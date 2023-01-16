Key West, FL

Romanian Vacationer Bitten by What Police Assume to be a Large Shark, While Swimming at a Key West Beach

The Veracity Report - Florida Edition

The man, a citizen of Romania, was swimming at the Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State park when he was attacked and bitten – by something big

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cofr8_0kGBg1JK00
Photo byGoogle Earth

34-year-old Nicolae Cioban, a Romanian citizen on vacation in Key west, was swimming near the Outer Mole of Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park on Sunday at around 2 p.m., when he was bitten by what Key West police said, “appeared to be a large shark.”

The police report explains that the man had lacerations to his thigh, knee, and calf area. According to reports, Cioban was able to walk to an ambulance before medics took him to a local hospital where his wounds were deemed to be not life-threatening. He could not be reached for comment.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection, which oversees state parks, said in a statement that it could only “confirm there was an unknown marine life encounter” at Fort Zachary Taylor. Alexandra Kuchta, DEP spokeswoman, said park rangers “closely monitored the water, but did not observe any sharks.”

Rangers nevertheless flew purple flags that day “letting visitors know to exercise caution in and around the water.” As of Friday, Kuchta said the flags are still being flown.
“Visitors to coastal parks are reminded to pay close attention to the colored flags posted at welcome stations and on the beaches,” she said. “Colored flags indicate swimming conditions at the beach.”

Of course, that cryptic statement begs the question – if it wasn’t a shark, what could it have been?

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: The Key West Police, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Investigative Reporter Crystal Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

More information on this and our other stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

NOTE:

The Veracity Report strongly encourages our readers to comment on our articles as we employ a team of community moderation professionals to receive feedback, like comments, and interact with our readers regarding the issues expressed in our articles when appropriate.

The Community Moderation Team also vigorously removes spam posts and troll comments that disseminate false or misleading information or harass commenters, or their opinions.

It is also important to make the distinction that although NewsBreak labels all comments and likes as coming from the ‘author,’ the actual writers of our articles will never be the ones communicating with readers in the comments section though you are free to communicate with them through the links to their social media accounts provided below.

Feel free to follow all of our Newsbreak Channels: The Veracity Report, Wild Orchid Media, Veracity Report Sports, and Kurt Dillon’s personal channel: Kurt Dillon. You can also follow us on Twitter: The Veracity Report: @VeracityReport1, Veracity Report Sports: @Veracity_Sports, and the personal account of our Founder/CEO/ Editor-in-chief, Kurt Dillon’s personal Twitter account: @KurtDillon_Com. We are also on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/TheVeracityReport1 and our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/veracityreport . Also, be sure to stay tuned for our podcast launchings and Facebook Live sessions beginning on March 1st, 2023!

If you or anyone you know are interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

Truly independent news costs money to produce and report. If you are able, and would like to help support our efforts to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and independent news, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign up as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at www.patreon.com/veracityreport.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Key West# Shark Bite# Fort Zachary Taylor Historic S# Florida# Outer Mole

Comments / 21

Published by

The Veracity Report - Florida Edition is a completely independent news agency dedicated to providing fact-based news to the citizens of Florida and surrounding territories. Our primary focus is to restore integrity to journalism, one story at a time.

Florida State
2K followers

More from The Veracity Report - Florida Edition

Florida State

DeSantis Intends to Recapture Higher Education in Florida – Beginning with Sarasota’s New College

The small but pristine 110-acre campus has been an enclave for progressive thinking in a Conservative County, throughout its entire 60-year history – that’s about to change.

Read full story
14 comments

Delivery Driver Pets Porch Cat - the Doorbell Video is Hilarious

The video of a now infamous FedEx driver passing gas after petting a customer's porch-dwelling kitty-cat has caused viral internet and social media hilarity. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.

Read full story
124 comments
Florida State

Red Tide is Back Along the Florida Coast – Here’s What You Need to Know

Hazardous conditions exist along the central Florida coast as the red tide has returned. We tell you what to expect and what precautions to take. Recently, a red tide bloom which arrived along the Southwest Florida shores last fall, has continued to drift up and down the Gulf Coast. Fortunately, conditions improved for many local beaches this week as a more concentrated area of the bloom moved deeper offshore, heading toward the mouth of Tampa Bay and hopefully, further out into the Gulf of Mexico.

Read full story
25 comments
Key West, FL

3 Florida Agencies Combining Resources, Frantically Searching for a Man Who fell off a Sailboat in the Florida Keys

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, The U.S. Coast Guard, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are frantically searching the waters off the Florida Keys. The man they are searching for, Jayson Harbison, fell off a sailboat Saturday night while in Key West.

Read full story
9 comments
Florida State

Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get Colder

It’s no secret that the weather has been mighty chilly in Florida these past few days, but temps still aren’t approaching all-time lows – at least not yet. On Saturday morning, Miami dipped to 48 degrees. Fort Lauderdale sunk to 46. Was either of those record cold temps for the Sunshine State?

Read full story
56 comments
Carlisle, PA

Recently Apprehended ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Participant was on US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted List

U.S. Marshals on Friday arrested a man in Davie who had been on their 15 Most Wanted Fugitive List for about 18 months. Michael Baltimore, who once appeared on the TLC hit reality show ‘90- Day Fiancé’ is now in custody at the Broward County Jail.

Read full story
26 comments
Lee County, FL

Lee County Authorities Find Sunken Boat with Body of Man Missing Since Ian Hit in September

Lee County authorities recently announced that they found a sunken sailboat off the Lee County Coast that contained the body of a man missing since Ian Struck. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, acting on a call by a worker at the Salty Sam’s Marina, confirmed on Thursday the marina’s claim that a sunken sailboat which they hadn’t seen before, was indeed located just off the coast, in Lee County waters.

Read full story
11 comments
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough County School Board Challenge Fails as Curriculum is Reaffirmed

In a 5-2 vote, the Hillsborough County School board voted to continue the district’s controversial sexual education curriculum leaving many parents in an uproar. Opinionated detractors of Hillsborough’s sex education curriculum had a second chance to air their views on Thursday, more than a month after a hearing officer deemed the materials and lessons taught in the county’s schools to be legal and appropriate.

Read full story
University, FL

UF Becomes the Latest Campus to Issue a Strong Advisory to Entire Campus Urging Them to Stop Using TikTok

The University of Florida has officially joined the ranks of several other college campuses urging students, faculty, and staff to remove TikTok from all of their devices to protect the safety of sensitive information.

Read full story
171 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy