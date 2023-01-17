Delivery Driver Pets Porch Cat - the Doorbell Video is Hilarious

The video of a now infamous FedEx driver passing gas after petting a customer's porch-dwelling kitty-cat has caused viral internet and social media hilarity

In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.

The resident, using the username Shutupmegxxx, shared the hilarious video on TikTok this past Sunday.

After breaking wind, the driver proceeded to apologize to the family pet: "Excuse me, I'm so sorry." The footage comes with a caption that reads: "I thought this was a sweet moment with my cat and then... wait for it," followed by; "I'm screaming." In the comments, the customer also added: "Five-star delivery."

It didn’t take long for The TikTok video to go viral across the platform, and it has so far received more than 1.8 million views and 113,400 likes. Of course, by the time you read this, those numbers are probably going to be significantly larger.

One user, Cynthia T, commented: "Hey. He apologized. A real gentleman."

While ‘renizzay’ wrote: "the cat was like Woah you purr too?"

Another user, called ‘you don't need to know’, commented: "Poor guy! It sounded like his stomach was hurting!"

And ‘Alyssa’ posted: "Hi pretty kitty, hi pretty kitty..... oh excuse me I'm so sorry."

Another user, ‘ellawatchestv’_ wrote: "the cat looking at him after is killing me."

Meanwhile, ‘Meggsss’ commented: "The way he apologizes."

And ‘Cat Lady | Mauren Sparrow’ posted: "I am cackling. it sounded so wet."

While ‘Joanne L Scott’ wrote: "The way he apologized to the cat that man's a keeper."

