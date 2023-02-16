FBI Whistleblower Leaks Memo Proposing Catholics Be Investigated as Domestic Terrorists & for Promoting White Supremacy

The Veracity Report

The memo was brought to light only days before the House Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the DOJ conducted its first hearing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jrKgH_0kpTHeHc00
Photo byveracityreport.org

A group of 20 Republican attorneys general, led by Virginia AG Jason Miyares, expressed shock and outrage last Friday when an FBI whistleblower leaked an internal FBI memo that proposed investigating traditional Catholics for links to white supremacy.

In a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Miyares and 19 other Republican AGs said they were "horrified" to learn that the FBI's Richmond field office had circulated a report that linked "radical traditionalist Catholics" to white supremacists and violent extremism and said the agency should explore intelligence gathering in certain Catholic parishes.

The report cited a number of left-wing sources, including a Southern Poverty Law Center report, as evidence of the emergence of white supremacy among "radical traditionalist Catholics." Traditional Catholic religious orders such as the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter, which maintains a parish community in the Richmond area, were listed as possible locations that should warrant surveillance.

Serving to authenticate the validity of the memo, the FBI retracted the report a day after its existence was exposed, trying to dismiss the severity of the memo’s implications by saying that the suggested actions expressed within the document were not going to be formally adopted because it did not meet the agency's "exacting standards" and that there would be an internal review.

That retraction did little to appease Miyares or any of the other 19 AGs who joined him in venting their ire to the FBI – all of whom officially accused the FBI of harboring anti-Catholic sentiments.

"Countless millions were drawn to our country because of that very right," Miyares wrote. "Indeed, some of our first states were founded as safe havens for religious dissenters. There is no right more sacred to American democracy than the right to worship freely. We are horrified to learn that at least one field office of the FBI apparently does not agree with this proposition. Anti-Catholic bigotry appears to be festering in the FBI, and the bureau is treating Catholics as potential terrorists because of their beliefs."

Miyares joined his 19 counterparts in telling Garland and Wray that they are "not persuaded" by the FBI's attempt to withdraw the memo following public outcry and media reports and expressed concern that the agency is surveilling and infiltrating houses of worship.

"Suffice to say we are not persuaded by the FBI’s damage-control efforts," the Virginia attorney general wrote. "The FBI’s scrubbing of the document from its systems and the purported 'review' of the process that created it in no way reassures us that this memorandum does not reflect a broader program of secretive surveillance of American Catholics or other religious adherents, and infiltration of their houses of worship. It assures us only that the FBI is embarrassed at the public revelation of the memorandum’s contents."

Traditional Catholic communities are typically recognized by their devotion to the traditional form of the Mass that was standard in the Roman Catholic church until the 1960s following the Second Vatican Council. The Mass is celebrated entirely in Latin, with the priest facing away from the congregation in an orientation known as "ad orientem" or "to the east." A select number of Catholic religious orders, such as the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter, known simply as the "FSSP," solely celebrate this form of the Mass.

In a statement issued by the Church after learning about the memo, a spokesman for the FSSP's North American headquarters said that the religious order was "surprised" to hear of their inclusion in the FBI's memo linking them to white supremacy.

"One American archdiocese recently did a study of the ethnic makeup of its parishes and the result was that the fraternity's apostolate was the most ethnically diverse parish in that particular archdiocese," the spokesman said. "The Latin language and timelessness of our liturgies tends to bring together people of diverse racial backgrounds rather than to separate them. Also, the members of the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter itself (i.e. priests and seminarians) come from almost every continent and many diverse cultural backgrounds."

Steve Friend, a former FBI agent and a senior fellow at the Center for Renewing America issued a statement declaring that the agency only retracted the memo "because they got caught and they're trying to save face."

"The FBI has become a political apparatchik for an administration that has certain political leanings that are opposed to pro-life, opposed to supporting traditional marriage, and opposed to supporting border security," Friend said. "This calls into question the FBI's role. Is it charged with protecting and upholding the Constitution of the United States and ensuring the continuity of the government['s] operations? Or is it content to just be an enforcement arm for a rogue administrative state that is hell-bent on going after its political enemies?"

The FBI's retraction of the memo came the same day that the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government held its first hearing. On Friday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) touted the revelation of the memo as further evidence of the government investigating constitutionally protected speech.

"A leaked FBI report revealed that the Bureau’s Richmond, Virginia Division was investigating the threat of 'white supremacy' among Catholics," Jordan said in a tweet. "How could that be? Democrats tell us the government isn’t weaponized against the First Amendment!"

Be sure to tune in to our newest project, The Veracity Report Podcast - new episodes of which will go live every Wednesday and Saturday beginning Wednesday, March 1st.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gtORG_0kpTHeHc00
Photo byCopyright 2023, The Veracity Report

You'll be able to find it anywhere you currently get your podcasts.

The show will discuss this and other elements in the news and American politics which affect our everyday lives, and you will be able to interact with our staff via numerous social media vehicles or through direct email, including being able to comment on the topics we will be discussing on the show and asking questions our host, Kurt Dillon, might address directly on the air - so we hope you'll join us for that.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: C-SPAN, The New York Times, The New York Post, The Washington Post, Fox News, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

If you would like to officially register as a reader of NewsBreak so that you can comment without being a ‘guest’, you can do so by copying and pasting this address into your browser – it’s easy and it’s free:

Register to read great stories on the NewsBreak app here

If you would like to write for NewsBreak, you can register to do that here:

Register for the NewsBreak Contributor Program

Both options are completely free!

Comments, questions, or concerns that you would like to address to staff can be sent to comments@veracityreport.org. If you wish to participate in any of our polls, please do so in the comments section of the article containing the poll so that the results are entirely transparent to all.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

More information on this and our other stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

NOTE:

The Veracity Report strongly encourages our readers to comment on our articles as we employ a team of community moderation professionals to receive feedback, like comments, and interact with our readers regarding the issues expressed in our articles when appropriate.

The Community Moderation Team also vigorously removes spam posts and troll comments that disseminate false or misleading information or harasses commenters, or their opinions.

It is also important to make the distinction that although NewsBreak labels all comments and likes as coming from the ‘author,’ the actual writers of our articles will never be the ones communicating with readers in the comments section though you are free to communicate with them through the links to their social media accounts provided below.

Please be sure to follow all of our Newsbreak Channels: The Veracity Report, Wild Orchid Media, Veracity Report Sports, and Kurt Dillon’s personal channel: Kurt Dillon. You can also follow us on Twitter: The Veracity Report: @VeracityReport1, Veracity Report Sports: @Veracity_Sports, and the personal account of our Founder/CEO/ Editor-in-chief, Kurt Dillon’s personal Twitter account: @KurtDillon_Com. We are also on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/TheVeracityReport1 and our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/veracityreport .

Don’t forget we have a brand-new YouTube channel that will host all of the video source evidence in support of our articles. We recommend you subscribe by following the link above. Also, be sure to stay tuned for our podcast launchings and Facebook Live sessions beginning on March 1st, 2023!

If you or anyone you know are interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

Truly independent news costs money to produce and report. If you are able and would like to help support our efforts to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and independent news. In that case, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign up as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at www.patreon.com/veracityreport.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# christopher wray# russian disinformation# hunters laptop# catholic church# white supremacy

Comments / 39

Published by

The Veracity Report is an independent news agency that operates as part of the Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network (W.O.M.E.N.). TVR focuses only on factual information so our readers can develop informed opinions based on truth, not hyperbole.

Macon, GA
44K followers

More from The Veracity Report

Georgia State

Now that Donald Trump Hasn't Been Charged in GA, 5 Recent Polls Show Him Dominating 2024 Preliminaries

The former president doubles up on DeSantis for the Republican nomination 46% to 23% and dominates either Biden or Harris in the general election polls - we link you directly to the polls.

Read full story
3 comments

SCOTUS to Reconsider a Case That Could See Joe Biden Removed and Donald Trump Reinstated as POTUS

It might not be likely – but it's definitely possible – here’s how it could happen. No, that wasn't a typo - the U.S. Supreme Court is actually considering whether or not to hear a lawsuit that seeks to remove President Joe Biden from the White House and reinstate former President Donald Trump as President of the United States.

Read full story
2 comments

Clapper Suddenly Changes Story - 1 of the 51 Signees Claiming Hunter’s Laptop was a Russian Plant Tries to Walk it Back

Former director of national intelligence for President Obama, James Clapper now blames Politico for “distorting” the infamous letter he signed along with 50 other ex-intelligence officials falsely claiming Hunter Biden laptop data was Russian disinformation.

Read full story
217 comments
Fulton County, GA

GA Special Grand Jury Recommends No Criminal Action Against Trump but Believes Several Witnesses May Have Lied

The final report issued by the Fulton Co. GA special grand jury investigating alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results believes some witnesses lied under oath, but found no actionable guilt by the former president and did not recommend any charges against him.

Read full story
234 comments

Sour Lemon Spews Sexist Tirade on Camera Causing CNN Co-Host Poppy Harlow to Leave the Set of CNN This Morning

Don Lemon’s sexist rant about Nikki Haley on Thursday morning turned the stomachs of his co-anchors and cranked up the pressure on CNN CEO Chris Licht to jettison the decreasingly popular host and his issues.

Read full story
39 comments

Doc Says Biden is Relatively Healthy – But Refuses to Comment or Answer Questions About His Cognitive Function

The statement, released by the President’s physician on Thursday, has left the door wide open for speculation regarding the possibility of rapidly degenerating mental acuity. President Biden’s physician gave him a nearly clean bill of health Thursday after his annual physical — but the doctor took no questions from reporters and didn’t address mounting questions about Biden’s mental acuity.

Read full story
463 comments

Rep. Dan Bishop Declares the Twitter Files "Only Begin to Scratch the Surface" of FBI Weaponization

This is the latest revelation as more and more evidence of shady practices within the Bureau surface seemingly with each passing day. U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) is publicly declaring that the Twitter Files, while instrumental in exposing a previously unknown conspiracy between the FBI and various social media platforms to effectively stifle or at least drastically reduce the spread of certain topics to the masses.

Read full story
18 comments

Senate Announces Investigation into Meta (Facebook)’s Sharing of Sensitive Personal User Info with China and No. Korea

Pursuant to a federal investigation, authorities uncovered evidence that Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has been sharing a trove of sensitive personal membership data with foreign developers in Russia, China, and North Korea.

Read full story
6 comments

Top US General is Refusing to Rule Out Extraterrestrial Activity After Military Takes Down 3 Unknown Airborne Targets

No, this isn’t a Sci-Fi film trailer. The Veracity Report has confirmed this is the actual position of a real United States Air Force General. General Glen VanHerck , the US Air Force general overseeing North American airspace, issued a statement on Sunday that he was not ruling out anything, including aliens, as the possible origins of three still unidentified airborne targets that have been neutralized by US military fighter aircraft.

Read full story
84 comments

CNNs Morning Sickness: The Network’s Anemic ‘This Morning’ Show Pulls Lowest Ratings in Almost a Decade

The decision by new CEO Chris Licht to move controversial host Don Lemon out of primetime and onto The Morning Show doesn’t seem to be working very well. Admittedly, the show hasn’t been on the air that long, but even compensating for the small sample size, ‘This Morning’ has garnered its lowest viewership among the key 24-54 age demographic and its second-lowest total viewership when compared to any of CNN’s other morning shows since New Day in June 2013, according to Nielsen data.

Read full story
59 comments

AOC in Group of House Reps Now Standing Accused of Paying a Chinese Foreign Agent to Help Their 2022 Re-Elections

As the aggregate temp between China and the US continues to escalate, a new report shows that AOC and a handful of other House lawmakers paid a certified Chinese foreign agent to help them keep their jobs during the mid-terms.

Read full story
34 comments

Biden Claims No Responsibility for Record Inflation That Was 1.4% When He Took Office and Currently Sits at 6.5%

Since Biden's inauguration in January of 2021, Inflation in America has increased to 5 times what it was during Trump’s term - that's after piquing at 9.1% in June 2022.

Read full story
465 comments
Boston, MA

More and More Insiders Blowing the Whistle on Biden’s Top-Secret Document Scandal

New emails have surfaced revealing Biden’s lawyers knew about 18 additional boxes of documents sent to one of The President’s offices in Beantown. Emails released on Friday by the National Archives now reveal references to President Biden’s lawyers handing over boxes of documents in Boston.

Read full story
57 comments

House Speaker McCarthy Close to Releasing Thousands of Hours of Video Footage from the Jan. 6th Riot at the US Capitol

Against the advice of law enforcement who claim that releasing the footage could pose a serious national security risk, McCarthy believes the people have a right to see what really happened.

Read full story
81 comments

The Congressional Hunter Biden Hearings: Volume I – How It Played Out and What to Expect in Future Hearings

The investigation into the alleged misdeeds of First Son Hunter Biden and how those deeds are believed to have worked in conjunction with his father, sitting POTUS Joe Biden, promises to be both epic and highly contentious.

Read full story
32 comments

Biden’s 2023 State of the Union Harvests the Lowest TV/Streaming Ratings in History for Any SOTU Address

The President’s second SOTU address garners Less than 30 million total watchers including TV, streaming, and those who recorded the event on their DVRs – the lowest of all time.

Read full story
161 comments

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Goes Full Denial as She Falsely Alleges Hunter Biden Laptop is “Half-Fake” | Opinion

Completely disregarding the principle of free speech, AOC suggested the New York Post’s ban from Twitter was its own fault because it did not loop competing outlets in on the laptop’s contents.

Read full story
495 comments

Numerous Top Democrats Demanding to Remain Anonymous Denounce Kamala Harris

Dozens of top-ranking liberals are speaking out – not just about their President, but about his choice of a running mate. The painful reality for Ms. Harris is that in private conversations over the last few months, dozens of Democrats in the White House, on Capitol Hill, and around the nation, including several who substantially helped to get her onto the party’s presidential ticket, have begun speaking out against her less than stellar job performance.

Read full story
209 comments
Myrtle Beach, SC

The US Navy Has Released Photos of the Mission to Recover the Downed Chinese Spy Balloon

The Veracity Report has obtained many of those photos and has provided them here. According to sources within the Navy, naval divers are now performing the “fairly easy” task of recovering the remnants of the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the Atlantic – this as the entire Senate is set to be briefed on the China situation next week.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy