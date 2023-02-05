Netflix Rescinds Password Sharing Restrictions After Facing Massive Backlash from Subscribers

The Streaming service claimed that the article was only ever posted ‘by accident’ despite promising to crack down on password sharing for years

Photo by veracityreport.org

It’s true, Netflix has retracted password-sharing restrictions that were, according to the company’s media relations people, posted in error within its website policies.

Earlier this week, the streaming company updated its rules for sharing passwords on this, its Help Centre Page. In the policy update, the company noted that a customer’s:

“Netflix account is for people who live together in a single household.”

The post further defined that statement by adding:

“…people who do not live in your household will need to use their own account to watch Netflix.”

As you could imagine that update was met with serious backlash, with a number of subscribers threatening to cancel their subscriptions.

Then, on February 2nd, Netflix responded to the digital outrage and said the inflammatory post was shared accidentally. Their official press release said:

“For a brief time yesterday, a help centre article containing information that is only applicable to Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru went live in other countries,” a Netflix spokesperson told The Guardian. “We have since updated it.”

Curiously, despite claiming the updated password-sharing policy was posted in error, it has been no secret that since last year, Netflix has been testing out “paid sharing” in three countries. In those countries, an account holder is required to pay for an extra person (identified as someone who lives outside of the account holder’s home) to access the service. In Costa Rica, for example, the added fee costs $2.99 (£2.44) per month.

For people to have “uninterrupted access to Netflix”, the help document explained that people would have to keep watching something from their home every 31 days. If they don’t, they will be asked to enter a temporary code in order to log in.

However, the company does acknowledge that if people are travelling or living between different homes, they will still be able to watch things on Netflix. Both the primary account holder and people who live in the household “shouldn’t need to verify” devices when watching, despite where they are.

As most of us have known for years, Netflix has been threatening a crackdown on password sharing for a very long time. Now, following its trial run in Latin America, its most recent January newsletter declared that the company is “expect[ing] to roll out paid sharing more broadly” in Quarter #1.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: Netflix.com, The Guardian, The New York Times, The New York Post, Fox News, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

