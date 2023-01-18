Washington, DC

Former Ethics Chief Says Biden’s Classified Doc Scandal is an: ‘Inexcusable Neglect Of Most Basic Security Protocols’

The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

That’s according to Walter Schaub, the former ethics chief for Barack Obama when describing Biden’s mishandling of top-secret documents that have been found strewn about the current president’s properties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LMMXi_0kIKkWun00
Photo byveracityreport.org

During an interview this week, Shaub boasted President Joe Biden after classified documents were found in his home and a Washington DC think tank bearing his name.

In that interview with fox News, Schaub said:

“It’s nothing like Trump’s deliberate refusal to return records demanded by the National Archives, but Biden’s own retention of classified records reflects an inexcusable neglect of the most basic security protocols. The fact that the White House didn’t mention that records were found in more than one location when first asked about them was a breach of trust with the public and a self-inflicted wound.
“Based on what we know so far, it seems unlikely that he’s at risk of any of legal consequences,” Shaub claimed, “but I’m glad Garland appointed a special counsel to show even-handed treatment of the current and former president.”

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday that he appointed former U.S. Attorney Robert Hur — who served during the Trump administration — to serve as special counsel in the investigation after the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch, who was assigned to do an initial review of the case, recommended to Garland that a special counsel be appointed.

The review began sometime after Biden’s personal attorney found 10 classified documents stashed in an envelope in the president’s private office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington.

Perhaps more troubling, the attorney discovered the envelope on November 2, though the discovery was not made public until earlier this week – long after the mid-term elections were concluded. The documents were turned over to the National Archives for storage, said Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president.

Sauber said in a separate statement that a search of Biden’s known offices, quarters, and other spaces turned up a second set of classified documents, these located at the president’s home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Of course, this is a developing story, and The Veracity Report - Washington DC Edition, will continue to bring you updates as they develop.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: Fox News, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Investigative Reporter Crystal Dillon

More information on this and our other stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

