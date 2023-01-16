Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get Colder

It’s no secret that the weather has been mighty chilly in Florida these past few days, but temps still aren’t approaching all-time lows – at least not yet

Jordan Stewart, left, and Ashley Rodriguez visit the beach as temperatures dip into the mid-40s on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Hollywood, Fl Photo by veracityreport.org - Florida Edition

On Saturday morning, Miami dipped to 48 degrees. Fort Lauderdale sunk to 46. Was either of those record cold temps for the Sunshine State?

“Nowhere near the record,” said senior meteorologist Larry Kelly of the National Weather Service in Miami.

In fact, the cold record in Miami for the date Jan. 14, is a brisk 37 degrees, and that record was set in 1964, a little over a month before The Beatles would make their first-ever visit to Miami on Feb. 16.

Fortunately, the fab 5 had a significantly warmer greeting when they landed at Miami International Airport. Incidentally, the cold temp record for Fort Lauderdale on January 14th was 34 degrees, and that occurred in 1956. However, we are below average for this time of year, when the average low is 61 degrees, Kelly said.

“But it’s still pretty windy out there; that’s what kind of made it feel a little cooler than the temperatures were,” he said.

Because of the wind, Southern Florida experienced some wind chills in the upper-30s across portions of Broward and Miami-Dade counties on Saturday morning.

Because of this, Miami-Dade and Broward officials have activated cold weather plans in both counties to get those on the streets into shelters overnight next weekend when temperatures are expected to dip even colder.

Those winds, combined with very low humidity, are also the reasons why the weather service issued a fire weather watch for Miami-Dade and Broward, with temps expected to dive into the mid-30s with wind gusts getting up to about 25 MPH.

The fire weather watch has been lifted, but there is still a red flag warning through 8 p.m. Saturday. A red flag warning means warm temperatures, very low humidity, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger, according to the weather service.

Outdoor burning is not recommended and tossing lit cigarettes out the window is never a good idea. Temperatures should reach about 60-, or 61-degrees Saturday afternoon and maybe a little warmer along the coast in Miami-Dade and Broward, Kelly said.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: The Davie Police Department, The US Marshalls Service, The Broward County Jail, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Investigative Reporter Crystal Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

More information on this and our other stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

NOTE:

The Veracity Report strongly encourages our readers to comment on our articles as we employ a team of community moderation professionals to receive feedback, like comments, and interact with our readers regarding the issues expressed in our articles when appropriate.

The Community Moderation Team also vigorously removes spam posts and troll comments that disseminate false or misleading information or harass commenters, or their opinions.

It is also important to make the distinction that although NewsBreak labels all comments and likes as coming from the ‘author,’ the actual writers of our articles will never be the ones communicating with readers in the comments section though you are free to communicate with them through the links to their social media accounts provided below.

Feel free to follow all of our Newsbreak Channels: The Veracity Report, Wild Orchid Media, Veracity Report Sports, and Kurt Dillon’s personal channel: Kurt Dillon. You can also follow us on Twitter: The Veracity Report: @VeracityReport1, Veracity Report Sports: @Veracity_Sports, and the personal account of our Founder/CEO/ Editor-in-chief, Kurt Dillon’s personal Twitter account: @KurtDillon_Com. We are also on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/TheVeracityReport1 and our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/veracityreport . Also, be sure to stay tuned for our podcast launchings and Facebook Live sessions beginning on March 1st, 2023!

If you or anyone you know are interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

Truly independent news costs money to produce and report. If you are able, and would like to help support our efforts to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign up as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at www.patreon.com/veracityreport.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.