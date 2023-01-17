Red Tide is Back Along the Florida Coast – Here’s What You Need to Know

Hazardous conditions exist along the central Florida coast as the red tide has returned. We tell you what to expect and what precautions to take

Photo by The Smithsonian Institute Archive

Recently, a red tide bloom which arrived along the Southwest Florida shores last fall, has continued to drift up and down the Gulf Coast. Fortunately, conditions improved for many local beaches this week as a more concentrated area of the bloom moved deeper offshore, heading toward the mouth of Tampa Bay and hopefully, further out into the Gulf of Mexico.

Along with the moving out of the red tide, reports by people of large-scale breathing irritation and the appearance of dead fish along the coast also stopped around the areas off Anna Maria Island this week. That relief seems to also include the areas around Bradenton Beach and Holmes Beach.

An exception was the very north end of the island in Anna Maria, where a bloom concentration of red tide algae was detected at the Rod and Reel Pier last Monday.

Gulf beaches in Pinellas and Sarasota counties have also been enjoying a reprieve from the worst of the bloom, though low – to - extremely low levels of algae were detected near the shore in several spots this past week, according to water samples collected by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and its partners.

Actual photo of the Southern Florida coastline in and around Manatee County Photo by The NOAA Oceanographic Institute

For now, the worst of the bloom for the Tampa Bay region appears to be concentrated near the mouth of the bay, in the coastal waters offshore of Manatee and Pinellas Counties.

But what is red tide and how does it happen?

Here is a link to a webpage of The National Ocean Service that does an excellent and much more detailed job of explaining it to those of you who want a deeper understanding of the phenomenon.

In short, two blooms of Karenia Brevis, the organism that causes red tide, were detected at high enough levels to be considered blooms, in three samples around the Sunshine Skyway Bridge - one located west of Terra Ceia Preserve State Park and one west of Port Manatee.

The algae also suddenly appeared back on the scene farther south, where it was detected in offshore samples at medium strength off of the Charlotte County coast, medium to high strength off of Collier, and medium off of the Monroe County coastline.

In all, red tide algae were detected in 72 samples around Southwest Florida this week. That number is slightly higher than the 67 samples which detected the algae last week.

While red tide blooms naturally occur in the Gulf of Mexico, they can last for days, weeks or even months depending on a plethora of environmental factors that help or hinder their growth and flourishment.

Reports also indicate that human nutrient pollution can make the blooms more intense when they approach the shore.

University of South Florida’s Ocean Circulation Lab director Yonggang Liu told us in an email that due to the many complex factors at play, it is difficult to predict when the current red tide event will wind down.

However, scientists have pinpointed the Loop Current in the Gulf of Mexico as a major factor in the formation, length, and intensity of red tide blooms. According to Liu, the Loop Current is currently interacting with a “pressure point” near the Dry Tortugas which causes a strong upwelling current along much of the west Florida shelf. That upwelling has a flushing effect on waters near shore and should help reduce the presence of K. brevis in the long term.

For the time being, Liu predicts a southward movement of the bloom in the next few days because of the incoming cold front. The Loop Current’s effect, combined with further flushing from the cold front, could slightly reduce red tide concentrations over the next week, Liu said — provided that no new red tide cells from deeper, offshore waters are brought to the surface during the exchange.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts the respiratory threat from red tide. On Thursday, NOAA warned of a moderate to high risk of respiratory irritation on some beaches in Manatee and Pinellas counties over the next 36 hours, as well as a possible risk in Sarasota, Charlotte, Collier, and Monroe counties.

In Manatee County, the highest chance of breathing irritation was forecast for the north end of Anna Maria Island. Red tide respiratory risk is most likely when winds are blowing on or along the shore.

The University of South Florida’s red-tide-tracking forecast predicts an overall southward drift of the red tide algae over the coming days, and that medium levels of the algae will continue to hover around the mouth of Tampa Bay into this weekend. Medium levels could also persist along mainland Manatee County, the forecast shows.

The algae’s effects are expected to be minimal around most of Anna Maria Island. The forecast predicts very low to low levels of red tide algae around Pinellas County over the next several days. On Sarasota County’s coast, very low to medium amounts of red tide could be present, the agency’s forecast maps show.

Some safety tips to help protect against the effects of red tide:

The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County offers the following safety tips for when red tide is present:

· Look for informational signage posted at most beaches.

· Stay away from the water.

· Do not swim in water where dead fish are present.

· Those with chronic respiratory problems should be especially cautious and stay away from these locations as red tide can affect your breathing.

· Do not harvest or eat molluscan shellfish or distressed or dead fish from these locations.

· If caught live and healthy, finfish are safe to eat as long as they are filleted, and the guts are discarded.

· Rinse fillets with tap or bottled water.

· Wash your skin and clothing with soap and fresh water if you have had recent contact with red tide.

· Keep pets and livestock away and out of the water, sea foam and dead sea life.

· If your pet swims in waters with red tide, wash your pet as soon as possible.

· Residents living in beach areas are advised to close windows and run the air conditioner, making sure that the A/C filter is maintained according to manufacturer’s specifications.

· If outdoors near an affected location, residents may choose to wear masks, especially if onshore winds are blowing.

