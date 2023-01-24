Former. Dep. Int. Director Wise Admits Much of the Hunter Biden Story Was Real but Declared it Disinformation Anyway

Douglas Wise, a Defense Intelligence Agency deputy director at that time, was one of 51 former intelligence brass who issued a letter declaring the Hunter Biden story was Russian disinformation

Photo by veracityreport.org - Washington DC Edition

The Australian, reports in a recent article, an interview they conducted with Douglas Wise. in that article, Wise finally admitted that he, along with the other 50 intelligence officials who penned and signed the now infamous letter denouncing the Hunter Biden laptop story as Russian disinformation, knew that at least a “significant portion” of the recovered Hunter Biden laptop files “had to be real,” though he claims he still doesn’t regret dismissing the factual reports as being Russian disinformation.

The letter was issued five days after The New York Post began a series of reports on the now-first son’s shady overseas business dealings.

“All of us figured that a significant portion of that content had to be real to make any Russian disinformation credible,” said Wise — who didn’t respond when The Veracity Report reached out for an explanation but found his tongue when he spoke to The Australian.

That letter went out of its way to try and cast doubt on the authenticity of those initial reports. It devoted a total of five paragraphs to explaining:

“factors that make us suspicious of Russian involvement” while slipping in the caveat that “we do not know if the emails … are genuine or not and … we do not have evidence of Russian involvement.”

The list of people who signed the letter included former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and former CIA Director John Brennan.

The letter was then ‘leaked’ to Politico, who ran a story about it under the headline:

“Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say.”

In turn, the letter’s declaration that the recovered laptop “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation” was used by Joe Biden’s presidential campaign and other media outlets to quell outcry over suppression of the story by Facebook and Twitter.

Since then, the information recovered from the laptop has been reluctantly confirmed by the likes of the New York Times, Washington Post, and CBS News, all of whom only acknowledged the computer’s contents were authentic last year.

“The letter said it had the earmarks of Russian deceit and we should consider that as a possibility,” Wise told The Australian. “It did not say Hunter Biden was a good guy, it didn’t say what he did was right, and it wasn’t exculpatory, it was just a cautionary letter.”

In fact, the letter referred to “[o]ur view that the Russians are involved in the Hunter Biden email issue” and concluded with the message: “It is high time that Russia stops interfering in our democracy.”

Despite the letter’s black-and-white statements, Wise — now retired from government service and listed on his LinkedIn page as the sole proprietor of New Mexico-based Southwest National Security Consultants LLC — insists that its critics, “whether they‘re members of the conservative journalist community, conservative politicians or just ultra-right-wing extremists, they haven’t paid attention to the content.”

“I don’t regret signing it because the context is important,” he added.

Wise further added speculation that the laptop’s “chain of custody” left it open to alteration.

“Russians, or even ill-intended conservative elements, could have planted stuff in there,” he said.

In reality, the laptop was abandoned by Hunter Biden at a Delaware repair shop in April 2019. After shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac took possession of the laptop and viewed its contents, he alerted the FBI, which seized the computer and hard drive that December.

After hearing nothing from investigators for an extended period of time, Mac Isaac gave a copy of the hard drive to Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello. Giuliani himself turned over a copy of the laptop to The New York Post on Oct. 11, 2020 — three days before the newspaper published the first of its bombshell reports about the contents of the laptop’s hard drive.

Wise spoke out a week after the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives established the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, which is expected to investigate the ordeal and the ensuing coverup, as part of its mission to look into inappropriate links between American intelligence agencies and social media platforms in the wake of revelations that the FBI pressured Twitter and Facebook to censor the Hunter Biden story.

It also bears noting that these admissions by Wise, and the interview with the Australian, only occurred after the House Oversight Committee last week announced that they had launched an investigation into the Biden family’s business dealings, the attempts to censor social media regarding the laptop story, as well as the actual contents of the laptop and whatever wrongdoing those laptop files might imply.

