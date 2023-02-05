Jordan and GOP to Force Nancy Pelosi to Testify About Security Failures in 1/6 Riot at the US Capitol

It seems that Nancy Pelosi may finally be made to answer for her responsibility in the massive security failures that occurred at the US Capitol on Jan 6th, 2021

All in all, it hasn’t been a good couple of months for the Democratic party, and this latest news just made it worse. As the Biden Documents Scandal continues to build and the mismanagement of the Chinese spy balloon over US soil dominates headlines, some Republicans are still focused on holding Nancy Pelosi to account for the failures of security at the US Capitol on January 6th - failures to which they adamantly insist she is responsible for.

One such Republican is Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who said:

“The reason there wasn’t a proper security presence on that day goes right to the speaker’s staff and the speaker’s office. As you go back and look at the communications, there’s this pattern that develops where the Sergeant of Arms is meeting with Pelosi’s staff. In many of those meetings, Republican staff wasn’t allowed to be there, but they had this pattern where everything had to run through her office, her staff, before the Sergeant of Arms could make a decision.”

Joining Rep. Jim Jordan was Rep. Troy Nehls, who said:

“And Nancy Pelosi. You do have questions you need to answer … Nancy, we’ll get you, and we’ll fly you back from Italy once you’re the ambassador.”

The statements from Jordan and Nehls follow a late-December 2022 report released by Republicans that blamed Pelosi for the security failures at the Capitol on that day, faulting her for creating “political pressures” that led to lackluster security and inadequate preparations – all in the interest of ‘optics.’

Based on a treasure trove of texts, email messages, the official activity logs of the Capitol police in the days leading up to January 6th as well as the day of, and a plethora of testimony from Capitol Police leaders and rank-and-file officers:

“Leadership and law enforcement failures within the U.S. Capitol left the complex vulnerable on January 6, 2021.”

According to the report, House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving, who answered to Pelosi as one of three voting members of the Capitol Police Board:

“…succumbed to political pressures from the Office of Speaker Pelosi and House Democrat leadership,” was “compromised by politics and did not adequately prepare for violence at the Capitol.”

Further, the accusation declares that Pelosi and her staff:

“...coordinated closely” with Irving on security plans for the Joint Session of Congress on Jan. 6, but Republicans were deliberately left out of “important discussions related to security.”

Also, in an apparent attempt to hide from Republicans the fact that they were being excluded from discussions, we’ve learned that Irving asked a senior Democratic staffer to “act surprised” when he sent “key information about plans for the Joint Session on Jan. 6, 2021, to him and his Republican counterpart.”

Reps. Jordan and Nehls were two of the five Republicans responsible for the report, which also declares that many of the internal email communications the Judiciary now has possession of show that:

“...staff within the House Sergeant at Arms office emailed Paul Irving that January 6th was Pelosi’s fault.”

In any case, the statements made by Jordan and Nehls show that Pelosi is still in the sights of some in GOP leadership and past wrongs have not been forgotten.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: House.gov, The New York Times, The New York Post, Fox News, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

