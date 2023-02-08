Myrtle Beach, SC

The US Navy Has Released Photos of the Mission to Recover the Downed Chinese Spy Balloon

The Veracity Report has obtained many of those photos and has provided them here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Snb3i_0kgKAnTk00
Photo byveracityreport.org courtesy of the US Navy

According to sources within the Navy, naval divers are now performing the “fairly easy” task of recovering the remnants of the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the Atlantic – this as the entire Senate is set to be briefed on the China situation next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQpHb_0kgKAnTk00
An F-22 Fighter sizes up the target only moments before blasting it out of the skyPhoto byveracityreport.org courtesy of the US Navy

The balloon was shot down by an F22 fighter jet just off the coast of Myrtle Beach, SC, and landed in just 47 feet of water, which should make its recovery relatively easy, Navy officials proclaimed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pWlmm_0kgKAnTk00
The balloon, only seconds after being hit by the F-22s missilePhoto byveracityreport.org courtesy of the US Navy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pSP3v_0kgKAnTk00
The ballon as it slowly drifts to the seaPhoto byveracityreport.org courtesy of the US Navy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E5i45_0kgKAnTk00
Photo byveracityreport.org courtesy of the US Navy

As part of the recovery operation, police in Horry County, the closest county to where the balloon was shot down, warned residents saying:

“…members of the US Military are coordinating to collect debris; however, fragments may make it to the coastline.”

Several US Navy recovery vessels were used to collect the debris, which reports declared was spread out over 7 miles of ocean.

The Pentagon has stated that the goal is to recover every piece of the balloon it can, using the expertise of Navy divers to search the chilly waters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M4IXs_0kgKAnTk00
Photo byveracityreport.org courtesy of the US Navy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lIxha_0kgKAnTk00
Photo byveracityreport.org courtesy of the US Navy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zbNmT_0kgKAnTk00
Photo byveracityreport.org courtesy of the US Navy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MtiS8_0kgKAnTk00
Photo byveracityreport.org courtesy of the US Navy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hv49b_0kgKAnTk00
Photo byveracityreport.org courtesy of the US Navy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T6csk_0kgKAnTk00
Photo byveracityreport.org courtesy of the US Navy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lHmxw_0kgKAnTk00
Photo byveracityreport.org courtesy of the US Navy

Recovered debris will be provided to both intelligence officials and law-enforcement agencies for investigation, according to comments made by Pentagon officials.

“There are a number of US Navy and Coast Guard vessels establishing a security perimeter around the area where the balloon came to Earth,” the Department of Defense said in a statement.

Of the ships confirmed to have been deployed to assist in the recovery effort are the destroyer USS Oscar Austin, the cruiser USS Philippine Sea and the USS Carter Hall, an amphibious landing ship.

While a military official described the operation as “fairly easy” he did not provide a timeline for when it would be completed.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Sunday that the full United States Senate will:

“…receive a China briefing next week. The Department of Defense will brief us on the Office of Net Assessment’s (ONA) US-China overmatch study. This work by ONA is completed every few years and is intended to provide policymakers with details on how the US military stacks up against China,” he said in a press release.
“The parameters usually involve where we stand with respect to China on everything from surveillance capabilities, research, and development, advance weapons systems, and other critical platforms that would allow for either side to have an upper hand in a toe to toe conflict.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2worJX_0kgKAnTk00
The Naval Destroyer USS Philippine joins the recovery effortPhoto byveracityreport.org courtesy of the US Navy

China’s foreign ministry said in a public statement that the:

“U.S. had insisted on using force, obviously overreacting,” to what it called a weather balloon. It added that it had hoped the US would have handled the balloon “in a calm, professional, and restrained manner.”

