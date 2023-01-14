3rd Time’s the Charm - Madison Square Garden Facial Recognition Software Causes 3rd Lawyer to be Kicked Out of Venue

Benjamin Pinczewski, a 61-year-old personal injury and civil rights lawyer from Brooklyn just became the third NY lawyer to fall victim to the image software James Dolan installed at MSG

Photo by veracityreport.org

Benjamin Pinczewski, a Brooklyn lawyer, says he was physically ejected from Madison Square Garden shortly after entering with friends on their way to attend a New York Rangers hockey game on January 10th. Shortly after passing through the venue’s metal detectors, Pinczewski was approached by several arena security guards and told he would have to leave because he had been red-flagged by the arena’s facial recognition software.

Photo by veracityreport.org

“It was very embarrassing to be marched out in front of friends and fans like I was a criminal,” Pinczewski said.

When Pinczewski inquired further, he was told he had been “denied entry” due to a policy implemented by MSG CEO James Dolan which strictly prohibits entry by all lawyers involved in active lawsuits against Dolan or MSG.

Pinczewski called the policy “petty and ridiculous” and said he was stunned that his likeness was used without his permission, according to the information he received as he was being humiliatingly escorted out of the arena in front of his friends, like some kind of criminal.

What’s more, Pinczewski isn’t the first attorney to be ejected from MSG because of Dolan’s policy. Instead, this latest ejection comes after a New Jersey attorney was booted from a Rockettes show at Radio City Music Hall, which is also among Dolan’s real estate holdings, along with the New York Knicks basketball team, New York Rangers hockey team, and several restaurants.

On November 5th, a Long Island attorney was also flagged and booted from a Knicks game at MSG. And yet another lawyer, who wanted to remain anonymous, was also banned from MSG using facial recognition tech while trying to enter MSG.

Madison Square Garden is an iconic sports arena, landmark, and multi-purpose indoor arena, also known as ‘The Garden.’ It is located in Midtown Manhattan, directly above Penn Station.

About Dolan's attacks and attempts to crack down on attorneys who are actively engaged in lawsuits against Dolan or any of his properties, Pinczewski had this to say:

“I want to shine a light on what he is doing with the facial recognition software. Who knows who could be banned next?”.

When we asked MSG for a comment, Madison Square Garden Enterprises defended its policy to The Veracity Report by issuing this statement:

“MSG instituted a straightforward policy that precludes attorneys from firms pursuing active litigation against the Company from attending events at our venues until that litigation has been resolved,” the firm said.

“While we understand this policy is disappointing to some, we cannot ignore the fact that litigation creates an inherently adversarial environment. All impacted attorneys were notified of the policy. We continue to make clear that impacted attorneys will be welcomed back to our venues upon resolution of the litigation.”

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: The Philadelphia Inquirer, Pennsylvania State University, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

More information on this and our other stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

NOTE:

The Veracity Report strongly encourages our readers to comment on our articles as we employ a team of community moderation professionals to receive feedback, like comments, and interact with our readers regarding the issues expressed in our articles when appropriate.

The Community Moderation Team also vigorously removes spam posts and troll comments that disseminate false or misleading information or harass commenters, or their opinions.

It is also important to make the distinction that although NewsBreak labels all comments and likes as coming from the ‘author,’ the actual writers of our articles will never be the ones communicating with readers in the comments section though you are free to communicate with them through the links to their social media accounts provided below.

Feel free to follow all of our Newsbreak Channels: The Veracity Report, Wild Orchid Media, Veracity Report Sports, and Kurt Dillon’s personal channel: Kurt Dillon. You can also follow us on Twitter: The Veracity Report: @VeracityReport1, Veracity Report Sports: @Veracity_Sports, and the personal account of our Founder/CEO/ Editor-in-chief, Kurt Dillon’s personal Twitter account: @KurtDillon_Com. We are also on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/TheVeracityReport1 and our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/veracityreport . Also, be sure to stay tuned for our podcast launchings and Facebook Live sessions beginning on March 1st, 2023!

If you or anyone you know are interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

Truly independent news costs money to produce and report. If you are able, and would like to help support our efforts to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign up as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at www.patreon.com/veracityreport.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.