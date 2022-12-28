What is an IFSP? The Individual Family Service Plan Explained

As a parent of a child with a developmental delay, it can be difficult to navigate the many different services that are available to support them. If your child is receiving early intervention services then they will have an individualized family service plan (IFSP) in place.

In this blog post, we will explore what an IFSP is, who is eligible for one, what is included, and the benefits of having an IFSP. We will also discuss how an IFSP is created and the services that are provided. Finally, we will look at what happens when your child turns three.

What is an IFSP?

An IFSP is an Individual Family Service Plan. It is a plan designed to help families of children under the age of three and those receiving early intervention services with developmental delays or disabilities access the necessary services to help them reach their full potential. The IFSP is designed to be a comprehensive, individualized plan that is tailored to the specific needs of the child and family.

It is part of the Early Intervention Program (EIP) in the United States, which is designed to provide services to children from birth to age three who have developmental delays or disabilities. The IFSP is developed by a team of professionals and the family and is intended to support the family in meeting their child’s needs.

The IFSP is a written document that identifies the child’s needs, the services needed to meet those needs, and the goals and outcomes that the team is hoping to achieve. The IFSP also identifies the family’s strengths and capabilities and how they can be used to meet the child’s needs.

Why is it called an Individual FAMILY Service Plan?

An IFSP is different than other therapy goals. Many times a child will have both an IFSP, and goals for each therapy they receive. Why is that? Because an IFSP is based on the family goals. The struggles you are encountering due to your child haveing a delay or disability. Early intervention services are designed to help you and your family.

While individual therapy goals are based on underlying skills or deficits that the therapist will work on improving to maximize your child’s development.

For example: Your child has a hard time being around other children due to sensitivity to sound. In this case, the therapy team will coach you not only on how to improve your child’s ability to tolerate sound but also on how to avoid loud places or make them more tolerable for your child.

2nd example: If your child has physical difficulties that make it hard for them to sit in a regular stroller thus grocery shopping is becoming more and more difficult. The team will not only work on increasing and improving your child’s motor abilities to allow them to sit in the stroller properly. But also help you figure out how to be able to take the child places or complete your shopping in another manner. That could be finding funding for an adaptive stroller or using community respite services.

What does IFSP stand for?

IFSP stands for Individualized Family Service Plan. It is a comprehensive plan that is created by a team of professionals and family members to help meet the needs of a child with a developmental delay or disability. The IFSP is designed to be individualized to the specific needs of the child and family, and to provide the necessary supports and services to help the child reach their fullest potential.

Who is eligible?

An IFSP is available to children from birth to age three who have a developmental delay or disability. To be eligible for an IFSP, the child must be evaluated by a team of professionals and the family must participate in the process. The evaluation process is used to determine if the child has a delay or disability that requires support services.

What is included?

An IFSP is a comprehensive plan that includes the following components:

Identification of the child’s strengths, needs, and outcomes

A description of the services and supports needed to meet the child’s needs

A timeline for the services and supports to be provided in the natural environments

Evaluation of the child’s progress

A plan for transitioning to the next level of services

Benefits

An IFSP provides a number of benefits for families of children with developmental delays or disabilities. It provides a comprehensive plan that is tailored to the specific needs of the child and family, which can help ensure that the necessary supports and services are provided. It also provides a timeline for the services and supports to be provided, which can help ensure that the child is receiving the necessary services in a timely manner. Additionally, the IFSP provides a plan for transitioning to the next level of services, which can help ensure that the child’s needs are met as they grow and develop.

Who creates the Individual Family Service Plan?

Creating an IFSP is a collaborative process that involves a team of professionals and the family. The team should include the child’s parents or guardians, the service coordinator and qualified professionals (such as an early intervention specialist or another therapist).

The team should meet to discuss the child’s needs, the services and supports needed to meet those needs, and the goals and outcomes that the team and family are hoping to achieve.

The IFSP should be facilitated by the service coordinator, written by the team, and should include the following information:

Identification of the child’s strengths, needs, and outcomes

A description of the services and supports needed to meet the child’s needs

A timeline for the services and supports to be provided

Evaluation of the child’s progress

A plan for transitioning to the next level of services

Services provided through an IFSP

The plan is designed to provide the necessary services and supports to meet the needs of a child with a developmental delay or disability. These services may include:

Early intervention services

Physical therapy

Occupational therapy

Speech therapy

Behavioral therapy

Nutrition counseling

Special education services

Vision or hearing services

The services and supports provided through an IFSP should be tailored to the individual needs of the child and family. It is important to remember that the IFSP should be an individualized plan that is designed to meet the needs of the child and family.

What happens after a child’s third birthday?

In most states a child “ages out” of early intervention services. And thus their IFSP ends on their 3rd birthday. If a child is determined to need continued developmental support, this responsibility transfers to the school district. Childhood special education and preschool special education programs, or just continued therapy will be determined by the school team.

Transitioning to an IEP

When a child reaches the age of three, they may be eligible for an individualized education plan (IEP). The individualized education program IEP is similar to the IFSP in that it is a comprehensive plan that is tailored to the specific needs of the child and family. However, the IEP is designed to provide services to children from the age of three to twenty-one.

In order to transition from an IFSP to an IEP, the child must be evaluated by a team of school professionals to determine if they are eligible for an IEP. The evaluation process is used to determine if the child has a disability that requires special education services. If the child is determined to be eligible, the team will create an IEP that is tailored to the child’s needs. This is often called transition planning.



An IFSP is an important service that can provide families of children with developmental delays or disabilities the necessary supports and services to help them reach their full potential. An IFSP is a comprehensive plan that is designed to be individualized to the specific needs of the child and family. It is important to remember that the IFSP should be an individualized plan that is designed to meet the needs of the child and family. When a child reaches the age of three, they may be eligible for an IEP, which is similar to the IFSP but is designed to provide services to children from the age of three to twenty-one.



