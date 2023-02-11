More and More Insiders Blowing the Whistle on Biden’s Top-Secret Document Scandal

New emails have surfaced revealing Biden’s lawyers knew about 18 additional boxes of documents sent to one of The President’s offices in Beantown

Emails released on Friday by the National Archives now reveal references to President Biden’s lawyers handing over boxes of documents in Boston.

“Please ensure that the boxes in your office in Boston remain secure in a locked space and are not accessed by anyone,” National Archives official Gary Stern wrote to Biden attorneys Patrick Moore and Bob Bauer on November 7th, 2022 – just 5 days after finding a trove of top-secret documents in D.C.’s Penn Biden Center, and “coincidentally,” just one day before these past mid-term elections.

CNN reported in January that Moore shipped some Penn Biden Center documents to his Boston law office before he discovered classified records.

The records removed to Boston were believed not to contain sensitive information, the outlet reported at the time. The new emails, however, raise questions about the nature of the documents given the protocols requested by the National Archives. It also widens the scope of the coverup considering the Archives where the body cautioned the President’s lawyers on how to treat and handle the documents.

Then, on November 8th, Stern wrote to Bauer and Moore:

“…we would like to pick up the boxes that are in your Boston office and move them to the JFK Library. Would it be possible to do that tomorrow?”

Moore replied:

“Yes, it would. I will still be in DC, so I will link you with my colleague [redacted], with whom you may have dealt in the past on other matters related to the Kennedy archives.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday afternoon that she knew nothing about the Boston boxes and referred questions to White House counsel’s office spokesman Ian Sams, who did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.

The White House has repeatedly concealed information about the scandal, which last month led to the appointment of special counsel Robert Hur to determine if Biden or anyone in his orbit broke the law.

The White House hid the initial discovery for more than two months — until well after the November 8th midterm elections, in which former President Donald Trump’s alleged mishandling of records was a major issue following an August 8th FBI raid of his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

For his part, Biden himself first publicly acknowledged the discovery of classified documents at the Penn Biden Center during a January 10th press conference in Mexico City — but only after CBS broke the story one day prior.

Also, in those initial remarks, Biden never said that a second storehouse of top-secret documents was found on December 20th by his team while searching his Wilmington, Delaware garage, conveying the distinct message to all those listening that only one set of records was found.

Biden only acknowledged the second batch of top-secret documents on January 12th when he admitted that some additional classified records were found next to his classic Corvette in Wilmington, but defended his handling of those documents.

“My Corvette is in a locked garage, OK? So, it’s not like they’re sitting out on the street,” Biden said.

Although the White House said at the time that searches for records were complete, additional documents were found by Biden’s lawyers. An FBI search found six more items with classification markings.

First son Hunter Biden, who is under federal investigation for possible tax fraud, money laundering, and illegal foreign lobbying, frequently visited the Wilmington document repository, according to records from his former laptop, and even listed the home as his own residence on a 2018 background check form.

The 80-year-old president, who in September slammed his predecessor as “irresponsible” for retaining classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, has lashed out at questions about the controversy.

“There is no there there,” Biden told reporters during a trip to California on January 19th.

It’s unclear how many documents have been retrieved from the sitting POTUS thus far. CNN reported that around 10 classified documents, some marked “top secret,” were found at the Penn Biden Center relating the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Iran.

Republicans are clamoring for additional searches, including of the roughly 1,850 boxes of Biden’s Senate papers being held at the University of Delaware.

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: CNN, C-SPAN, The New York Times, The New York Post, The Washington Post, Fox News, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

