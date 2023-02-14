Top US General is Refusing to Rule Out Extraterrestrial Activity After Military Takes Down 3 Unknown Airborne Targets

No, this isn’t a Sci-Fi film trailer. The Veracity Report has confirmed this is the actual position of a real United States Air Force General

Photo by veracityreport.org

General Glen VanHerck , the US Air Force general overseeing North American airspace, issued a statement on Sunday that he was not ruling out anything, including aliens, as the possible origins of three still unidentified airborne targets that have been neutralized by US military fighter aircraft.

When asked whether he had ruled out an extraterrestrial origin for three floating objects shot down by warplanes in as many days, VanHerck said:

“I’ll let the intel community and the counterintelligence community figure that out. I haven’t ruled out anything,” added VanHerck, head of US North American Aerospace Defense Command and Northern Command.

“At this point, we continue to assess every threat or potential threat, unknown, that approaches North America with an attempt to identify it.”

VanHerck’s comments came during a Pentagon briefing after an F-16 fighter jet shot down an octagonal-shaped object over Lake Huron on the US-Canada border.

General Glen VanHerck, Commander of U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, arrives for a closed-door briefing for Senators about the Chinese spy balloon at the U.S. Capitol on February 9, 2023, in Washington, DC.

The mystery object had strings hanging off it but carried no perceptible payload. It was shot out of the sky with an AIM9x missile about 20,000 feet over Lake Huron. The military was planning to retrieve it from the water to learn more about its purpose and origin.

The incidents over the past three days have involved airborne objects of unknown origin. Those occurred following the February 4th downing of a Chinese spy balloon that put North American air defenses on high alert. US officials have confirmed that the particular balloon was capable of remote navigation and was being used for surveillance purposes, though exactly what type of surveillance the balloon was conducting has not yet been made public.

Another US defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the military had seen no evidence suggesting any of the objects in question were of extraterrestrial origin.

VanHerck said the military was unable to immediately determine the means by which any of the three latest objects were kept aloft or where they were coming from.

“We’re calling them objects, not balloons, for a reason,” said VanHerck.

The shoot-down over Lake Huron followed the US takedowns of two other unidentified objects over Alaska and Canada on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

VanHerck said the three most recent objects were “very, very small” and moved at slow speeds.

The incidents come as the Pentagon has undertaken a new push in recent years to investigate military sightings of UFOs — rebranded in official government parlance as “unidentified aerial phenomena” or UAPs.

The government’s effort to investigate anomalous, unidentified objects — whether they are in space, the skies, or even underwater — has led to hundreds of documented reports that are being investigated, senior military leaders have said, but the Pentagon says it has not found evidence to indicate Earthly visits from intelligent alien life.

Analysis of military sightings is conducted by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in conjunction with a newly created Pentagon bureau known as AARO, short for the cryptically named All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office.

Its first report to Congress in June 2021 examined 144 sightings by US military aviators dating to 2004.

That study attributed one incident to a large, deflating balloon but found the rest were beyond the government’s ability to explain without further analysis.

In an open hearing on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) or Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO) before the House Intelligence Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation Subcommittee on May 17, 2022, Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Mr. Scott Bray shared a video of a US. Naval aviator encounter with an unknown object in a fleeting pass.

The government’s effort to investigate unidentified objects has led to hundreds of documented reports that are being investigated.

A report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence issued last month cited 366 additional sightings, mostly things like balloons, drones, birds, or airborne clutter. But 171 remained officially unexplained.

“Some of these uncharacterized UAP appear to have demonstrated unusual flight characteristics or performance capabilities, and require further analysis,” the office said in the report.

Sill, Ronald Moultrie, undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security, told reporters in December that he had not seen anything in the files to indicate intelligent alien life.

“I have not seen anything in those holdings to date that would suggest that there has been an alien visitation, an alien crash, or anything like that,” Moultrie said.

Photo by Copyright 2023, The Veracity Report

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: C-SPAN, The New York Times, The New York Post, The Washington Post, Fox News, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon

