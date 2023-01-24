Phalanx of Media Outlets Attending Fulton Co. Hearing, to Have Trump Special Grand Jury Report Made Public

The Veracity Report - Georgia Edition

Numerous media outlets, including TVR, will offer testimony to compel Judge Robert McBurney to release the complete and unredacted final report of the Trump Special Grand Jury

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mqVZ7_0kP4pIn600
Photo byveracityreport.org

An impressively large contingent of media representatives will attend Tuesday’s hearing in front of Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney. Each of the media outlets will be sending representatives to offer testimony that we hope will compel Judge McBurney not to seal or heavily redact the final report of the special grand jury which spent over 8 months investigating whether former President Donald Trump or any members of his inner circle, violated Georgia election laws surrounding the 2020 presidential election.

We are appearing at the hearing to combat the urging of Fulton District Attorney Fanni Willis who is overwhelmingly expected to strenuously request that Judge McBurney seal the document in its entirety, or, at the very least, heavily redact it.

The Veracity Report, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, The New York Times, ABC, and more than a dozen other news outlets filed a motion Monday saying there is no legal justification for sealing the results of the special grand jury’s investigation.

“The public interest in the report is extraordinary,” the motion said. “The court should file the report in the public docket and publish it ... as the special purpose grand jurors have requested.”

In support of our motion, Superior Court Judge McBurney has said that he will hear arguments on Tuesday regarding the issue and is expected to hear testimony from the District Attorney’s office, the news media, and, possibly, lawyers representing at least some of the targets identified by DA Willis during the course of the eight-month-long probe.

On Monday, Donald Trump’s Georgia-based legal team issued a statement saying that the former president was never subpoenaed to testify or asked to come in voluntarily. The attorneys — Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg, and Jennifer Little — also said they will not attend or participate in Tuesday’s hearing before McBurney.

In their statement, Trump’s attorneys had this to say:

“The grand jury compelled the testimony of dozens of other, often high-ranking, officials during the investigation, but never found it important to speak with the president. Therefore, we can assume that the grand jury did their job and looked at the facts and the law, as we have, and concluded there were no violations of the law by President Trump.”

The special-purpose grand jury was told to investigate whether there was a premeditated effort to disrupt the Georgia election. Although a special purpose grand jury does not have the power to issue indictments, the jurors were instructed to recommend criminal charges if they thought they were warranted.

When the group was dissolved on January 9th, the special grand jury asked that its final report, which has so far been under wraps, be made public, McBurney noted in a recent order.

The media coalition is arguing that the report is a court record subject to the presumption of openness under the U.S. Constitution, the Georgia Constitution, and the Superior Court system’s uniform rules. In part, our motion says:

“There are no countervailing interests sufficient to overcome the presumption,” the filing said. It also notes that the investigation “has been one of enormous public interest not just to Georgians, but also to citizens throughout the U.S. The scale and scope of news organizations filing this brief reflect the profound public interest in this issue.”

Other members of the media coalition are CBS, CNN, The Associated Press, Bloomberg News, WSB-TV, WXIA-TV, The Wall Street Journal, Gray Television, Yahoo! News, and Gannett Co. and its newspapers: USA Today, the Athens Banner-Herald, The Augusta Chronicle, and the Savannah Morning News.

There is a legal court precedent in Georgia that says a special grand jury’s report, also called a presentment, must not contain information that goes beyond the panel’s charter — that means what it was instructed to do in the first place. The precedent also explains that such a report should not contain language that impugns the character of an individual, unless and until that individual is indicted for a criminal act.

This legal precedent has been affirmed and upheld by several state Court of Appeals decisions since it was initially proffered in 1961.

In a 1988 opinion, though, the Georgia Supreme Court said that a move to limit public access to a court document:

“…shall not be granted except upon a finding that the harm otherwise resulting to the privacy of a person in interest clearly outweighs the public interest.”

That decision was cited in the motion filed by the news media coalition. So, too, was a landmark open court ruling in 1980 by the U.S. Supreme Court that said:

“People in an open society do not demand infallibility from their institutions, but it is difficult for them to accept what they are prohibited from observing.
“There is no basis for sealing here,” said the motion, written by Atlanta lawyers Tom Clyde and Lesli Gaither. “This investigation has been a matter of profound public interest that goes to the heart of the nation’s forms of government. ... There is quite simply no ‘clear and convincing proof’ that sealing, either in whole or in part, is warranted.”

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: CBS, CNN, The New York Times, The New York Post, Fox News, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

If you would like to officially register as a reader of NewsBreak so that you can comment without being a ‘guest’, you can do so by copying and pasting this address into your browser – it’s easy and it’s free:

https://newsbreakapp.onelink.me/2115408369?pid=mp_1594114&msource=mp_1594114

If you would like to write for NewsBreak, you can register to do that here:

http://creators.newsbreak.com/creators?source=open&referral_code=b4e4240

It is also easy and free.

Comments, questions, or concerns that you would like to address to staff can be sent to comments@veracityreport.org. If you wish to participate in any of our polls, please do so in the comments section of the article containing the poll so that the results are completely transparent to all.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

More information on this and our other stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

NOTE:

The Veracity Report strongly encourages our readers to comment on our articles as we employ a team of community moderation professionals to receive feedback, like comments, and interact with our readers regarding the issues expressed in our articles when appropriate.

The Community Moderation Team also vigorously removes spam posts and troll comments that disseminate false or misleading information or harasses commenters, or their opinions.

It is also important to make the distinction that although NewsBreak labels all comments and likes as coming from the ‘author,’ the actual writers of our articles will never be the ones communicating with readers in the comments section though you are free to communicate with them through the links to their social media accounts provided below.

Please be sure to follow all of our Newsbreak Channels: The Veracity Report, Wild Orchid Media, Veracity Report Sports, and Kurt Dillon’s personal channel: Kurt Dillon. You can also follow us on Twitter: The Veracity Report: @VeracityReport1, Veracity Report Sports: @Veracity_Sports, and the personal account of our Founder/CEO/ Editor-in-chief, Kurt Dillon’s personal Twitter account: @KurtDillon_Com. We are also on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/TheVeracityReport1 and our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/veracityreport .

Don’t forget we have a brand-new YouTube channel that will host all of the video source evidence in support of our articles. We recommend you subscribe by following the link above. Also, be sure to stay tuned for our podcast launchings and Facebook Live sessions beginning on March 1st, 2023!

If you or anyone you know are interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

Truly independent news costs money to produce and report. If you are able and would like to help support our efforts to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and independent news. In that case, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign up as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at www.patreon.com/veracityreport.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# donald trump# fulton county georgia# judge robert mcburney# fanni willis# special grand jury

Comments / 115

Published by

The Veracity Report - Georgia Edition is a completely independent news agency devoted to providing fact-based news to the citizens of Georgia and surrounding territories. Our primary mission is to restore integrity to journalism, one article at a time.

Georgia State
279 followers

More from The Veracity Report - Georgia Edition

Biden Boasts ‘No Regrets’ in Not Disclosing the Finding of Top-Secret Docs in His Office Until After the Mid-Terms

Biden also downplayed the ruckus being made over the top-secret documents found in his home and former office, telling reporters, “There’s no there there”. Responding to a question while touring parts storm ravaged California, Biden told reporters he has “no regrets" about not revealing the discovery of the documents sooner, particularly before the mid-term elections.

Read full story
3 comments

Who Wins the 2024 GOP Primary? The Latest Polls Show that May Depend on How Many are Running

While numerous recent polls show various early results, one winner remains pretty consistent – as long as more than 2 candidates are running. After a crazy mid-term cycle, none of us are too excited to start running polls for the 2024 Presidential election cycle just yet.

Read full story

DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Biden Docs During Search – AFTER Attorneys Allegedly Conducted Several

This marks the fourth time that top-secret documents were found within the personal spaces belonging to the President - and this after Biden’s attorneys claim to have conducted thorough searches of those areas.

Read full story
284 comments
Macon, GA

Macon Federal Judge Rules on Stephen Mark McDaniel’s Latest Appeal - 12 Years After He Admitted Killing Lauren Giddings

In an appeal filed in May 2022, confessed killer Stephen Mark McDaniel claimed that his lawyers misled him. A judge has now ruled on that appeal. On June 25th, 2011, the next-door neighbor and fellow Mercer University School of Law graduate of Lauren Giddings, Stephen Mark McDaniel, killed and dismembered her before ultimately pleading guilty to her murder.

Read full story
4 comments
Georgia State

Former Georgia Chief Justice: Sports Betting Can be Legalized Without a State Constitutional Amendment – Take Our Poll

While there are still some that disagree, this, and Gov. Kemp’s change of heart on the topic, could mean that legalized sports betting in Georgia is a matter of when, not if. That’s right, according to the opinion of former Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton, a constitutional amendment is not needed for the state to allow legal online sports betting and should be considered an extension of the lottery.

Read full story
15 comments
Georgia State

Georgia Special Grand Jury Trump Probe Final Report Likely to be Sealed or Largely Redacted Experts Say

After being openly mocked by Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney earlier in the process, District Attorney Fanni Willis is likely to move the court to keep the final report under seal.

Read full story
40 comments
Atlanta, GA

2022 Metro Atlanta Homicides Rose for Third Straight Year, Hitting the Highest Total since ‘96

In 2022, the city of Atlanta, and the surrounding metro area, racked up a total of 170 homicides - 9 more than in 2022. Metro Atlanta and other Georgia homicides (by county) in 2021 and 2022 (the first number represents the 2021 totals)

Read full story
3 comments
Georgia State

Kemp Takes the Oath for the Second Time – Vows 2nd Round of Raises for Teachers, State Workers, and more Tax Refunds

Brian Kemp swore in to begin his second term with a bang as he proffered his 2023 budget plan and pledged to work hard to get more tax rebates and better pay for teachers, education staffers, and all state employees.

Read full story
24 comments
Georgia State

GaRVIS, the New GA Voter Registration System is Ready to Go According to State Voting Officials

The much-anticipated new system goes fully online this February 6th with very high expectations. GaRVIS is a cutesy acronym that stands for the Georgia Registered Voter Information System. According to a press release by the Secretary of State’s office, GaRVIS is expected to store the voter registration records for all of Georgia’s 7.9 million voters far more efficiently than the current system, which has become overtaxed due to the rapidly expanding number of newly registered voters in recent years.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy