According to sources within the Navy, naval divers are now performing the “fairly easy” task of recovering the remnants of the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the Atlantic – this as the entire Senate is set to be briefed on the China situation next week.

The balloon was shot down by an F22 fighter jet just off the coast of Myrtle Beach, SC, and landed in just 47 feet of water, which should make its recovery relatively easy, Navy officials proclaimed.

As part of the recovery operation, police in Horry County, the closest county to where the balloon was shot down, warned residents saying:

“…members of the US Military are coordinating to collect debris; however, fragments may make it to the coastline.”

Several US Navy recovery vessels were used to collect the debris, which reports declared was spread out over 7 miles of ocean.

The Pentagon has stated that the goal is to recover every piece of the balloon it can, using the expertise of Navy divers to search the chilly waters.

Recovered debris will be provided to both intelligence officials and law-enforcement agencies for investigation, according to comments made by Pentagon officials.

“There are a number of US Navy and Coast Guard vessels establishing a security perimeter around the area where the balloon came to Earth,” the Department of Defense said in a statement.

Of the ships confirmed to have been deployed to assist in the recovery effort are the destroyer USS Oscar Austin, the cruiser USS Philippine Sea and the USS Carter Hall, an amphibious landing ship.

While a military official described the operation as “fairly easy” he did not provide a timeline for when it would be completed.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Sunday that the full United States Senate will:

“…receive a China briefing next week. The Department of Defense will brief us on the Office of Net Assessment’s (ONA) US-China overmatch study. This work by ONA is completed every few years and is intended to provide policymakers with details on how the US military stacks up against China,” he said in a press release.

“The parameters usually involve where we stand with respect to China on everything from surveillance capabilities, research, and development, advance weapons systems, and other critical platforms that would allow for either side to have an upper hand in a toe to toe conflict.”

China’s foreign ministry said in a public statement that the:

“U.S. had insisted on using force, obviously overreacting,” to what it called a weather balloon. It added that it had hoped the US would have handled the balloon “in a calm, professional, and restrained manner.”

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: The Pentagon, The US Navy, The US Coast Guard, The New York Times, The New York Post, Fox News, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

