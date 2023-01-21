Macon Federal Judge Rules on Stephen Mark McDaniel’s Latest Appeal - 12 Years After He Admitted Killing Lauren Giddings

In an appeal filed in May 2022, confessed killer Stephen Mark McDaniel claimed that his lawyers misled him. A judge has now ruled on that appeal

Photo by Georgia Dept. of Corrections

On June 25th, 2011, the next-door neighbor and fellow Mercer University School of Law graduate of Lauren Giddings, Stephen Mark McDaniel, killed and dismembered her before ultimately pleading guilty to her murder.

Since then, he has proffered several appeals, the most recent of which was filed in May of 2022. Now that latest appeal has been dismissed by U.S. District Court Judge Marc T. Treadwell on the grounds that McDaniel filed it about a year too late.

The ruling is most likely to end the last of McDaniel’s Hail-Mary-type appellate efforts – efforts that have been largely hampered by his guilty plea to Giddings’ slaying and dismemberment at the Coleman Hill-area apartments where McDaniel and Giddings were neighbors.

McDaniel is now 37 years old and is serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole at Georgia’s Hancock State Prison. The possibility of parole, in the state of Georgia, means that McDaniel must serve at least 40 years before he is eligible for release.

In this most recent federal Habeas Corpus appeal, as he has in past appeals to various state courts, McDaniel claimed that his constitutional rights were violated because his lawyers were incompetent and gave him “misadvice.” He also claimed that prosecutors intercepted documents prepared for his defense while he was in jail awaiting trial.

In his six-page decision issued in December, judge Treadwell, the chief federal judge in Macon, opined:

"...the merits of McDaniel’s claims could not even be considered because he filed them over a year late.”

Treadwell’s order, citing U.S. Magistrate Judge M. Stephen Hyles’ recommendation in the matter, noted that McDaniel failed to “act with ‘reasonable diligence’” in the wake of a prior appeal that was turned down by the Georgia Supreme Court in late 2020.

McDaniel tried to argue that his appeal would have been timely had the state’s high court not “ignored” his motion for more time, however, Judge Treadwell’s decision retorted:

“Had McDaniel exercised reasonable diligence — rather than blindly assuming the Georgia Supreme Court was [to blame] — he would have realized that his motion ... was untimely.”

