Biden Boasts ‘No Regrets’ in Not Disclosing the Finding of Top-Secret Docs in His Office Until After the Mid-Terms

The Veracity Report - Georgia Edition

Biden also downplayed the ruckus being made over the top-secret documents found in his home and former office, telling reporters, “There’s no there there”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vcBYG_0kNDke1r00
Photo byveracityreport.org

Responding to a question while touring parts storm ravaged California, Biden told reporters he has “no regrets" about not revealing the discovery of the documents sooner, particularly before the mid-term elections.

“We found a handful of documents that were filed in the wrong place. We immediately turned them over to the Archives and the Justice Department,” Biden said. “We’re fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly. I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there.”

His comments represent the third time he’s tried to brush off the revelations, all in response to reporters’ questions. He has not issued any official statement on the matter that was unsolicited or of his own volition.

Further, The White House has been heavily criticized for how long it took to tell the public about the documents, which dated back to Biden's time as vice president, up until the latest batch found at his home by the DOJ, which date as far back as his time as a US Senator.

TIMELINE:

· The first batch was found on November 2nd in his former office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington.

· The next batch was discovered on December 20th, inside the garage of Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware.

· Several days later, more were found in a nearby room of that same Biden family home.

· Most recently, on January 19th, while conducting a ‘consented’ search (meaning without a search warrant but with Biden’s permission) of Biden’s home, Department of Justice investigators found yet another box containing 6 more top-secret documents in another room near his garage in the Wilmington home. This despite the DOJ’s repeated public declarations that they would not participate in, or oversee Biden’s lawyers’ search efforts for classified materials within Biden’s personal properties.

It is also important to note that The White House did not confirm the finding of even a single document until last week, and then, only after CBS reported that the first set of documents had been discovered.

Biden said he has been:

“…following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do. That’s exactly what we’re doing. There’s no there there.”

And while Attorney General Merrick Garland last week appointed special counsel, Robert Hur, to investigate the matter officially, it is perhaps, even more telling, that this latest batch of documents was found after Biden’s attorneys had supposedly conducted numerous thorough searches of his properties and reported to the public, as well as to the DOJ, that they had found nothing else of relevance.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: CBS, CNN, The New York Times, The New York Post, Fox News, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

If you would like to officially register as a reader of NewsBreak so that you can comment without being a ‘guest’, you can do so by copying and pasting this address into your browser – it’s easy and it’s free:

https://newsbreakapp.onelink.me/2115408369?pid=mp_1594114&msource=mp_1594114

If you would like to write for NewsBreak, you can register to do that here:

http://creators.newsbreak.com/creators?source=open&referral_code=b4e4240

It is also easy and free.

Comments, questions, or concerns that you would like to address to staff can be sent to comments@veracityreport.org. If you wish to participate in any of our polls, please do so in the comments section of the article containing the poll so that the results are completely transparent to all.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

More information on this and our other stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

NOTE:

The Veracity Report strongly encourages our readers to comment on our articles as we employ a team of community moderation professionals to receive feedback, like comments, and interact with our readers regarding the issues expressed in our articles when appropriate.

The Community Moderation Team also vigorously removes spam posts and troll comments that disseminate false or misleading information or harasses commenters, or their opinions.

It is also important to make the distinction that although NewsBreak labels all comments and likes as coming from the ‘author,’ the actual writers of our articles will never be the ones communicating with readers in the comments section though you are free to communicate with them through the links to their social media accounts provided below.

Please be sure to follow all of our Newsbreak Channels: The Veracity Report, Wild Orchid Media, Veracity Report Sports, and Kurt Dillon’s personal channel: Kurt Dillon. You can also follow us on Twitter: The Veracity Report: @VeracityReport1, Veracity Report Sports: @Veracity_Sports, and the personal account of our Founder/CEO/ Editor-in-chief, Kurt Dillon’s personal Twitter account: @KurtDillon_Com. We are also on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/TheVeracityReport1 and our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/veracityreport .

Don’t forget we have a brand-new YouTube channel that will host all of the video source evidence in support of our articles. We recommend you subscribe by following the link above. Also, be sure to stay tuned for our podcast launchings and Facebook Live sessions beginning on March 1st, 2023!

If you or anyone you know are interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

Truly independent news costs money to produce and report. If you are able, and would like to help support our efforts to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign up as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at www.patreon.com/veracityreport.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# joe biden# classified documents# doj search# biden document scandal# criminal investigation

Comments / 3

Published by

The Veracity Report - Georgia Edition is a completely independent news agency devoted to providing fact-based news to the citizens of Georgia and surrounding territories. Our primary mission is to restore integrity to journalism, one article at a time.

Georgia State
262 followers

More from The Veracity Report - Georgia Edition

Georgia State

Phalanx of Media Outlets Attending Fulton Co. Hearing, to Have Trump Special Grand Jury Report Made Public

Numerous media outlets, including TVR, will offer testimony to compel Judge Robert McBurney to release the complete and unredacted final report of the Trump Special Grand Jury. An impressively large contingent of media representatives will attend Tuesday’s hearing in front of Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney. Each of the media outlets will be sending representatives to offer testimony that we hope will compel Judge McBurney not to seal or heavily redact the final report of the special grand jury which spent over 8 months investigating whether former President Donald Trump or any members of his inner circle, violated Georgia election laws surrounding the 2020 presidential election.

Read full story
65 comments

Who Wins the 2024 GOP Primary? The Latest Polls Show that May Depend on How Many are Running

While numerous recent polls show various early results, one winner remains pretty consistent – as long as more than 2 candidates are running. After a crazy mid-term cycle, none of us are too excited to start running polls for the 2024 Presidential election cycle just yet.

Read full story

DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Biden Docs During Search – AFTER Attorneys Allegedly Conducted Several

This marks the fourth time that top-secret documents were found within the personal spaces belonging to the President - and this after Biden’s attorneys claim to have conducted thorough searches of those areas.

Read full story
284 comments
Macon, GA

Macon Federal Judge Rules on Stephen Mark McDaniel’s Latest Appeal - 12 Years After He Admitted Killing Lauren Giddings

In an appeal filed in May 2022, confessed killer Stephen Mark McDaniel claimed that his lawyers misled him. A judge has now ruled on that appeal. On June 25th, 2011, the next-door neighbor and fellow Mercer University School of Law graduate of Lauren Giddings, Stephen Mark McDaniel, killed and dismembered her before ultimately pleading guilty to her murder.

Read full story
4 comments
Georgia State

Former Georgia Chief Justice: Sports Betting Can be Legalized Without a State Constitutional Amendment – Take Our Poll

While there are still some that disagree, this, and Gov. Kemp’s change of heart on the topic, could mean that legalized sports betting in Georgia is a matter of when, not if. That’s right, according to the opinion of former Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton, a constitutional amendment is not needed for the state to allow legal online sports betting and should be considered an extension of the lottery.

Read full story
15 comments
Georgia State

Georgia Special Grand Jury Trump Probe Final Report Likely to be Sealed or Largely Redacted Experts Say

After being openly mocked by Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney earlier in the process, District Attorney Fanni Willis is likely to move the court to keep the final report under seal.

Read full story
39 comments
Atlanta, GA

2022 Metro Atlanta Homicides Rose for Third Straight Year, Hitting the Highest Total since ‘96

In 2022, the city of Atlanta, and the surrounding metro area, racked up a total of 170 homicides - 9 more than in 2022. Metro Atlanta and other Georgia homicides (by county) in 2021 and 2022 (the first number represents the 2021 totals)

Read full story
3 comments
Georgia State

Kemp Takes the Oath for the Second Time – Vows 2nd Round of Raises for Teachers, State Workers, and more Tax Refunds

Brian Kemp swore in to begin his second term with a bang as he proffered his 2023 budget plan and pledged to work hard to get more tax rebates and better pay for teachers, education staffers, and all state employees.

Read full story
24 comments
Georgia State

GaRVIS, the New GA Voter Registration System is Ready to Go According to State Voting Officials

The much-anticipated new system goes fully online this February 6th with very high expectations. GaRVIS is a cutesy acronym that stands for the Georgia Registered Voter Information System. According to a press release by the Secretary of State’s office, GaRVIS is expected to store the voter registration records for all of Georgia’s 7.9 million voters far more efficiently than the current system, which has become overtaxed due to the rapidly expanding number of newly registered voters in recent years.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy