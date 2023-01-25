Former Speaker Calls on Catholic Priests to Purge SF Home of Evil Spirits

According to an NYT interview with daughter Alexandra, the former Speaker has called upon the Catholic Church to purge the evil from her elegant SF home

Photo by veracityreport.org

Recent reports from various members of Congress as well as her daughter Alexandra claim that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi summoned priests to her San Francisco home over the Thanksgiving weekend to rid the posh abode she shares with her husband Paul, of evil spirits - this after a man allegedly attacked her hubby inside with a hammer.

“I think that weighed really heavy on her soul. I think she felt really guilty,” said Pelosi’s daughter Alexandra, the New York Times reported Saturday.

“I think that really broke her. Over Thanksgiving, she had priests coming, trying to have an exorcism of the house and having prayer services,” she added.

Fr. Arturo Albano, the pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Church, Pelosi’s local parish, said in a statement that neither he nor his staff was involved in an exorcism.

“As far as I know, no exorcism or priest services were performed at her home,” Albano said.

But that doesn’t mean much since her parish Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone last May banned Pelosi from receiving the Catholic sacrament of Holy Communion due to her flagrant support of abortion – a topic that is completely forbidden by the Catholic Church. Because of that, it’s very possible that Pelosi went outside of her local diocese for priestly assistance.

It was back in May when San Francisco Archbishop Cordileone said of Pelosi and her anti-Catholic position that she could no longer receive the sacrament of Holy Communion:

“…until such time as you publicly repudiate your advocacy for the legitimacy of abortion.”

The complete declaration from the Archbishop to Pelosi can be read in its entirety here:

Notification to the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the United States Congress Nancy Pelosi

Pelosi has long referred to herself as a devout Catholic, despite her vociferous pro-abortion advocacy in opposition to church teaching.

Her Congressional colleagues were none too silent about the news of an exorcism by Pelosi’s daughter.

“Will she also be coordinating one for the speaker’s office?” wondered Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).

“Hopefully Nancy doesn’t vanish after the exorcism,” tweeted Terry Mann.

Bill Donohue, president of the Catholic League, urged Pelosi to get “help” — from a psychiatrist.

“The woman is positively conflicted. She wears her Catholicism on her sleeve while basically sticking her middle finger at the Catholic Church every opportunity she has.”

“If it’s genuine, she needs psychiatric help,” Donohue continues. “And if not, it’s another example of Nancy Pelosi exploiting the Catholic Church for her own personal gain.”

But Fr. Vincent Lampert, exorcist for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Indianapolis, said exorcism could indeed be appropriate to combat “demonic infestation,” and the presence of evil that may linger in a place where violent crime has occurred.

“It would be the recitation of a particular prayer, inviting the presence of God back into the house, casting out any presence of evil that may be there,” Lampert said. “Then the house would be blessed with holy water, reminding us of our new life in Christ, and the fact that we need not fear any evil, because recognizing that Christ is dwelling with us.”

“I would say I get thousands of those requests every year,” he added.

Of course, the Pelosis’ San Francisco home was the site of a brutal hammer attack on Paul Pelosi back on October 29th. That’s when David DePape allegedly barged his way into the residence in the middle of the night, in search of the then-Speaker.

According to police reports, DePape, 42, allegedly bludgeoned Paul Pelosi, 82, with a hammer, fracturing his skull and seriously injuring his right arm and hands, to the extent that he required surgery.

The suspect, who pleaded not guilty to charges including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and elder abuse, is set to appear in court again on Feb. 23.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: CBS, CNN, The New York Times, The New York Post, Fox News, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

If you would like to officially register as a reader of NewsBreak so that you can comment without being a ‘guest’, you can do so by copying and pasting this address into your browser – it’s easy and it’s free:

https://newsbreakapp.onelink.me/2115408369?pid=mp_1594114&msource=mp_1594114

If you would like to write for NewsBreak, you can register to do that here:

http://creators.newsbreak.com/creators?source=open&referral_code=b4e4240

It is also easy and free.

Comments, questions, or concerns that you would like to address to staff can be sent to comments@veracityreport.org. If you wish to participate in any of our polls, please do so in the comments section of the article containing the poll so that the results are completely transparent to all.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

More information on this and our other stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

NOTE:

The Veracity Report strongly encourages our readers to comment on our articles as we employ a team of community moderation professionals to receive feedback, like comments, and interact with our readers regarding the issues expressed in our articles when appropriate.

The Community Moderation Team also vigorously removes spam posts and troll comments that disseminate false or misleading information or harasses commenters, or their opinions.

It is also important to make the distinction that although NewsBreak labels all comments and likes as coming from the ‘author,’ the actual writers of our articles will never be the ones communicating with readers in the comments section though you are free to communicate with them through the links to their social media accounts provided below.

Please be sure to follow all of our Newsbreak Channels: The Veracity Report, Wild Orchid Media, Veracity Report Sports, and Kurt Dillon’s personal channel: Kurt Dillon. You can also follow us on Twitter: The Veracity Report: @VeracityReport1, Veracity Report Sports: @Veracity_Sports, and the personal account of our Founder/CEO/ Editor-in-chief, Kurt Dillon’s personal Twitter account: @KurtDillon_Com. We are also on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/TheVeracityReport1 and our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/veracityreport .

Don’t forget we have a brand-new YouTube channel that will host all of the video source evidence in support of our articles. We recommend you subscribe by following the link above. Also, be sure to stay tuned for our podcast launchings and Facebook Live sessions beginning on March 1st, 2023!

If you or anyone you know are interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

Truly independent news costs money to produce and report. If you are able, and would like to help support our efforts to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign up as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at www.patreon.com/veracityreport.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.