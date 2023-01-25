Former Trump-Russia Collusion FBI Agent Has Been Arrested in NY and Charged for Illegal Dealings with Russia

It didn’t take long after Jim Jordan announced a slew of FBI whistleblowers coming forward to testify about corruption within the agency that an arrest has been made

In an ironic turn of events, on Monday, former FBI counterintelligence agent, Charles McGonigal, who was a senior agent that investigated the Trump-Russia collusion case, was arrested on federal charges of conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on Russia.

The announcement was made by the US Attorney’s Office in New York.

McGonigal, who had once been the special agent in charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York, stands accused of four separate crimes. Included among them is the charge of taking secret payments from Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska in exchange for investigating a rival oligarch, according to court documents shared with The Veracity Report.

McGonigal, now 54, is one of the highest-ranking FBI officials to ever be charged with a crime. He faces one count of violating U.S. sanctions, one count of money laundering, and two counts of criminal conspiracy to commit a felony.

Each of the four counts carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. If convicted and sentenced consecutively for all four, McGonigal faces a maximum of 80 years in federal prison.

While making his first appearance in a Manhattan federal courtroom on Monday afternoon, McGonigal pleaded not guilty to all four counts in the indictment. He was subsequently released on a $500,000 personal recognizance bond and had several travel restrictions and prohibitions against McGonigal contacting anyone else associated with the case imposed upon him as conditions of his liberty.

# charles mcgonigal# fbi corruption# trump russia collusion# federal indictment# FBI whistleblowers

