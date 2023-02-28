New Report by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) Projects Some 19 Trillion in New Debt

The CBO report claims the Inflation Reduction Act will account for about 3 trillion of it

Photo by veracityreport.org

Traditionally, CBO reports are boring and are met with a casual yawn – but not this time.

That’s partially because the report has never been so bleak for our country’s financial future. And while it’s true that government bean counters have sounded these alarm bells several times in the past, this time the amount of debt is so astronomical when compared to a percentage of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), as to take the metric to an entirely new level.

That’s why some lawmakers are growing jittery about just how much red ink they’re seeing when they couple that with this summer’s debt ceiling collision - the sheer level of debt that the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projects that the U.S. will carry in the next few years.

The current debt the U.S. owes is $31.4 trillion. But the CBO estimates the federal government will accumulate a staggering additional $19 trillion in debt over the next decade. New laws passed by Congress since last year will account for about $1.5 trillion of that debt and the CBO report declares that the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the infrastructure bill will tack on an additional $3 trillion in debt which wasn’t included in the financial disclosures when either one of those massive fiscal programs was passed.

Tax cuts approved by Congressional Republicans in 2017 didn’t help either, however tax cuts almost always pay for themselves by stimulating economic growth. However, no one expected COVID or sky-high inflation a few years after the tax reductions.

"The fiscal trajectory is challenging," said CBO Director Phil Swagel about the debt spike over the past few months. "It’s a mix of things. Some increased benefits for veterans were a big part of that. There are some subsidies for chip manufacturers and some other things. So that's legislation. There's also the economy. We had much higher inflation."

A rapidly growing portion of what Washington terms "mandatory spending" (meaning money that the Treasury is compelled to spend without an annual appropriation from Congress) are interest on the federal debt. Interest rates are higher. Inflation is staggeringly higher.

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates up to 4.75 percent this year from practically zero. That means the government is paying more to borrow money.

"That translates into higher payments. A higher cost for the government and a bigger deficit," said Swagel.

The CBO predicted that increased interest will add another $10.4 trillion to the debt over the next ten years – a figure was hanging around $8 trillion just a year ago.

It was dangerous for the federal government when the debt began climbing decades ago. But it really took off after 9/11 and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The financial turndown of 2008 didn’t help matters. We mentioned the tax cuts. And the profligate spending on COVID catapulted projected debt to frightening levels.

"Our projections suggest that changes in fiscal policy must be made to address the rising cost of interest and mitigate other adverse consequences of high and rising debt," said Swagel.

Keep in mind that the CBO is restricted in its analysis to what it knows now.

The CBO cannot forecast another 9/11. Another war. Another 2008-esque financial meltdown. Another pandemic. Or even another gigantic spending bill.

Moreover, the CBO scores America’s financial conditions based on "current law." CBO economists aren’t soothsayers. They must rely on what’s on the books right now to construct their baselines and anticipate revenue projections and deficits.

However, there seems to be one constant. Federal spending usually grows. And so does the national debt. The trend over the past two decades has seen geometric increases in that category. So it’s hard to see what could alter that trajectory.

The conversation right now focuses on the need to raise the debt ceiling in the summertime – forestalling a catastrophic federal default. The debt ceiling fights of 2011 and 2013 yielded minor fiscal agreements to cushion the looming economic debt crisis. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., suggests that some sort of accord is necessary to raise the debt ceiling this year.

However, those previous agreements offer weak fiscal tea to counter the tsunami of debt which is now crashing down on the Washington shores. An agreement to fundamentally recalibrate the fiscal orientation would have to dwarf the 2011 and 2013 pacts. And it's unclear if McCarthy, other lawmakers, and President Biden possess the political prowess to make any difference.

That’s partly why the debt continues to skyrocket. There hasn’t been a major effort to curb the national debt in decades. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., and former President Bill Clinton secured a package that put the nation on a sound footing in the mid-1990s. But things have headed in the wrong direction ever since.

Republicans often tout prospects of "balancing the budget." Such a gambit would require slashing $7 trillion in spending. That would eliminate most entitlements and hollow out the military. All are the most expensive areas of current budgeting.

Swagel is candid about those prospects.

"It’s challenging to balance the budget. And then it's challenging to balance the budget by setting part of the budget off limits. It’s arithmetically possible. But quite difficult."

At this point, deficits will jump by $2 trillion each year. The costs of Social Security and Medicare will rise as more baby boomers retire. Keep in mind that Mr. Biden and McCarthy have specifically ruled out touching Social Security and Medicare. However, unsaid in that conversation is that Medicaid could be on the table.

As an added piece of good news, the combined debt is expected to climb to a mind-numbing 118% of the annual U.S. economic output each year by 2033.

Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon compiled and wrote this article – Because the Truth Matters!

Thanks to many of your emails, all of our stories, from now on, by either The Veracity Report or Wild Orchid Media & Education Network, Inc., will feature more in-depth coverage as well as a much more fluid and interactive commenting experience on our website, veracityreport.org.

We will be disabling comments on our NewsBreak stories to help each of you have a more enjoyable chat and commenting experience without the worry of trolls or harassment. We hope you will join us soon!

Be sure to tune in to our newest project, The Veracity Report Podcast. New episodes will drop every Wednesday and Saturday beginning Wednesday, March 1st.





Photo by Copyright 2023, The Veracity Report

You'll be able to find it anywhere you currently get your podcasts.

The show will discuss the news and American politics which affect our everyday lives, and you will be able to interact with our staff via numerous social media vehicles or through direct email, including being able to comment on the topics we will be discussing on the show and asking questions our producers and our host, Kurt Dillon, might select to address on the air - so we hope you'll join us for that.



Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: House.gov, The Congressional Budget Office, C-SPAN, The New York Times, The New York Post, The Washington Post, Fox News, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

Comments, questions, or concerns that you would like to address to staff can be sent to comments@veracityreport.org . If you wish to participate in any of our polls, please do so in the comments section of the matching article containing the poll on our website so that the results are transparent to all.

NOTE:

The Veracity Report strongly encourages our readers to visit our website and comment on our articles as we employ a team of community moderation professionals to engage in interactive conversation and feedback, as well as to interact with our readers regarding the issues expressed in our articles when appropriate.



Be sure to follow all of our Newsbreak Channels: The Veracity Report, Wild Orchid Media, Veracity Report Sports, and Kurt Dillon’s personal channel: Kurt Dillon. You can also follow us on Twitter: The Veracity Report: @VeracityReport1, Veracity Report Sports: @Veracity_Sports, and the personal account of our Founder/CEO/ Editor-in-chief, Kurt Dillon’s personal Twitter account: @KurtDillon_Com. We are also on Facebook @ The Veracity Report1 and our Facebook group: The Veracity Report.

We also have a brand-new YouTube channel that will host all of the video source evidence in support of our articles. We recommend you subscribe by following the link above.

If you would like to officially register as a reader of NewsBreak so that you can comment without being a ‘guest’, you can do so by copying and pasting this address into your browser – it’s easy and it’s free:

Register to read great stories on the NewsBreak app here



If you would like to write for NewsBreak, you can register to do that here:

Register for the NewsBreak Contributor Program

Both options are completely free!

Please remember that truly independent news costs money to produce and report.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide at www.patreon.com/veracityreport.