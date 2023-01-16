Lee County Authorities Find Sunken Boat with Body of Man Missing Since Ian Hit in September

The Veracity Report - Florida Edition

Lee County authorities recently announced that they found a sunken sailboat off the Lee County Coast that contained the body of a man missing since Ian Struck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NsAr7_0kG7hH3X00
Photo byveracityreport.org

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, acting on a call by a worker at the Salty Sam’s Marina, confirmed on Thursday the marina’s claim that a sunken sailboat which they hadn’t seen before, was indeed located just off the coast, in Lee County waters.

When divers more closely examined the wrecked sailboat, they confirmed there were human remains inside the boat. Once the boat was raised, the body found inside was promptly identified as belonging to a 72-year-old man who had been missing and unaccounted for since Hurricane Ian pummeled the area in late September, authorities said Sunday.

“The remains discovered Friday have been positively identified as James ‘Denny’ Hurst, who was last seen alive on board the “Good Girl” sailboat in the area of Fort Myers Beach, the Category 3 hurricane’s ground zero,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a Sunday Facebook post.

Hurst was the final missing resident to be accounted for in Lee County since Ian’s landfall on Sept. 27, which brought the county’s death toll to 75. As of Jan. 13, there were a total of 146 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian confirmed by the Florida Medical Examiners Commission.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family,” Marceno said.

Shortly after the Sheriff’s Office issued the Facebook post, a slew of heartfelt messages poured in across social media.

“So sad, condolences to family and friends,” Fort Myers resident Joshua Rubinek said on Facebook. “Just no words can console this terrible tragedy. May God's light bless all affected.”

Likewise, Punta Gorda resident Jackie Krohn said:

“My sympathy to his daughter and family. May they find comfort that he has been found. Rest in Peace Denny.”
“I’m sad but thankful that the family has answers at last & can find some degree of closure,” said Chris Hetherington of Ohio. “I didn’t know these folks but clearly, he loved sailing & the FMB (Fort Myers Beach) life to the end. Prayers for his daughter & family.”

Authorities didn’t immediately release a cause of death.

