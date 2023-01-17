Washington, DC

House Republicans Honor Another Campaign Promise by Filing Impeachment Articles Against DHS Sec. Mayorkas

The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

GOP Reps kept another promise made to the American people by filing formal articles to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas citing his repeated failures on the Southern Border

While campaigning, Republican House Reps spent much of their campaign time after mid-term primaries promising the American people, they would hold President Biden and his admin accountable. In recent weeks since House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was formally sworn in as Speaker of the House, the GOP has hit the ground running.

In scarcely more than a week in power, they have created numerous oversight and judiciary subcommittees charged with keeping those accountability promises, but none of those moves has risen to the level of this one.

That’s because last week, House Republican Pat Fallon of Texas officially filed the articles to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas who has been the continual subject of broad criticism over his handling of the crisis at the Southern border.

However, after the fast-tracked filing of impeachment papers against the DHS secretary, there are some GOP House members who are divided over how quickly to fast-track the proceedings. While there are no Republicans who are specifically against the idea of impeachment, there are some who believe the pace of the process needs to be slowed down enough to allow the gathering of information and evidence.

"We need to have hearings on this and we need to gather evidence and facts and, look, do I think the guy has done a terrible job? Yes," said Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in a statement last week.
"Do I think he's been derelict in his responsibilities? Yes. But we need to get all this together and do it in a methodical way,” McCaul finished.

Especially in border states, Secretary Mayorkas has been the poster boy for what Republican lawmakers and many American citizens have characterized as the Biden administration's failures at the southern border.

In particular, when asked by The Veracity Report about his feelings regarding the expedited articles of impeachment against Mayorkas, House Republican Tony Gonzales (TX) was noncommittal on how he plans to vote, saying on Sunday that he will "see where the hearings take us."

"If the hearings take us down that line (of voting for his impeachment), then hearings take us down that line," Gonzales said on "Fox News Sunday." "But I'm waiting to see all the facts come out," he added.

A simple majority vote in the House would be required for Mayorkas to be impeached. However, a two-thirds vote of the Senate (a total of 67 votes) would be needed for conviction - essentially a non-starter as Democrats hold a slim majority in that chamber.

If Mayorkas is ultimately impeached by the House, he will become the first non-president impeached by the House of Representatives since U.S. district court judge for the Eastern district of Louisiana, G. Thomas Porteous, Jr. was impeached, eventually found guilty during his Senate trial, and removed from office in January of 2010., according to House.gov.

