Senate Announces Investigation into Meta (Facebook)’s Sharing of Sensitive Personal User Info with China and No. Korea

The Veracity Report

Pursuant to a federal investigation, authorities uncovered evidence that Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has been sharing a trove of sensitive personal membership data with foreign developers in Russia, China, and North Korea

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vIpI5_0kmZg0RP00
Photo byveracityreport.org

According to one report, Meta appears to have granted developers in Russia, China, and North Korea access to sensitive user information.

Concerned about potential data breaches and the dangers of leaking user information to foreign developers, two U.S. senators are now pressuring Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg to explain its questionable practices with three nations that are not exactly buddy-buddy with the US.

According to those documents, Facebook has known, at least since September 2018, that:

“…hundreds of thousands of developers in countries Facebook characterized as 'high-risk,' including the People’s Republic of China, had access to significant amounts of sensitive user data."

That’s a quote from the letter sent to Meta CEO and company founder Mark Zuckerberg, from Senators Mark Warner, a Democrat, and Republican Marco Rubio, who collaborated in the bipartisan effort.

The investigation of Meta began in 2018 and was launched by the Senate Intelligence Committee. It was through this investigation that the committee revealed Meta shared sensitive data with tens of thousands of developers across the globe.

This trend continued from the first days of Facebook through 2014, when the company began more carefully safeguarding user information.

“We have grave concerns about the extent to which this access could have enabled foreign intelligence service activity, ranging from foreign malign influence to targeting and counter-intelligence," the two senators wrote.

What’s more, many of the developers that Meta shared data with were in areas that the company deemed "high-risk", thus making the partnership between Meta and the software developers even more puzzling.

Now, after nearly a decade of providing sensitive user information to several countries that are much closer to being our enemies than friends, and it is because of those balmy relationships that Meta finds itself smack dab in the middle of a federal investigation.

Senators Mark Warner and Marco Rubio told Bloomberg in a recent interview, that their staff met with Meta executives to try to pinpoint more accurate findings about the data leaks.

From these conversations, they discovered that Meta was being far less transparent about their policies for safeguarding private member data than originally thought.

In the letter, Warner and Rubio wrote:

“Given those discussions, we were startled to learn recently, as a result of this ongoing litigation and discovery, that Facebook had concluded that a much wider range of foreign-based developers, in addition to the PRC-based device-makers, also had access to this data.”

That included 42,000 developers in Russia, and developers in North Korea and Iran, the senators said.

In a statement refuting the findings, Meta representatives said that the documents:

“…are an artifact from a different product at a different time. Many years ago, we made substantive changes to our platform, shutting down developers’ access to key types of data on Facebook while reviewing and approving all apps that request access to sensitive information.”

Meta declined to answer whether the app developer investigation is still ongoing or how many apps have been reviewed since the 2018 slide presentation, which was unsealed in court last week. The document had projected the probe would continue at least through 2020.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: C-SPAN, The New York Times, The New York Post, The Washington Post, Fox News, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

# mark zuckerberg# meta# facebook# personal data# social media safeguards

Comments / 6

Published by

The Veracity Report is an independent news agency that operates as part of the Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network (W.O.M.E.N.). TVR focuses only on factual information so our readers can develop informed opinions based on truth, not hyperbole.

Macon, GA
44K followers

