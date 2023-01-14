Kemp Takes the Oath for the Second Time – Vows 2nd Round of Raises for Teachers, State Workers, and more Tax Refunds

Brian Kemp swore in to begin his second term with a bang as he proffered his 2023 budget plan and pledged to work hard to get more tax rebates and better pay for teachers, education staffers, and all state employees

Photo by veracityreport.org

The ink isn’t even dry on Governor Kemp’s 2023 budget proposal, yet the recently re-elected governor is already working hard to secure the second round of pay raises for Georgia’s more than 200,000 teachers, staffers, and other state employees in as many years.

The governor is also thrusting political clout behind yet another $2 billion in income and property tax rebates for Georgians, as well as new transportation funding that he believes will replace the revenue lost during the nine months that the state didn’t collect gas tax.

Last year, Kemp, with the help of the rest of the Georgia state legislature, increased state employee salaries by $5,000 to help offset the rampant turnover many state agencies have been experiencing to private sector industries – largely due to the state’s non-competitive wage scale. In 2022, Georgia teachers also received raises, though theirs came in at only $2,000 – a figure that many cash-strapped teacher’s families believed it was just too little, too late.

The governor announced his budget proposals for the coming year during his inaugural address Thursday, including the size of the pay raises.

Kemp begins his second term with a bulging treasury and plenty of financial flexibility. That’s because, after all of Georgia’s state agencies paid their bills and returned their respective pieces of the surplus pie into the state’s pot, Georgia’s total state budget surplus for 2022, which ended on June 30th, was about $6.6 billion.

It’s because of that dramatic surplus that Governor Kemp wants lawmakers to back another state income tax refund which is expected to replicate the 2022 refunds which provided $350 for single filers and $500 for joint filers. Kemp is also pushing for a new property tax break that he said would save homeowners roughly an additional $500. When combined, those payouts would manage to eat up only about 1/3 of the total state surplus.

Early last year, Kemp suspended the state gas tax with the hope of easing the impact of dramatically rising fuel prices. That suspension ultimately cost Georgia more than $1 billion worth of revenue in 2022.

On Wednesday, Kemp reimposed that fuel tax which is paid by fuel distribution companies and ultimately passed on to drivers through higher prices per gallon at the pump. The revenue raised from that tax is used to fund various road projects, and Kemp wants to use surplus fuel tax funds to reimburse the Georgia Department of Transportation.

“We’re going to use our excess reserves to backfill the transportation money that was lost by suspending the gas tax so we can continue to keep our freight and logistics relief projects moving forward,” Kemp said during his speech at the annual Eggs & Issues breakfast which he attended on Wednesday.

So far, in the first five months of this fiscal year, which began on July 1st, tax collections are up some 6.2%, or about $742 million. A number that smashes the record-breaking fiscal 2022 numbers, despite the loss of almost $1 billion in gas tax revenue. The suspension of the gas tax reduced the total state revenue by between $150 million and $170 million per month.

