Learn how to tell the difference between meltdowns and tantrums

As a parent, it can be difficult to know how to handle a sensory meltdown vs tantrum. It can be a seemingly overwhelming situation, and it can be hard to know how to recognize the signs of both, and how to manage them when they occur. This is especially true for parents with children on the autism spectrum or with sensory processing issues.

Photo by Michele Schwartz, MS, OTR/L

In this blog post, we’ll provide a guide for parents on how to handle meltdowns and tantrums and how to avoid them. We’ll discuss the differences between meltdowns and tantrums, and provide tips on how to recognize the signs and manage them when they occur.

What is a Sensory Meltdown?

A meltdown is a state of emotional or mental distress. During a meltdown, an individual can experience intense emotions and difficulty controlling their behavior. It’s a response to being overwhelmed by sensory input. Children with sensory processing disorder and autism spectrum disorder can easily become overwhelmed by sensory information.

Meltdowns can look different for different people, but some common signs of a meltdown include:

Crying

Screaming

Hitting

Yelling

Refusing to do something

Lashing out

Self-harming

Shutting down

Repetitive behavior

Hyperactivity

Self-injurious behavior

Disruptive behavior

It’s important to recognize that meltdowns are not intentional and that it’s the child’s way of coping with an overwhelming situation.

How to Recognize the Signs of a Meltdown vs Tantrum

It’s important to recognize the signs of a meltdown before it occurs so that you can take steps to prevent it. Common signs of an impending meltdown include:

Irritability

Restlessness

Increased or decreased energy levels

Unusual behaviors

Difficulty focusing

Avoidance of certain activities

increased or decreased talking

Sensory triggers (loud noises, being touched, smells)

Repetitive behaviors or stim in an attempt to self-calm

It’s important to remember that these signs are not always indicative of a meltdown, but they can be useful in recognizing the signs of an impending meltdown.

How to Manage Meltdowns

Recognizing your child is becoming overwhelmed and taking action PRIOR to the meltdown is the most important part of managing meltdowns. The goal is to reduce the number of meltdowns and the sensory overload your child experiences.

Once a meltdown has started, it’s important to take steps to manage it and help the child cope with their emotions. The most important thing to remember is to remain calm and not to take the meltdown personally. It’s important to try to remain patient and understanding, and to provide a supportive and calming environment for the child.

It’s also important to try to identify the cause of the meltdown, as this can help you to address the underlying issue and prevent future meltdowns. Some strategies you can use to help manage a meltdown include:

Remove the child from the over-stimulating situation

Provide a safe and comfortable environment

Allow the child to express their feelings on the concern

Demonstrate ways to regulate their bodies and feelings such as breathing techniques

Offer comfort and reassurance with a calming steady voice

Talk to the child in a quiet and understanding way

Validate the child’s feelings “I understand loud noises are unsettling. We will leave as soon as possible”

What can I do to Prevent Meltdowns?

Once you recognize your child’s sensory triggers, you can help incorporate calming activities before a full meltdown occurs. Or avoid the situations that overwhelm your child.

If your child is having a lot of tantrums and/or meltdowns a pediatric occupational therapist can help you determine and react appropriately to your child’s sensory triggers. If your child is under the age of 3, consider a referral to your state’s early intervention program if you suspect a developmental delay may e a contributing factor.

Photo by Michele Schwartz, MS, OTR/L

Meltdowns in Adults

It is important to recognize that adults can have meltdowns too. Meltdowns in adults are way more common than tantrums :). For many adults (and children) a sensory trigger is hunger. Not everyone recognizes the signs of hunger before they occur, thus the newly coined term “Hangry“.

They can also be triggered by other forms of sensory overload or sensory overstimulation. Such as bright lights, crowds or noise. It is important to recognize your own triggers and then form a plan to remove yourself from the situation, remove the stimuli, or use calming techniques.

What is a Tantrum?

A tantrum is an outburst of behavior characterized by intense emotions and physical actions. It’s usually seen in young children as a result of frustration or wanting something that they cannot have.

While tantrums are common in young children, it’s important to note that they can also occur in older children and even adults. Tantrums can be from decreased emotional regulation abilities when dealing with frustrations.

Tantrums are normal reactions in young children to frustration at not getting what they want and are very developmentally appropriate.

Common signs of temper tantrums include:

Crying

Screaming

Hitting

Yelling

Refusing to do something

Lashing out

Self-harming

Shutting down

Tantrums are behavioral responses to not getting their way. Tantrums are normal responses to children learning boundaries, testing limits and learning control.

Tantrums are:

Manipulative in nature. The child is attempting to control the situation and learn what works.

Stops when the child’s needs are met or the child’s behaviors are not serving the purpose. (IE they realize they get their way or they realize they will NOT get their way)

Child learns from adult responses and tantrums diminish over time in similar situations. If an adult gives into tantrums or is inconsistent with their response, then tantrums can get bigger and more often instead of reducing as is developmentally appropriate.

The child has some control over their reaction. They may look around for reactions (a sure-fire sign the outburst is a tantrum), or vary the intensity of their actions.

How to Recognize the Signs of Tantrums

It’s important to recognize the signs of an impending tantrum before it occurs so that you can take steps to prevent it. Common signs of an impending tantrum include a child becoming more irritable, restless, and less able to listen to logic.

How to Handle Tantrums

Once a tantrum has started, it’s important to take steps to manage it and help the child cope with their emotions. The most important thing to remember is to remain calm and not to take the tantrum personally. It’s important to try to remain patient and understanding, and to provide a supportive and calming environment for the child.

It’s also important to respond consistently to a child’s request. Children don’t always understand adult logic and why it is sometimes ok to have dessert before dinner or stand in a grocery car, but not at other times.

It is especially important to not give in after you tell your child no. Intermittent reinforcement is the strongest kind of reinforcement. Which means if you want your child to have more tantrums, give in some, but not all of the time. They will keep going until they get the result they want.

Some strategies you can use to help manage a tantrum include:

Stay quiet and don’t react

Talk in a quiet and calm voice

Repeat only the same answer you initially gave

Give your child time and space to calm down

Validate the child’s feelings by saying things such as “I know you’re mad!”

Model appropriate angry behavior. Stop your feet and hit a pillow.

Allow the child to express their emotions

Redirect the child’s attention

Praise positive behavior when they do act appropriately or after they calm down

How do you tell the difference between a meltdown vs tantrum?

It’s important to understand the difference between meltdowns and tantrums, as they are often confused. Both meltdowns and tantrums can be worse when a child is tired, hungry or sick.

The biggest difference between the two is the cause of the outburst.

Meltdowns are generally caused by an individual’s inability to cope with overwhelming emotions, situations or sensory input, whereas tantrums are generally caused by frustration or wanting something that they cannot have.

It’s also important to note that meltdowns and tantrums can look similar, but they are not the same thing. It’s important to recognize the signs of both so that you can take steps to manage them.

How to Avoid Meltdowns and Tantrums

The best way to avoid meltdowns and tantrums is to create an environment where the child feels safe and supported. Creating a safe and nurturing environment can help the child feel secure and confident, and can help them to cope with difficult emotions and situations. Here are some tips for creating a safe and supportive environment:

Establish consistent routines

Set clear expectations and boundaries

Provide positive reinforcement

Listen to the child

Encourage open communication

Show understanding and empathy

Provide comfort and reassurance

Respect the child’s feelings

Offer choices

Meltdowns and tantrums can be difficult to handle, but understanding the signs and how to manage a meltdown vs tantrum can make it easier. It’s important to remember that meltdowns and tantrums are not intentional and that it’s the child’s way of coping with an overwhelming emotion or situation. The best way to avoid meltdowns and tantrums is to create a safe and nurturing environment where the child feels secure and confident. With patience, understanding, and the right strategies, parents can handle meltdowns and tantrums and prevent them from occurring in the future.