GOP begins Investigation into Adam Schiff’s Lies About Having Proof of Trump/Russia Collusion

Republican leadership has now confirmed they have opened an official investigation into the California lawmaker’s now-proven false claims that he had proof of the Trump campaign colluding with Russia

In a surprise announcement last week, Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) gave an interview on Fox News’ “Morning with Maria” where he discussed recent findings that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) knowingly lied when he pushed the Russia Hoax narrative that Russians influenced the presidential election in 2016.

What’s more, Murphy is so disgruntled by Schiff’s misconduct, he has now called for an ethics investigation into the Democrat representative. Murphy is adamant that representatives should not be able to lie in congress.

Murphy said:

“At the very least, Maria, we’ll need to do an ethics investigation on him and then the true light’s brought forth and whether he gets kicked out of Congress or reprimanded or what, you should not be able to lie in Congress. I mean, it’s just — it’s a basic fact. It’s something that goes back to the American people, having faith in our system. And Adam Schiff and Swalwell and all these guys who would literally lie just to push their narrative, rather than actually be truthful with the American public is absolutely disgusting. Yeah, they’ll get their comeuppance. Karma is real. And it will happen with them.”

This call for an investigation comes as Speaker of the House Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has removed both Rep. Schiff and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) from the House Intelligence Committee. McCarthy claims the two Democrats were politicizing the committee, creating a security risk.

Kevin McCarthy posted a tweet recently that stated, “Adam Schiff openly and repeatedly lied to the American public. The House Intelligence Committee is no place for politics. I’m going to restore it to its original role of keeping our country safe.”

During a recent press conference, McCarthy had this to say to reporters and the American people:

“Adam Schiff openly lied to the American public,” McCarthy told reporters during a press conference. “He told you he had proof. He told you he didn’t know the whistleblower. He put America for four years through an impeachment that he knew was a lie.
“At the same time, we had Ukraine. At the same time, we had Afghanistan collapse,” the McCarthy stated. “Was that the role of the Intel Committee? No. So what I am doing with the Intel Committee is to bring it back to the jurisdiction it’s supposed to do. Forward looking to keep this country safe. Keep the politics out of it.”

Alongside Swalwell being removed from the committee, McCarthy also blasted the California Democrat for the security risk he created from his close ties to a known Chinese spy discovered by Axios in 2020.

“I was very clear early on. Let me phrase something very direct to you. If you got the briefing that I got from the FBI, you wouldn’t have Swalwell on any committee,” McCarthy explained. “And you’re going to tell me that other Democrats couldn’t fill that slot. He cannot get a security clearance in the private sector.”

