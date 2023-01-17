This Penn State Professor Suggests Very Unorthodox Learning Techniques

You might be laughing, but this Sociology 119 Professor is also setting records for student sign-ups

Photo by veracityreport.org

Believe it or not, Penn State’s Sociology 119 Professor Sam Richards is a very different kind of teacher. This is only further evidenced by the roughly 725 students who request his class each semester – according to the Penn State website, the largest race and ethnic relations course in the country.

In his class, this 21st-century prof suggests that straight students attending his class watch gay or lesbian porn to discover a new side to their sexuality.

“If you’re straight, watch gay or lesbian porn and see how quickly you feel aroused. And how you can’t control that. You’ll realize that ‘Oh, d—, I could be sexualized by people who are like me.’”

“We are all at some level nonbinary,” Richards said, summing up the views of certain “sociologists.” “We’re all, very much, easily bisexual.”

The class was largely silent in response.

“I might have hit a nerve there. Did I hit a nerve?” the professor asked.

Speaking directly to “straight folks” and “especially men” in his class, Richards again told them to watch gay porn and grapple with their sexual feelings while multiple students laughed.

“Watch gay porn. See if you feel that feeling. If you feel that feeling, look in a mirror, and say huh, maybe I’m just feeling some things that I’m just afraid to release. And maybe you release that and maybe you’d be surprised that maybe you actually are fine being more bisexual.”

A Penn State spokesman said that “academic freedom for faculty” was important in promoting “critical thinking and discussion.”

“Professor Richards purposefully teaches in a manner designed to promote discussion across a spectrum of opinions. His class is not mandatory but is a popular elective that students choose to join. Dr. Richards and his course colleagues take time to discuss opinions from many perspectives — from liberal to conservative—and delve into topics from different viewpoints to create conversation, challenge beliefs, and encourage students to explore uncomfortable and complex topics.”

This class, in particular, was held on Dec. 6, 2022, according to Richards’ YouTube channel which you can find here.

The topic of the day was “A Conversation on Trans Issues, TERFS, and The Binary.” TERF is an acronym for “trans-exclusionary radical feminist.” Unfortunately, for the purposes of this article, that exact lecture by Professor Richards doesn’t seem to have made it to his YouTube channel, however, the plethora of other classes that did, we found to be similarly controversial and intriguing.

When asked to clarify his suggestions in that class, Richards responded:

“When I discuss these issues, I generally do so as a sociologist, since that shapes how I see the world. From this perspective, ‘sexuality’ is actually quite complex. I have friends/acquaintances who've spent a long time in prison and they have homosexual sex. They're ‘straight’ until they need or want intimacy and then they have homosexual sex.

"What I've seen in my life is that pretty much everyone can get aroused by pretty much anything sexual -- including gay sex images or videos. And once aroused, in my humble opinion, we've walked into the world of bi-sexuality or multi-sexuality."

Richards concluded by emphasizing that “[n]one of this is a political statement or idea pushing for some radical gender agenda. It's just thinking sociologically and thinking outside the box.”

During the same class that Prof. Richards recommended his students watch gay and lesbian porn, he also told a story about a student that transitioned to a different gender and gave advice to female students about how to urinate standing up.

“Women, you should know this by the way, the little trick, you can have a little piece of leather and fold it up and use that to go in the urinal or go outside.”

Unorthodox? Definitely. But also, undeniably intriguing and, judging by the size of Richard’s classes in his videos, both immensely popular and thought-provoking.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: The Philadelphia Inquirer, Pennsylvania State University, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

More information on this and our other stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

NOTE:

The Veracity Report strongly encourages our readers to comment on our articles as we employ a team of community moderation professionals to receive feedback, like comments, and interact with our readers regarding the issues expressed in our articles when appropriate.

The Community Moderation Team also vigorously removes spam posts and troll comments that disseminate false or misleading information or harass commenters, or their opinions.

It is also important to make the distinction that although NewsBreak labels all comments and likes as coming from the ‘author,’ the actual writers of our articles will never be the ones communicating with readers in the comments section though you are free to communicate with them through the links to their social media accounts provided below.

Feel free to follow all of our Newsbreak Channels: The Veracity Report, Wild Orchid Media, Veracity Report Sports, and Kurt Dillon’s personal channel: Kurt Dillon. You can also follow us on Twitter: The Veracity Report: @VeracityReport1, Veracity Report Sports: @Veracity_Sports, and the personal account of our Founder/CEO/ Editor-in-chief, Kurt Dillon’s personal Twitter account: @KurtDillon_Com. We are also on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/TheVeracityReport1 and our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/veracityreport . Also, be sure to stay tuned for our podcast launchings and Facebook Live sessions beginning on March 1st, 2023!

If you or anyone you know are interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

Truly independent news costs money to produce and report. If you are able, and would like to help support our efforts to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign up as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at www.patreon.com/veracityreport.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.