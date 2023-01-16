Romanian Vacationer Bitten by What Police Assume to be a Large Shark, While Swimming at a Key West Beach

The man, a citizen of Romania, was swimming at the Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State park when he was attacked and bitten – by something big

Photo by Google Earth

34-year-old Nicolae Cioban, a Romanian citizen on vacation in Key west, was swimming near the Outer Mole of Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park on Sunday at around 2 p.m., when he was bitten by what Key West police said, “appeared to be a large shark.”

The police report explains that the man had lacerations to his thigh, knee, and calf area. According to reports, Cioban was able to walk to an ambulance before medics took him to a local hospital where his wounds were deemed to be not life-threatening. He could not be reached for comment.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection, which oversees state parks, said in a statement that it could only “confirm there was an unknown marine life encounter” at Fort Zachary Taylor. Alexandra Kuchta, DEP spokeswoman, said park rangers “closely monitored the water, but did not observe any sharks.”

Rangers nevertheless flew purple flags that day “letting visitors know to exercise caution in and around the water.” As of Friday, Kuchta said the flags are still being flown.

“Visitors to coastal parks are reminded to pay close attention to the colored flags posted at welcome stations and on the beaches,” she said. “Colored flags indicate swimming conditions at the beach.”

Of course, that cryptic statement begs the question – if it wasn’t a shark, what could it have been?

