Rep. Dan Bishop Declares the Twitter Files "Only Begin to Scratch the Surface" of FBI Weaponization

This is the latest revelation as more and more evidence of shady practices within the Bureau surface seemingly with each passing day

Photo by veracityreport.org

U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) is publicly declaring that the Twitter Files, while instrumental in exposing a previously unknown conspiracy between the FBI and various social media platforms to effectively stifle or at least drastically reduce the spread of certain topics to the masses.

“The FBI sought to silence constitutionally protected speech & access internal Twitter data to further their spying & censorship regime,” the North Carolina Republican posted Thursday, along with a video clip from a recent House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing. “The Twitter Files only tell part of the story. How much did the FBI pressure other social media platforms, ones w/ even more users & influence?”

The Twitter files refer to thousands of internal Twitter documents exposed by CEO Elon Musk and journalists Matt Taibbi, Bari Weiss, and others that expose how the company handled numerous issues. This includes its moderation process for a New York Post article on the Hunter Biden laptop controversy; shadow banning; Donald Trump’s suspension from the platform; and FBI communications with the company’s Trust and Safety Team.

The video posted by Bishop on Thursday featured testimony from George Washington University professor Jonathan Turley, a nationally recognized constitutional law scholar.

“The question that gets at me is this,” Bishop says in the 1-minute, 52-second video clip of the committee hearing. “How could the FBI, which is sworn to protect the Constitution, ever justify using an intense application of its resources, agents, etcetera, to urge social media platforms to use those standards to take down speech the Constitution protects?”

Turley replied that aside from the legal issues, there are bigger questions at play.

“It’s a particularly ominous thing to have the chief law enforcement agency performing this role, an agency with incredible powers,” he said. “Here you had the government itself looking for citizens who should be silenced and targeted. That’s a problem in and of itself, whether it also triggers an agency relationship.

“Do we want to go back to the day when governments created those types of lists?” Turley questioned.

Bishop’s post generated more than 70,000 views, with over 1,800 likes and 660 retweets in about 17 hours.

One of his many Dec. 20 tweets about the 4,155-page, $1.7 trillion spending bill now has more than 24 million views. That was the tweet telling the world he and his team were reading the bill and would post "some of the most egregious provisions." Subsequent tweets generated hundreds of thousands to more than 1 million views each.

One of the follow-ups said:

“The omnibus contains over $15 billion in earmarks. That’s nearly 700 extra pages – with over 7,000 total earmarks from BOTH parties.”

A Jan. 10 tweet, on Friday, was pinned on the congressman's page. It says:

"The Deep State is on notice," referring to House Resolution 12 calling for a probe of the U.S. government and private companies collecting and sharing information.

Late in the day, it had garnered more than 500,000 views.

Other Bishop posts on Twitter in recent weeks have also been popular. A Jan. 2 tweet asked why congressmen didn't get Rep. Kevin McCarthy's rules package at least 72 hours in advance. McCarthy infamously needed 15 rounds of voting to become the speaker of the chamber.

A post that panned President Joe Biden’s State of the Union on Tuesday generated more than 41,000 views and nearly 850 likes: “This meeting could’ve been an email,” Bishop wrote.

Be sure to tune in to our newest project, The Veracity Report Podcast - new episodes of which will go live every Wednesday and Saturday beginning Wednesday, March 1st.

Photo by Copyright 2023, The Veracity Report

You'll be able to find it anywhere you currently get your podcasts.

The show will discuss this and other elements in the news and American politics which affect our everyday lives, and you will be able to interact with our staff via numerous social media vehicles or through direct email, including being able to comment on the topics we will be discussing on the show and asking questions our host, Kurt Dillon, might address directly on the air - so we hope you'll join us for that.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: C-SPAN, The New York Times, The New York Post, The Washington Post, Fox News, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

If you would like to officially register as a reader of NewsBreak so that you can comment without being a ‘guest’, you can do so by copying and pasting this address into your browser – it’s easy and it’s free:

Register to read great stories on the NewsBreak app here

If you would like to write for NewsBreak, you can register to do that here:

Register for the NewsBreak Contributor Program

Both options are completely free!

Comments, questions, or concerns that you would like to address to staff can be sent to comments@veracityreport.org. If you wish to participate in any of our polls, please do so in the comments section of the article containing the poll so that the results are entirely transparent to all.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

More information on this and our other stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

NOTE:

The Veracity Report strongly encourages our readers to comment on our articles as we employ a team of community moderation professionals to receive feedback, like comments, and interact with our readers regarding the issues expressed in our articles when appropriate.

The Community Moderation Team also vigorously removes spam posts and troll comments that disseminate false or misleading information or harasses commenters, or their opinions.

It is also important to make the distinction that although NewsBreak labels all comments and likes as coming from the ‘author,’ the actual writers of our articles will never be the ones communicating with readers in the comments section though you are free to communicate with them through the links to their social media accounts provided below.

Please be sure to follow all of our Newsbreak Channels: The Veracity Report, Wild Orchid Media, Veracity Report Sports, and Kurt Dillon’s personal channel: Kurt Dillon. You can also follow us on Twitter: The Veracity Report: @VeracityReport1, Veracity Report Sports: @Veracity_Sports, and the personal account of our Founder/CEO/ Editor-in-chief, Kurt Dillon’s personal Twitter account: @KurtDillon_Com. We are also on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/TheVeracityReport1 and our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/veracityreport .

Don’t forget we have a brand-new YouTube channel that will host all of the video source evidence in support of our articles. We recommend you subscribe by following the link above. Also, be sure to stay tuned for our podcast launchings and Facebook Live sessions beginning on March 1st, 2023!

If you or anyone you know are interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

Truly independent news costs money to produce and report. If you are able and would like to help support our efforts to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and independent news. In that case, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign up as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at www.patreon.com/veracityreport.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.