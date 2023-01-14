AG Merrick Garland Appoints Special Counsel to Investigate After 2nd Batch of Top-Secret Docs Found in Biden’s Garage

This second batch of Classified documents wasn’t found in some obscure office closet but was instead recovered from Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware garage – right next to his prized Corvette

Photo by veracityreport.org

There’s no doubt that finding top-secret documents in the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement is a big deal even before we consider the August 8th raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago residence.

Without question, finding a 2nd batch in the garage of his Wilmington, Delaware home is an even bigger deal, even more so now that the president has publicly admitted that he knew that 2nd batch of documents was in there.

That stunning admission occurred as Biden answered a question posed by Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy. Doocy was inquiring about the document incidents after an absurd suggestion was issued by Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), wherein he proffered the theory that this 2nd batch of classified materials showing up was mighty convenient for Biden’s detractors – so convenient in fact, that there is a real possibility that those documents may have been planted in an attempt to make Biden look bad.

"Alleged classified documents showing up allegedly in the possession of Joseph Biden… I’m suspicious of the timing of it," Johnson told Fox News' Hillary Vaughn on Thursday after a second batch of documents was found in the president's garage in Wilmington, Delaware. "I'm also aware of the fact that things can be planted on people... things can be planted in places and then discovered conveniently. That may be what has occurred here. I'm not ruling that out. But I'm open in terms of the investigation needs to be investigated."

That’s a lot of allegedlies [sic]. However, the biggest problem with Johnson’s scenario stems from that interview with Doocy – the one where Biden openly acknowledged that he knew the documents were in his garage.

"So, the documents were in a locked garage?" Doocy asked.

"Yes, as well as my Corvette," Biden answered.

Unfortunately for Biden, it was only a matter of a few hours after Johnson proffered his unfortunate conspiracy theory that Attorney General Merrick Garland made the call to elevate the DOJ response to the situation from an unofficial inquiry to a full-scale investigation.

Before that escalation was made official, Garland had initially appointed John Lausch, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois and a Trump appointee, to serve as that special counsel over the unofficial inquiry.

After escalating the situation into a full-scale investigation, however, Garland ditched the idea of having a Trump appointee handle the matter, and instead appointed former US Attorney Robert Hur to conduct the formal investigation.

Hur worked in the DOJ's criminal division investigating counterterrorism, corporate fraud, and appellate matters, Garland said. Hur served as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland until he left the DOJ in 2021.

"Earlier today, I signed an order appointing Robert Hur a special counsel for the matter I have just described," Garland said Thursday after outlining the located documents. "The document authorizes him to investigate whether any person or entity violated the law in connection with this matter. The special counsel will not be subject to the day-to-day supervision of any official of the department, but he must comply with the regulations, procedures, and policies of the department.

"I am confident that Mr. Hur will carry out his responsibility in an even-handed and urgent manner and in accordance with the highest traditions of this department," Garland added.

Of course, this is a developing story and The Veracity Report will keep you up to date with any breaking developments as they occur.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: Fox News, The New York Post, Politico, The New York Times, CBS News, The US Department of Justice, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

