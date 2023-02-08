Numerous Top Democrats Demanding to Remain Anonymous Denounce Kamala Harris

Dozens of top-ranking liberals are speaking out – not just about their President, but about his choice of a running mate

The painful reality for Ms. Harris is that in private conversations over the last few months, dozens of Democrats in the White House, on Capitol Hill, and around the nation, including several who substantially helped to get her onto the party’s presidential ticket, have begun speaking out against her less than stellar job performance.

According to those sources, who demanded to remain anonymous for obvious reasons, Harris simply has not risen to the challenge of proving herself as a future leader of the party, much less the country. What’s more, several of those Democrats, whom her own advisers referred to various reporters for supportive quotes, have confided privately that they had completely lost hope in her.

Through much of last fall, a quiet panic set in among key Democrats about what would happen if President Biden opted not to run for a second term. Most Democrats that we interviewed, who again insisted on anonymity to avoid alienating the White House, said flatly that they did not think Ms. Harris could win the presidency in 2024. Some said the party’s biggest challenge would be finding a way to sideline her without inflaming key Democratic constituencies that would take offense.

Now with Mr. Biden appearing all but certain to run again, the concern over Ms. Harris has shifted to whether she will be a political liability for the ticket. Given that Biden, at 80, is already the oldest president in American history, Republicans would most likely make Harris, who is 58, a prime attack line, arguing that a vote for Biden may in fact be a vote to put her in the Oval Office.

John Morgan, a prominent fund-raiser for Democrats, including President Biden, and a former Florida finance chairman for President Bill Clinton, had this to say:

“That will be in my opinion one of the most hard-hitting arguments against Biden. It doesn’t take a genius to say, ‘Look, with his age, we have to really think about this."

He went on to say that to date, Harris has done nothing to distinguish herself.

“I can’t think of one thing she’s done except stay out of the way and stand beside him at certain ceremonies,” Morgan went on.

Meanwhile, the truth is even more evident in the numbers, where only 39% of Americans approve of Harris’s job performance, according to a recent aggregate of surveys compiled by the polling site FiveThirtyEight.

This puts her below Biden’s own dismal approval rating, which has hovered around 40% percent for the past month and which recently took another nose dive thanks to what most of America considers a failure on behalf of his administration to properly handle the Chinese spy balloon that was allowed to traverse the full girth the nation before finally being shot down off the east coast of North Carolina.

Also, Harris’s allies said she was trapped in a damned-if-she-does, damned-if-she-doesn’t conundrum since she is expected to not do anything to overshadow Biden while navigating insurmountable issues which he has assigned to her such as voting rights and illegal immigration. Some even see that as a double standard applied to a woman of color.

“That’s what being a first is all about,” said Representative James E. Clyburn, Democrat of South Carolina and one of the nation’s most prominent Black lawmakers, who has been an outspoken supporter of Kamala. “She’s got to work every day to make sure she’s not the last.”

While President Biden was quoted in a new book by Chris Whipple, “The Fight of His Life,” calling Ms. Harris a “work in progress,” the White House defended her when asked for comment, forwarding a statement from Ron Klain, the president’s departing chief of staff who has been her most important internal ally.

Klain, who served as chief of staff to two vice presidents, said that those who hold that post often:

“...take grief but go on to prove skeptics wrong.”

He also cited Harris’s outspoken support for abortion rights and her international trips.

“She has done all that operating under high expectations. She carries these expectations not as a burden but with grace and an understanding of how much her history-making role inspires others.”

Meanwhile, members of Congress, Democratic strategists, and other major party figures all said she had not made herself into a formidable leader. Two Democrats recalled private conversations in which former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton lamented that Harris could not win because she does not have the political instincts to clear a primary field.

Advisers and allies trace Harris’s challenges to her transition from the lawyerly prosecutor she used to be as district attorney of San Francisco and attorney general of California into a job where symbolism and politics are prioritized.

Aides have also encouraged her to liberate herself from the teleprompter and show the nation the Kamala Harris they say they see when the cameras are off, one who can cross-examine policymakers on the intricacies of legislative proposals and connect with younger voters across the country.

For her own sake, Harris has also acknowledged her reservations about leaning into the more symbolic aspects of her current position.

“My bias has always been to speak factually, to speak accurately, to speak precisely about issues and matters that have potentially great consequence,” she said in the interview in Japan. “I find it off-putting to just engage in platitudes. I much prefer to deconstruct an issue and speak of it in a way that hopefully elevates public discourse and educates the public.”

As such, Kamala finds herself navigating the unique dynamics of being a woman of color in a job previously filled only by men. In planning meetings before she travels abroad, officials from foreign governments have proposed meetings or public appearances with the first lady of the country Ms. Harris is visiting. Her staff rebuffs those proposals, saying the vice president is not visiting as a spouse but as the second-ranking official of the United States, according to current and former White House officials.

There are more mundane hiccups, as well. Jamal Simmons, who recently stepped down as communications director for the vice president, said he learned that the desk chairs in her office needed to be changed to suit, Harris — who stands about 5-foot-2 — instead of the:

“...average male height” of her predecessors. “She forces us to recalibrate our assumptions,” Mr. Simmons said.

Kamala has, at times, expressed hesitation to become the face of certain issues. When the Biden administration confronted a shortage of baby formula across the nation last year, she declined a request by the West Wing to highlight efforts to solve the problem by meeting a shipment of formula at Washington Dulles International Airport -- an incident first reported by The Washington Post and confirmed by one current and two former administration officials.

Instead, first lady Jill Biden ended up appearing alongside the surgeon general when the shipment arrived from overseas. (Nearly a month later, Harris did agree to meet one of the shipments) though Harris disputes the idea that she is concerned about being assigned certain tasks solely because of her gender or identity.

“I’m fully aware of stereotypes, but I will tell you something: I’ve never been burdened by a sense of ‘I should not do something that’s important because I will be pigeonholed,’” Ms. Harris said during the interview in Japan. She said she had pursued the abortion rights issue, for example, “because I feel it is one of the biggest tragedies that has happened at this level of our government in a very long time.”

Kamala often tells senior aides that she feels most comfortable receiving intelligence briefings or addressing law enforcement officials, venues where she says the substance is valued over politics. She has directed staff members to ensure that she is making trips to speak about the administration’s accomplishments, such as the Inflation Reduction Act, and not just the multiple crises it faces.

She has also peppered her staff with questions about local abortion access and how the decision overturning Roe v. Wade could lead to the criminalization of medical officials.

“She has her prosecutor hat on that way,” said Alexis McGill Johnson, the president of Planned Parenthood, who has watched the vice president try to distill complex healthcare issues in a way that “everyday citizens” can understand.

Further, months after she revised her Chicago speech aboard Air Force Two, Harris went through nine drafts before delivering a speech in Tallahassee, Fla., on the 50th anniversary of Roe, in which she asked if Americans can ever “truly be free” if a woman cannot make decisions about her own body, with no mention of the rights of the unborn child – a key aspect to most pro-life arguments, the overwhelming percentage of which happen to be women who claim to feel alienated by women like Harris who claim to stand for the rights of ‘all women,’ when clearly the opposite is true.

Those close to Harris hope she can move beyond “defensive politics,” said Douglas Brinkley, a presidential historian who organized a meeting at her residence about the legacy of the vice presidency and will attend another session with her this week.

“President Biden has to give her more leeway to be herself and not make her overly cautious that a mistake, a rhetorical mistake, will cost the party a lot,” Mr. Brinkley said. “It’s better to let Kamala be Kamala.”

