental delays or disabilities. Services may include physical, occupational, and speech therapy, as well as family training and support.

Do I have to pay for Early Intervention therapy services?

No, Early Intervention therapy services are provided at no cost to families. However, families may be asked for therapy services to be billed to their healthcare insurance. Not all states do this, but in the programs that do, the family is not responsible for any co-pays or deductibles as long as the services being provided are on the current IFSP.

How does a child qualify for therapy services?

A child must be evaluated by a qualified professional and found to have a developmental delay or disability in order to qualify for early intervention therapy services. The evaluation must be conducted by a qualified professional.

Automatic Qualifications

Early intervention services are available automatically to children under the age of three who have been diagnosed with a developmental delay or disability, including physical disabilities, hearing impairments, vision impairments, autism spectrum disorder, and other developmental delays.

Developmental Delay

Children who are evaluated and determined to have a developmental delay in one or more areas of development (cognition, communication, motor, self-help, and social-emotional) will also qualify for services. The extent of the delay to qualify for services may vary. States also have the option to serve children who are at-risk for developmental delays.”

What types of services are available through Early Intervention?

Early Intervention services may include physical, occupational, and speech therapy, as well as family training and support. Services are tailored to meet the individual needs of the child and family. They may also include a home teacher or educator or teacher for the visually impaired or hearing impaired.

Early Intervention services vary by state, but typically include physical, occupational, and speech therapy; developmental assessments; and family support services.

Meltdowns or Tantrums? Why should you know the difference? Learn the signs and the strategies Send me the FREE guide

Who pays for Early Intervention services?

Early Intervention services are funded by the state or local government. In some cases, private insurance may cover some or all of the costs.

How long does therapy last?

Early Intervention services typically last until the child turns three years old. However, some states may provide services beyond this age if the child continues to need them. In most states, the services are turned over to the school district who determines if the child continues to qualify.

What is the process for enrolling in Early Intervention services?

Early intervention therapy is typically provided to children who have been identified as having a developmental delay or disability. To qualify for early intervention therapy, your child must be evaluated by the early intervention team. The evaluation will assess your child’s development in areas such as communication, motor skills, and social-emotional development. If the evaluation indicates that your child has a delay or disability, then your child may qualify for early intervention therapy.

The process for qualifying for early intervention services varies by state. Generally, parents or guardians must contact their local Early Intervention program to request an evaluation. Or a child may be referred by a healthcare professional.

After the evaluation is completed, the program will determine if the child is eligible for services and develop an individualized plan of care.

What does the natural environment mean in early intervention?

Early intervention services are provided in the natural environment. This means you will not be bringing your child to a clinic or hospital for therapy. The therapist will come to you. This can be in any environment the child is in. Home, daycare, babysitter, or even the park.

In early intervention, natural environment refers to the everyday places and activities that a child would normally be involved in, such as their home, daycare, or preschool. Natural environment interventions focus on helping the child learn and develop skills in the context of their everyday life. This can include activities such as playing with siblings, interacting with peers, or participating in family activities.

What types of early intervention services may my child receive in early intervention?

Service Coordinator

A service coordinator will walk you through the evaluation and IFSP process.

Occupational Therapy

Occupational therapists work on fine motor, gross motor, feeding, self-help skills, attention and more.

Physical Therapy

Physical therapists work on overall gross motor development in children under age 3. This includes crawling and walking.

Developmental Therapist/ITDS/Home teacher/Educator

If your child has a delay related to learning, you may be assigned a teacher or therapist with an educational background. These instructors are called many different titles within early intervention programs.

What is the primary service provider model?

The primary service provider model in early intervention is a model in which a single provider is responsible for coordinating and delivering all of the services needed by a child and their family. This model is designed to ensure that the child and family receive comprehensive, coordinated, and family-centered services.

What is an IFSP?

An Individualized Family Service Plan (IFSP) is a written plan of services designed to meet the individual needs of a child with a disability and their family. It is developed by a team of professionals and family members and outlines the services and supports that will be provided to the child and family.

What is the difference between an IFSP and an IEP?

The main difference between an IFSP and an IEP is that an IFSP is designed for children from birth to age three, while an IEP is designed for children ages three to 21. An IFSP focuses on the family’s needs and goals, while an IEP focuses on the individual student’s needs and goals. Additionally, an IFSP is developed by a team of professionals and family members, while an IEP is developed by a team of professionals, family members, and the student.

Is your child scheduled for an OT evaluation? Get my free guide. Learn what to expect so you can form a great relationship with your therapist. Send me the FREE guide

<img src="https://www.thevirtualpediatricot.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/What-to-Expect-at-your-childs-OT-evaluation-1024x1024.png" style="width:100%;border-radius:10px;margin-top:0" data-caption="Is your child scheduled for an OT evaluation? Get my free guide." data-credit="Michele Schwartz, MS, OTR/L" data-externalurl="https://mailchi.mp/7a906891ca17/4e7oqoyron"/> Is your child scheduled for an OT evaluation? Get my free guide. Photo by Michele Schwartz, MS, OTR/L

What is parent coaching?

Parent coaching in early intervention therapy is a type of intervention that focuses on helping parents learn how to support their child’s development. This type of intervention typically involves teaching parents strategies to help their child reach developmental milestones, as well as providing emotional support and guidance. Parent coaching can also involve helping parents understand their child’s needs and how to best meet them.

What is “bagless” therapy?

Bagless therapy is a type of early intervention therapy that focuses on the use of everyday objects and activities to help children with developmental delays learn and develop.

This type of therapy does not bring their own toys or other specialized materials into the home, but instead uses everyday items such as books, blocks, and household items already in the household to help children learn and develop.

Bagless therapy is often used in combination with other types of early intervention therapies to help children reach their developmental goals.

What should I expect at an early intervention evaluation?

At your child’s first appointment you will be met by a team of professionals who provide services for your area. This may include a physical therapist, occupational therapist or other medical professional depending on what is best for your child. They will observe your child, looking at their communication skills, motor skills, and social interactions during play.

How do I know if my child is developmentally delayed?

The early intervention team will thoroughly examine your baby to determine if they are experiencing a developmental delay. Symptoms of developmental delay include poor eye contact, no babbling or vocalizations by six months old, and delayed crawling or walking. If your child is experiencing developmental delay, early intervention services can help improve their development.

What Happens After a Premature Baby is Discharged from the NICU?

Once a baby has been discharged from the NICU, it is important to start follow-up care with a pediatrician. This will help ensure that your child continues to grow and develop normally. During the first year of life, babies undergo a lot of changes and it is important to track their progress. If you have any concerns about your child’s development, speak to your pediatrician. Many times a baby discharged from the NICU will be referred for early intervention services.

How can early intervention services help my child?

The earlier a child with a delay starts therapy the better. Even if your child is not delayed, the evaluation and tips from a therapist can help you ensure your child’s development is on track. Many times a child with a developmental delay will learn compensatory techniques and the longer they are continued, the harder they will be to break these habits. Early is best.

When should we start looking into early intervention services for our child?

As soon as you suspect your child may have any delay in their development. Development goes way beyond a checklist. Therapists are trained to look at how a child is moving and developing not just milestone achievement.

Pediatric occupational therapy is a type of therapy that helps children with physical and mental disabilities participate in everyday activities. Pediatric occupational therapists work with children to improve their skills such as feeding, dressing, bathing, playing, and writing. They may also help children who have difficulty paying attention or have sensory needs.

If you have any concerns about your child’s development, speak to your pediatrician. The early intervention team will thoroughly examine your baby to determine if they are experiencing a developmental delay. Symptoms of developmental delay include poor eye contact, no babbling or vocalizations by six months old, and delayed crawling or walking. If your child is experiencing developmental delay, early intervention services can help improve their development.

$7 Course- Do you suspect your child has a developmental delay or sensory needs? Unsure what to do next?

Discover How to Proceed & Support Your Child’s Developmental Needs Now!