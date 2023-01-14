UF Becomes the Latest Campus to Issue a Strong Advisory to Entire Campus Urging Them to Stop Using TikTok

The University of Florida has officially joined the ranks of several other college campuses urging students, faculty, and staff to remove TikTok from all of their devices to protect the safety of sensitive information

Security concerns about TikTok are nothing new. In fact, it was former President Donald Trump who initially declared the social networking app, which is headquartered in China, a threat to the safety of personal and national information security. What’s more, he did that over a year before leaving office and even went as far as to propose a national boycott and banning of the app’s use anywhere in America.

Of course, at that time, Trump was laughed at and called a xenophobe. Be that as it may, there have been mounting recent security and personal information concerns surrounding the use of the app across the globe.

So much so that on Thursday, the University of Florida took those concerns to a new level when they sent an email to all members of the campus community “strongly discouraging” the use of the TikTok app, and even going so far as to recommend removing the app from their devices due to the reality and severity of those security concerns.

In that email message, UF administrators urged that there is a “strong possibility” that TikTok will soon be added to a list of nonpermitted software applications that can be used on campus devices or networks.

“The university treats the protection of UF data — academic records, research, financial information, and other sensitive, personally identifying information — as an institutional priority,” the email said. “Thank you for doing your part in helping to protect UF.”

What’s more, that official communication went as far as to inform the recipients that experts continue to look at “the possibility that foreign governments may use TikTok to control data collection” as well as biometric information like faceprints and voiceprints.

Sound crazy? Maybe. But what sounds like it might be a wild trip into paranoia, is actually such as serious concern and so real of a threat, that our federal government has recently declared that all federal employees would not be permitted to use the app.

The UF email went on to say that so far, 23 states, including Florida, have taken action against TikTok.

“Numerous universities and colleges nationwide are either being required to, or opting to, follow their state’s actions,” the email said.

This is because most major US universities are engaged in some form of sensitive research projects, many of which are being funded by and carried out for the US government, including the military.

A university spokesperson said the email request was an independent decision made by the UF administrators.

In the not-so-distant past, UF has used TikTok as a branding and recruitment tool. In fact, Kent Fuchs, the outgoing president, occasionally made cameo appearances on the app for various public relations purposes.

